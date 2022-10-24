Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Paul Ryan: "Anybody not named Trump" can win GOP nomination in 2024
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said in an interview with Fox News Tuesday that "anybody not named Trump" could win the White House for Republicans in 2024. Why it matters: The former House speaker is doubling down on his earlier prediction that Republicans won't nominate Trump for the 2024 presidential election.
TUCKER CARLSON: Fetterman's candidacy tells us something dark about the Democratic Party
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the the Pennsylvania Senate debate between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz on Wednesday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Democrats grasp for third rail
In a Hail Mary bid to dent Republican credibility on the economy, Democrats are escalating attacks related to Social Security and Medicare in a final midterm stretch dominated by signs of a growing red wave. Why it matters: The strategic shift comes after Democrats spent the better part of the...
Rep. Scott Perry drops lawsuit against DOJ over phone data
Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) has dropped his lawsuit against the federal government requesting the Department of Justice return cell phone data seized by the FBI over the summer. Driving the news: Lawyers for Perry, who is a close ally of former President Donald Trump and the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss the case without further explanation.
Ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks interviews with Jan. 6 committee
Hope Hicks, a former top aide in the Trump White House, is interviewing with the Jan. 6 select committee on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Axios. Why it matters: Hicks, who was a close confidante of former President Donald Trump, served as a counselor to the president during key periods in the investigation's scope, including after the 2020 election and on Jan. 6, 2021.
Ohio Senate race pulling in celebrities, entering national limelight
The Ohio Senate race has taken national center stage, with the winner potentially impacting which party will be in the majority on Capitol Hill next year. Driving the news: With just two weeks left until Election Day, politicians and celebrities are getting involved to try and help sway voters toward Rep. Tim Ryan (D) or J.D. Vance (R).
Dems hit Republicans from the right with "Trump traitor" ads
Democrats are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars attacking Republican House candidates from the right, with efforts to boost spoiler Libertarian candidates and portray a Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump as a traitor to the former president. The big picture: Prominent Democratic groups previously spent millions elevating hard-right...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sparks debate after declaring In-N-Out ‘overrated’: ‘Thank you for saying this’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sparked a debate after expressing her belief that popular fast food chain In-N-Out is “overrated”.The congresswoman, 33, who was in California over the weekend, shared her controversial opinion about the West Coast burger chain during an appearance on the Pod Save America podcast, after she was asked by hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor whether she planned to visit In-N-Out.“And, while you’re out here, will you be going to In-N-Out, and is there anything you can do at a federal level to take on the quality of the fries?” Lovett asked, to...
Justice Thomas temporarily blocks Graham's subpoena in 2020 election probe
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked a subpoena from an Atlanta grand jury seeking testimony from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in an investigation of possible criminal efforts to overturn the 2020 election. State of play: The order, which is an "administrative stay," comes amid Graham's ongoing efforts...
Kagan temporarily blocks subpoena for Arizona GOP leader's phone records
Justice Elena Kagan granted a temporary stay Wednesday to Arizona Republican Party leader Kelli Ward, who asked the Supreme Court to block a subpoena seeking her phone records in relation to a Jan. 6 select committee investigation. Driving the news: In an emergency application Wednesday, Ward asked the justice to...
Fetterman's painful debate
Capitol Hill's reaction to the Pennsylvania Senate debate was brutal for Democratic nominee John Fetterman, from Democrats and Republicans alike. Why it matters: Multiple sources wondered why Fetterman agreed to debate when he clearly wasn’t ready. Fetterman struggled at times to respond to the moderators' questions, even with the assistance of a closed captioning device.
House progressives withdraw Ukraine letter after backlash
The Congressional Progressive Caucus on Tuesday announced it is withdrawing a letter to President Biden calling on him to couple military aid to Ukraine with a "proactive diplomatic push" to end hostilities with Russia. Why it matters: The letter appeared to indicate that some on the Democratic Party’s left flank...
Midterm shock: Cook moves Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney to "tossup"
Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor of The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, this morning moved the re-election race of House Democrats' campaign kingmaker — DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney of New York — to a toss-up. Why it matters: It’s a sign of how big the GOP...
