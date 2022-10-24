Read full article on original website
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
brproud.com
Whisker Wednesday: Angel (October 26, 2022)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Angel is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! This large girl is around seven years old and she loves affection. If you’re looking for a companion that is a couch potato or a lap cat, she may be the one for you. Angel loves catnip and treats. She would likely do best in a quiet household without too much commotion.
Can You Spell Louisiana’s Most Commonly Misspelled Word?
According to Google, Louisiana residents are having a bit of difficulty spelling one particular word. Okay, we misspell a lot of words but the most commonly misspelled word according to the search engine giant is a word that gets used an awful lot this time of year. Oddly enough, the...
brproud.com
Louisiana ranked with the highest flu rate in the country
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana is ranked as the number one state in the country for high flu activity, and experts are wanting to get those numbers lower. According to Walgreens, they decided to launch their 2022-2023 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their area.
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week
The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Baton Rouge crime is keeping students from applying to LSU
I'm 56 years old and have a lot of friends that live out of state. In the past, my friends' children always considered coming to LSU for college; however, in the past three years this has not been the case because the students and their parents say they are "afraid of the crime in Baton Rouge and at LSU."
KENS 5
'Similarities are horribly striking': Nightmare for abused Houston twins began in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Warning: Contains graphic content. KHOU 11 Investigates is learning more about the twins in Cypress who described horrific abuse last week when they ran away from home looking for help. They told the woman who helped them that they were beaten, burned, forced to drink bleach and urine and eat feces.
campussafetymagazine.com
11 Shot at Southern University and A&M College Fraternity Party
BATON ROUGE, La. — Three men are facing a dozen charges each in connection with a mass shooting at a Louisiana fraternity house that left 11 people injured. Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Homecoming party at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, which is located just outside Southern University and A&M College. Police said they initially discovered nine individuals who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but two additional victims came forward later, reports NBC News.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards. For November 2022, SNAP benefits go out between Nov. 5 and Nov. 23. Food Stamps: What is the...
brproud.com
Flu, RSV in children: When to take your child to the doctor for fever?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in Louisiana, and children are at risk of showing symptoms of high fever. When should parents take their child to the doctor for fever?. Ochsner Baton Rouge Pediatrician Dr. Brannon Perilloux said there...
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a motorcycle accident that injured a person. The Sunday crash involved two motorcycles and a car. The crash happened near the South Acadian Thruway and Government Street around 4:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
A Louisiana 11-year-old discovered a Mississippi River shipwreck. Now it's named after him.
Imagine if, as a sixth grader, you happened to find a shipwreck — and, after the general tumble of emotions, all you could think about was getting to school the next day to tell your friends. Such was the situation for 11-year-old Aaron Bencaz. The sixth grader from Mayfair...
Family loses pets, home in Louisiana fire Sunday morning
A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in New Orleans' 7th Ward Sunday (Oct.23) morning.
brproud.com
Officials say though Louisiana has shifted into a “different stage” of COVID, the pandemic is not over
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is making changes to its COVID-19 reports. They say the state is in a “different stage” of the pandemic. After more than two years of navigating COVID-19, local health leaders say Louisiana has come a long...
theadvocate.com
Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival
The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
Lafayette Business is Asking for the Community's Help
Caroline & Company posted on their Facebook page yesterday that they needed help from the community.
brproud.com
Southern University to set historical marker for Louisiana School for Deaf and Blind Black students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University will recognize the Louisiana State Schools for Deaf and Blind Negroes with a historical marker dedication ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28. This free event is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. at Swan Avenue between the Southern Laboratory...
Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders
Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) reported that investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud issued resident producer Houston Thomas and Thomas Mutual Insurance Group a Cease-and-Desist Order and Notice of Summary Suspension on October 10, 2022, for failing to remit premiums and demonstrating incompetence, untrustworthiness, and financial irresponsibility in a manner that might endanger the public.
Flu on Rise in Louisiana – One School Closes for 2 Days
Bad news on the battle with the flu this year. One major drug store is reporting flu activity is 10 times higher than just a year ago and the numbers of cases has doubled in just a week. At least one Louisiana school is closed because of high flu cases...
brproud.com
Funding for new school buses heading to EBR, Pointe Coupee parishes
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana will be receiving $43,845,000 in federal dollars to replace school buses across the state. A total of 111 buses will be replaced using Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) money, according to a Wednesday announcement from Senator Bill Cassidy. “A new fleet of school buses...
Acadiana Table
Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings
The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
Comments / 1