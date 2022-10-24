ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Whisker Wednesday: Angel (October 26, 2022)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Angel is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! This large girl is around seven years old and she loves affection. If you’re looking for a companion that is a couch potato or a lap cat, she may be the one for you. Angel loves catnip and treats. She would likely do best in a quiet household without too much commotion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana ranked with the highest flu rate in the country

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana is ranked as the number one state in the country for high flu activity, and experts are wanting to get those numbers lower. According to Walgreens, they decided to launch their 2022-2023 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their area.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week

The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Baton Rouge crime is keeping students from applying to LSU

I'm 56 years old and have a lot of friends that live out of state. In the past, my friends' children always considered coming to LSU for college; however, in the past three years this has not been the case because the students and their parents say they are "afraid of the crime in Baton Rouge and at LSU."
BATON ROUGE, LA
campussafetymagazine.com

11 Shot at Southern University and A&M College Fraternity Party

BATON ROUGE, La. — Three men are facing a dozen charges each in connection with a mass shooting at a Louisiana fraternity house that left 11 people injured. Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Homecoming party at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, which is located just outside Southern University and A&M College. Police said they initially discovered nine individuals who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but two additional victims came forward later, reports NBC News.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival

The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
PORT ALLEN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) reported that investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud issued resident producer Houston Thomas and Thomas Mutual Insurance Group a Cease-and-Desist Order and Notice of Summary Suspension on October 10, 2022, for failing to remit premiums and demonstrating incompetence, untrustworthiness, and financial irresponsibility in a manner that might endanger the public.
LOUISIANA STATE
Acadiana Table

Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings

The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
LAFAYETTE, LA

