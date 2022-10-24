ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AdWeek

Samba TV Lands First Big 5 Agency Integration With Havas Media Group

Samba TV is making moves, partnering with Havas Media Group to integrate its OTT and linear television data into the company's proprietary audience...
AdWeek

Omnicom Media Group Calls for Employees to Earn Omni Certification

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is calling for almost all of its employees to learn about its Omni operating system, making Omni certification an...
The Associated Press

Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success

BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
MINNESOTA STATE
AdWeek

WPP Grows Beyond Advertising Into a Tech Firm

To WPP's chief executive Mark Read, the business has transformed from an advertising network to a company where technology "underpins" all of the services its agencies—such as AKQA and Wunderman Thompson—provide for its global client base, which includes Coca-Cola and Ford.
getnews.info

VersedLook, a leading Social Media Marketing Agency, has launched the Local Launchpad Program. A program dedicated to assisting local Business Owners.

Trent Stonehouse, CEO, and Co-Founder of VersedLook, a leading Social Media Marketing Agency, has announced the introduction of their Local Launchpad Program. This innovative program will help local business owners take their digital marketing strategies seriously and grow their businesses organically. The Local Launchpad is a program designed to assist...
AdWeek

The Real Difference Between Multicultural and Inclusive Marketing

The future of marketing is inclusive marketing. A lot of brands still develop "mass" market strategies for the mainstream, but it's important to note that the general market is now multicultural.
AdWeek

The Speed of Culture Podcast: Marketing, the Unique Blend of Art and Science￼

Marketing is a unique blend of art and science, and marketers should make data-informed decisions while also using their...
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Stand Together launches $30 million initiative to address poverty

The Stand Together Foundation, the rebranded network of nonprofits funded by Charles Koch and other conservatives, has announced a $30 million initiative to help organizations scale solutions for addressing poverty. Through the Catalyst Impact Partners initiative, Stand Together seeks to accelerate the impact of nonprofits utilizing an empowerment approach to...
The Associated Press

Mutualink’s Chief Strategy Officer Named as One of the Top Women Leaders in Technology for 2022

WALLINGFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Mutualink, Inc., is proud to announce that Chrissie Coon, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, is honored to be recognized by Women We Admire as one of the Top 50 Women in Technology for 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005926/en/ Chrissie Coon, Chief Strategy Officer, Mutualink (Photo: Business Wire)
thenewscrypto.com

Metaverse & WEB3 Startup Program Backed by Meta and L’Oréal

The goal of “Creativity in the Metaverse” program is to support the startup ideas. The acceleration program will boost Meta & Loreal’s international market & brand reach. Meta, the global social media lead has partnered with the pioneer cosmetic firm L’Oréal to power the metaverse and web3...
getnews.info

Professional Service Organizations Embrace AI-enabled platforms

As businesses strive to become more efficient, many are turning to Professional Services Organizations (PSOs) for expert guidance on digitization, process automation, and enterprise transformation. However, these so-called experts often lag behind in terms of their own technology adoption. To close the gap, some progressive PSOs are now harnessing cutting-edge Advanced Analytics and AI-enabled tools to drive their digital transformation efforts — resulting in fundamental changes to how they operate.

