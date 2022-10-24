Read full article on original website
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
VersedLook, a leading Social Media Marketing Agency, has launched the Local Launchpad Program. A program dedicated to assisting local Business Owners.
Trent Stonehouse, CEO, and Co-Founder of VersedLook, a leading Social Media Marketing Agency, has announced the introduction of their Local Launchpad Program. This innovative program will help local business owners take their digital marketing strategies seriously and grow their businesses organically. The Local Launchpad is a program designed to assist...
getnews.info
Carbon Limit Wins the ESG & Sustainability Innovator Award for Dubai’s Northstar 2022 Supernova Challenge
“Most people view climate change as this huge problem that needs to be tackled by governments and the businesses responsible, but the truth is, we all need to do something about it.”. This Year’s Supernova Challenge Attracted Over 600 Applications From Over 41 Countries. Boca Raton, Florida – Carbon...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Stand Together launches $30 million initiative to address poverty
The Stand Together Foundation, the rebranded network of nonprofits funded by Charles Koch and other conservatives, has announced a $30 million initiative to help organizations scale solutions for addressing poverty. Through the Catalyst Impact Partners initiative, Stand Together seeks to accelerate the impact of nonprofits utilizing an empowerment approach to...
Mutualink’s Chief Strategy Officer Named as One of the Top Women Leaders in Technology for 2022
WALLINGFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Mutualink, Inc., is proud to announce that Chrissie Coon, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, is honored to be recognized by Women We Admire as one of the Top 50 Women in Technology for 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005926/en/ Chrissie Coon, Chief Strategy Officer, Mutualink (Photo: Business Wire)
thenewscrypto.com
Metaverse & WEB3 Startup Program Backed by Meta and L’Oréal
The goal of “Creativity in the Metaverse” program is to support the startup ideas. The acceleration program will boost Meta & Loreal’s international market & brand reach. Meta, the global social media lead has partnered with the pioneer cosmetic firm L’Oréal to power the metaverse and web3...
getnews.info
Professional Service Organizations Embrace AI-enabled platforms
As businesses strive to become more efficient, many are turning to Professional Services Organizations (PSOs) for expert guidance on digitization, process automation, and enterprise transformation. However, these so-called experts often lag behind in terms of their own technology adoption. To close the gap, some progressive PSOs are now harnessing cutting-edge Advanced Analytics and AI-enabled tools to drive their digital transformation efforts — resulting in fundamental changes to how they operate.
A 3-Step Leadership Guide to Creating a Culture of Problem-Solvers
As leaders, how can we solve company problems effectively? We often have the urge to fix everything quickly, but is this system of problem-solving really sustainable?
