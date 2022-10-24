CHAMPAIGN — Devon Witherspoon was on his way to a communications class and preparing for a test when Bret Bielema reached out with an important nugget of information. Bielema let the Illinois star cornerback know that he would soon be announced as one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back. Only issue? Witherspoon had to find a way to somehow stifle his excitement and dial back in for his ensuing test, though he hasn't yet gotten the score back on that.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO