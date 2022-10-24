Read full article on original website
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/24: Another Loss and the Fundamental Unfairness of Fandom
Outside of Cleveland, the lead story about the Browns-Ravens game is that there was yelling in the locker room following the Cleveland Browns' dispiriting 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. There were a bunch of beat writers and other folks waiting to get into the locker room, and they could hear it.
Deion Sanders to Auburn dependent on Tigers' readiness to hire, Bo Jackson says
Former Auburn football star Bo Jackson is a strong believer in Deion Sanders and was asked this week if he would support the Jackson State coach being hired at his alma-mater this season should the opportunity present itself. Sanders is 7-0 this season and 20-5 as a head coach at Jackson State since taking over prior to the 2020 season.
247Sports
Ex-Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn says Syracuse's Garrett Shrader could be 'Achilles heel' against Irish
Notre Dame football’s game at Syracuse this Saturday is one of the most interesting of the Week 9 slate. The Irish in the midst of a down year in their first season under head coach Marcus Freeman, while the Orange are having their best campaign yet under Dino Babers. Despite a recent loss to Clemson, Syracuse came in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll Top 25. A big reason for Syracuse's success quarterback Garrett Shrader's breakout year. During a recent segment on CBS Sports HQ, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn predicted Shrader could give the Fighting Irish some problems.
247Sports
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
247Sports
USC football: Lincoln Riley updates injury statuses of WR Jordan Addison, LB Eric Gentry
In USC football’s first loss of the season more than a week ago against Utah, the Trojans lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to leg injuries. Head coach Lincoln Riley updated both players’ statuses Monday, calling them "day to day," according to USC team reporter Keely Eure.
247Sports
Bears injury news: Lucas Patrick likely going to IR, Byron Pringle returning?
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears got a big win on Monday Night Football at New England in Week 7 but it came at a cost. As Chicago returns to the practice field here on Wednesday to prepare for Dallas, they will do so without Lucas Patrick. The...
247Sports
Jourdan Lewis injury update: Cowboys CB, ex-Michigan football star suffers season-ending Lisfranc issue
Jourdan Lewis suffered a season-ending injury to his foot Sunday in a 24-6 Dallas Cowboys win over the Detroit Lions, according to the team. Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com wrote that the cornerback and former Michigan Wolverines football star suffered a Lisfranc injury, underwent surgery and that the team will place him on injured reserve. Lewis has played in over 50% of Dallas' snaps in all six games he appeared in this season according to Pro Football Reference.
247Sports
Adrian Martinez injury update: Kansas State QB will be a game-time decision vs. Oklahoma State
Kansas State starting quarterback Adrian Martinez is expected to be a game-time decision for this weekend's matchup with No. 9 Oklahoma State, after leaving Saturday's game against No. 7 TCU with a severely bruised knee. If Martinez does not play, backup Will Howard will get the starting nod, according to head coach Chris Klieman.
Illini CB Devon Witherspoon earning national acclaim: 'I think he can still be way better'
CHAMPAIGN — Devon Witherspoon was on his way to a communications class and preparing for a test when Bret Bielema reached out with an important nugget of information. Bielema let the Illinois star cornerback know that he would soon be announced as one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back. Only issue? Witherspoon had to find a way to somehow stifle his excitement and dial back in for his ensuing test, though he hasn't yet gotten the score back on that.
Next Level: Inside the UNC vs. Pittsburgh Matchup
North Carolina plays an important football game on Saturday night in Kenan Stadium against the Pittsburgh Panthers. A win and the Heels will have a firm grasp on the ACC Coastal division. A loss and Mack Brown’s team will have a far bigger fight to secure that spot. For Pat Narduzzi’s team, a loss and the chances to repeat as ACC Champions are as good as done. And that thought on Pitt is not just from the outside looking in.
247Sports
Packers' bruised and battered WR room dealt another blow with Allen Lazard's injury
There's a real possibility that the Packers will have to navigate the foreseeable future without the services of Allen Lazard, who left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Commanders with a shoulder injury. "He hurt his shoulder," said head coach Matt LaFleur, but in typical fashion, he...
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: 5-star Nyckoles Harbor receives 'group effort' from Gamecocks
South Carolina continues to lead for 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and the Gamecocks' coaching staff is collectively taking part in a "group effort" to land him as the headliner this cycle, The Big Spur's Hale McGranahan reports. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks and currently sits at No. 15 nationally by 247Sports.
Game Preview: No. 10 USC vs Arizona
Brady Quinn and Danny Kannell join CBS Sports HQ to preview the Week 9 college football matchup between USC and Arizona.
247Sports
Cade Klubnik on D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson QB situation after Syracuse win
Clemson freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik was ready to go when his number was called during Saturday's comeback win over Syracuse and made the most of his opportunity amid struggles from D.J. Uiagalelei. Klubnik lead three second-half scoring drives to help the Tigers stay unbeaten and win their 38th straight game at home, a new ACC record.
Brian Kelly on Alabama QB Bryce Young, LSU football's upcoming matchup
Nationally-ranked LSU has an extra week to prepare for its Nov. 5 showdown against Alabama, but Tigers coach Brian Kelly hasn't shifted his focus to the Crimson Tide just yet. LSU has won back to back games to climb up the rankings and will spend the next few days on improvements and recruiting before game-planning for Alabama begins.
Top247 DL Daevin Hobbs awarded jersey for All-American Bowl
The Road to the Dome Series continues en route to the All-American Bowl, and one of the players honored this week with his jersey this week was Concord (NC) Jay M. Robinson Top247 defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs. Hobbs celebrated the moment with his family taking pictures and eating his mother’s...
247Sports
Bears vs. Patriots: Staff predictions for Week 7
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears return to action in primetime for a Monday Night Football showdown with the New England Patriots to close out Week 7 in the NFL. At 2-4, the Bears have lost three-straight games including a disappointing home loss to Washington on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. And the test doesn't get much easier.
The Scoop Podcast: 2023 Updates, QB Targets, Pitt Preview
North Carolina now has 20 commitments for the 2023 class. The addition of Ty Adams in late September and then Ayden Duncanson in mid-October, both East Carolina defensive back flips, has brought UNC to that total. This episode of The Scoop Podcast, hosted by Inside Carolina's Don Callahan and Ross Martin, focuses on the commitment of Duncanson to UNC and what remains for the Tar Heels for this cycle. The podcast then moves to the 2022 season with the 6-1 Tar Heels facing Pittsburgh this weekend.
Georgia commit Kelton Smith excited to showcase his skills at the All-American Bowl
Columbus (Ga.) Carver Top247 2023 offensive lineman Kelton Smith will play in the All-American Bowl, and the Georgia commit was honored this week as part of the Road to the Dome Series. He shared the moment with his family. “Being able to showcase my skills,” Smith said of what he...
247Sports
