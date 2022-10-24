ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Ex-Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn says Syracuse's Garrett Shrader could be 'Achilles heel' against Irish

Notre Dame football’s game at Syracuse this Saturday is one of the most interesting of the Week 9 slate. The Irish in the midst of a down year in their first season under head coach Marcus Freeman, while the Orange are having their best campaign yet under Dino Babers. Despite a recent loss to Clemson, Syracuse came in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll Top 25. A big reason for Syracuse's success quarterback Garrett Shrader's breakout year. During a recent segment on CBS Sports HQ, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn predicted Shrader could give the Fighting Irish some problems.
SYRACUSE, NY
Jourdan Lewis injury update: Cowboys CB, ex-Michigan football star suffers season-ending Lisfranc issue

Jourdan Lewis suffered a season-ending injury to his foot Sunday in a 24-6 Dallas Cowboys win over the Detroit Lions, according to the team. Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com wrote that the cornerback and former Michigan Wolverines football star suffered a Lisfranc injury, underwent surgery and that the team will place him on injured reserve. Lewis has played in over 50% of Dallas' snaps in all six games he appeared in this season according to Pro Football Reference.
DALLAS, TX
Illini CB Devon Witherspoon earning national acclaim: 'I think he can still be way better'

CHAMPAIGN — Devon Witherspoon was on his way to a communications class and preparing for a test when Bret Bielema reached out with an important nugget of information. Bielema let the Illinois star cornerback know that he would soon be announced as one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back. Only issue? Witherspoon had to find a way to somehow stifle his excitement and dial back in for his ensuing test, though he hasn't yet gotten the score back on that.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Next Level: Inside the UNC vs. Pittsburgh Matchup

North Carolina plays an important football game on Saturday night in Kenan Stadium against the Pittsburgh Panthers. A win and the Heels will have a firm grasp on the ACC Coastal division. A loss and Mack Brown’s team will have a far bigger fight to secure that spot. For Pat Narduzzi’s team, a loss and the chances to repeat as ACC Champions are as good as done. And that thought on Pitt is not just from the outside looking in.
PITTSBURGH, PA
South Carolina football recruiting: 5-star Nyckoles Harbor receives 'group effort' from Gamecocks

South Carolina continues to lead for 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and the Gamecocks' coaching staff is collectively taking part in a "group effort" to land him as the headliner this cycle, The Big Spur's Hale McGranahan reports. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks and currently sits at No. 15 nationally by 247Sports.
COLUMBIA, SC
Cade Klubnik on D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson QB situation after Syracuse win

Clemson freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik was ready to go when his number was called during Saturday's comeback win over Syracuse and made the most of his opportunity amid struggles from D.J. Uiagalelei. Klubnik lead three second-half scoring drives to help the Tigers stay unbeaten and win their 38th straight game at home, a new ACC record.
CLEMSON, SC
Bears vs. Patriots: Staff predictions for Week 7

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears return to action in primetime for a Monday Night Football showdown with the New England Patriots to close out Week 7 in the NFL. At 2-4, the Bears have lost three-straight games including a disappointing home loss to Washington on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. And the test doesn't get much easier.
CHICAGO, IL
The Scoop Podcast: 2023 Updates, QB Targets, Pitt Preview

North Carolina now has 20 commitments for the 2023 class. The addition of Ty Adams in late September and then Ayden Duncanson in mid-October, both East Carolina defensive back flips, has brought UNC to that total. This episode of The Scoop Podcast, hosted by Inside Carolina's Don Callahan and Ross Martin, focuses on the commitment of Duncanson to UNC and what remains for the Tar Heels for this cycle. The podcast then moves to the 2022 season with the 6-1 Tar Heels facing Pittsburgh this weekend.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
