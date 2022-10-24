Read full article on original website
Caulfield Cup winner Durston ruled out of Melbourne Cup
Caulfield Cup winner Durston has been ruled out of this year's Melbourne Cup, with a left hind leg injury surfacing during a mandatory pre-race scan. After causing a huge boilover two weeks ago, the gelding was set to compete in the $8 million feature at Flemington on November 1st, but will now miss the race.
Jojo Fifita re-signs with Titans until end of 2025 season
Titans young gun Jojo Fifita has re-signed for a further two years, keeping him at the club until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season. Fifita burst onto the scene this year for the struggling Gold Coast outfit, scoring three tries in eight games and averaging over 120 run metres per game.
Dylan Napa set for early Catalans Dragons exit despite 2023 contract
Dylan Napa has reportedly been shown the door at Catalans Dragons despite having a contract until 2023, according to French newspaper L'Independant. The prop - who last played in the NRL in 2021 for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs - joined the French-based Super League team earlier this year. He made 18...
Crusaders name 2023 squad in pursuit of seventh consecutive Super Rugby title
A returning Crusader, a local boy done good, and a few fresh out-of-towners – here’s your first look at the Crusaders squad for 2023. These boys will represent the club and the history of the franchise when they take the field this year, on the hunt for points and trophies.
Sonny Bill Williams vs. Mark Hunt: Date, location, tickets, how to watch, undercard
Sporting legends Sonny Bill Williams and Mark Hunt have been confirmed to face off in the boxing ring later this year. For two-time NRL, two-time Rugby World Cup winner, Williams, it will be his first bout since his first-round knockout win over Barry Hall. Combat sports legend Hunt, who was...
NZR statement: Saturday's All Blacks, Black Ferns fixtures gaffe
The NZR have issued a statement admitting it neglected to take into account the women’s World Cup schedule when organising this Saturday’s All Blacks match with Japan in Tokyo. Fans have been fuming in recent days after it emerged they will be forced to choose which match they watch live this weekend – either the Black Ferns versus Wales in the RWC quarter-finals or the opening match of the All Blacks’ latest northern hemisphere tour.
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 8?
NFL season continues to produce the goods after seven weeks, and there is still one team undefeated - the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week here in Australia, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with one...
