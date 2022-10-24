The NZR have issued a statement admitting it neglected to take into account the women’s World Cup schedule when organising this Saturday’s All Blacks match with Japan in Tokyo. Fans have been fuming in recent days after it emerged they will be forced to choose which match they watch live this weekend – either the Black Ferns versus Wales in the RWC quarter-finals or the opening match of the All Blacks’ latest northern hemisphere tour.

