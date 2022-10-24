Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Semis Collide in Banning Injuring Two
(CNS) – One person was seriously injured after a collision involving three semi-trucks Wednesday in Banning. Firefighters responded at 4:30 a.m. to Highland Springs Avenue and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the collision had trapped two people and were able to extricate both, said the Riverside County Authority.
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake reported in Riverside County
A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County early Wednesday morning. The temblor struck at 1:14 a.m. about 5 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was also about 14 miles southeast of Hemet. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dad tries to drown his toddler in pond after locking 5-year-old in vehicle, CA cops say
A father tried to drown his 2-year-old daughter in a pond at a California camp, authorities said. The 42-year-old man from San Bernardino was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and faces an attempted murder charge, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Twin Peaks Station. The man locked...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing man, 35, found dead in Santa Monica Mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. - A man who went missing in July was found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains earlier this month, and according to a newly released report by the coroner's office, he had been shot to death. Jose Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo, was found dead on Oct. 3 near...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community
(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley
Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive
Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
Females Temporarily Trapped in Overturned Crashed Vehicle After Leaving Party
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle overturned after crashing into a light pole temporarily trapping the female occupants early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Downey. The Downey Police and fire department responded to a traffic collision on the 82200 block of Firestone Boulevard around 1:55 a.m.
Man dies after fire breaks out in Beaumont home
A man has died after a fire broke out at his home in Beaumont Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at approximately 8:07 a.m. on the 1200 block of Beaumont Avenue. A caller told first responders that smoke coming from a dwelling unit behind a residence. Beaumont police and Cal Fire units arrived and found The post Man dies after fire breaks out in Beaumont home appeared first on KESQ.
SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs
A SigAlert was issued for Interstate-10 through Banning and Beaumont Wednesday morning due to a collision that closed 3 traffic lanes. The traffic backup from the collisions stretched up to 6 miles past the Highway 60 interchange. Three big rig trucks collided in the eastbound freeway lanes near Highland Springs Avenue at 4:21 a.m., according to The post SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs appeared first on KESQ.
Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 3 dead on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Authorities are investigating the cause of a horrific crash involving a wrong-way driver that left three people dead on the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. when a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle just south of Sierra Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. A […]
Woman walking on freeway hit, killed in South Bay
A woman who was walking on the freeway lanes of Interstate 805 Sunday night was hit and killed by a driver, California Highway Patrol announced.
KCRA.com
Pickax-wielding woman smashes home's windows as baby sleeps in SoCal
A woman was arrested after police said she used a pickax to smash several windows of a home where a baby was sleeping in suburban Southern California. Home security video aired by ABC 7 in Los Angeles showed the woman on the front porch of the home in Pasadena, swinging the pickax and smashing window after window on Monday evening.
Traffic Collision Involves Rollover, Totaled RV, Injured Victims
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Three vehicles were involved in a traffic collision that included a totaled RV in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Los Angeles City Fire Department and police department responded to reports of a vehicle collision in the 16400...
1 Person Killed, 3 Others Injured In Multi Vehicle Accident In Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)
The Fullerton Police Department reported a multi vehicle accident on Sunday. The collision began with the speeding of a Kia Forte northbound on Harbor Boulevard when it struck a Volkswagen Passat. The cars collided into a wall before spinning out and coming to a rest some distance away. A Dodge Neon also joined the collision when it tried to avoid the two cars and veered out of control.
Man Dies After Following Woman in 40-Foot Jump Off Huntington Beach Pier
A man who died Sunday after jumping after a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier has been identified, with police announcing an investigation into the incident, according to the Los Angeles Times. Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was unresponsive after being towed to shore by surfers after taking the forbidden leap off the pier. The 36-year-old woman he was with, however, made it to shore without incident, according to beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey. A witness to the incident told the Times that it had looked like the woman “just wanted to jump for fun,” though it seemed to him that Dee didn’t want to follow her. “I don’t know if he was trying to stop her,” the witness added. He noted that “it had looked like [the woman] was struggling” amid strong waves after landing in the water, “so I think [Dee] just made a decision he was going to help her.” A safety official with the beach, Eric Dieterman, guessed that Dee’s plunge was likely longer than the 40 feet usually separating the top of the pier from the water, given reported tidal conditions at the time.Read it at Los Angeles Times
20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers
Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
Fox5 KVVU
Offender who walked away from Los Angeles facility taken into custody in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who walked away from a reentry facility earlier this month in Los Angeles was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the man, identified as 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris, had walked away from a Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) on Oct. 4.
scvnews.com
The LA County Sheriff’s Department Reminds Drivers to Beware and Be Alert for Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween Night
As Halloween creeps closer, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make...
3 Killed in Wrong-Way Driver Fiery Traffic Collision on 15 Freeway
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: Three people were killed in a wrong-way driver traffic collision involving fire on the 15 Freeway late Monday night, Oct. 24, in… Read more "3 Killed in Wrong-Way Driver Fiery Traffic Collision on 15 Freeway"
