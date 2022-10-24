Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
CBS 58
Charges filed in murder of 20-year-old Milwaukee woman, victim's family speaks out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Criminal charges were filed this week, one month after the life of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman came to a violent end. CBS 58's Michele Fiore sat down with the victim's parents. Kania Brunson's mom calls her daughter her best friend. Two men face charges, but the...
Police to announce charges in attack on postal worker in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are expected to announce charges Wednesday morning, days after another postal worker was attacked in Chicago, and this time, her USPS truck was stolen. It is the second known worker attacked this week. It happened at a gas station in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road in the Little Village neighborhood around 9:15 Saturday morning. A letter carrier said she was assaulted while in her USPS truck. She was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital and released shortly later. Police say the victim was trying to get into the truck when the offender, who was already inside,...
8-Year-Old Accidentally Shot and Killed by Relative in Chicago
An 8-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by his 17-year-old relative on the South Side of Chicago Monday, according to police. The teenager was handling the gun inside their home when he shot 8-year-old Jaiden Hines, not knowing the gun was loaded, police said. The 17-year-old reportedly ran off but later surrendered to police, who said they didn’t charge him since there wasn’t evidence the shooting was intentional. A community activist, Andrew Holmes, said the family is “very close-knit” and Hines was a “fun little guy.” “I wish his mother would have her son to wake up in the morning and just laugh with her son,” Holmes said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
Workers robbed while loading food truck in Brighton Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Workers loading up food trucks were robbed in the Brighton Park neighborhood. CBS 2 talked with the Pablo's Tacos workers. They said they were loading food into the truck around 4:30 a.m., in the 4100 block of South Archer, when a white Jeep Cherokee pulled up. A worker said the offender pulled out a gun. One of the victims gave the offender $200. Two offenders stole items from inside the vehicle. Police said the same offenders then entered a business at the same location and robbed two more people at gunpoint. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating.
West suburban senior living facility manager acquitted of neglect in death of resident
A manager of a west suburban senior living facility has been acquitted of the most serious charges involved in the death of one of the facility’s residents.
cwbchicago.com
Wild video: Dirt bikers surround woman’s car, fire shots at her in Old Town
Chicago police are investigating after dirt bikers surrounded a woman’s car in Old Town and one of them fired shots as she tried to get away on Monday evening. A person living in a nearby high-rise caught most of the incident on video, including the shooting. The woman was not injured.
ABC7 Chicago
Man found guilty in deadly Wisconsin Christmas parade attack
Darrell Brooks has been found guilty of all six counts of first-degree intentional homicide for barreling his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Six people were killed and dozens were injured when Brooks' car plowed into paradegoers on Nov. 21, 2021. The victims killed ranged in age from 8 to 81.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with stabbing man to death inside West Side residence
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is charged with fatally stabbing a man on Chicago's West Side Sunday night. Keshia Golden, 33, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Golden was in a fight with a 30-year-old man inside a residence in the 5100 block...
Gurnee Mills Portillo's employee robbed at gunpoint, causing soft lockdown at nearby schools: police
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
Greyhound employee shot and killed outside West Loop bus station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Greyhound employee was shot and killed late Monday morning outside the company's West Loop bus station.Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jill Stevens said, shortly before 11:30 a.m., a man parked in front of the Greyhound station at Harrison and Jefferson streets, got out of his car, and started walking toward the station, when someone walked up and shot him several times. Stevens said it does not appear the two exchanged words before the shooting.A Chicago Fire Department said the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Chicago police later said he died.The Cook County Medical...
Deer jumps through window of nursing home in Westmont
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deer jumped through a window of a nursing home in Westmont Wednesday. According to the Westmont Fire Department, a large buck entered Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center, "knocked two people down and headbutted another person." The buck then jumped through the window and left the building. Fire officials said there were no injuries. Officials have not reported the condition of the deer.
Reports detail DCFS investigations into family of 12-year-old boy who died of drug overdose
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was called nine times to investigate at the South Side home of a family with 10 kids.The agency investigated allegations of violence, sexual abuse – and finally, the death of a child this past August. CBS 2's Chris Tye has uncovered new details of what happened that summer morning when Joel Watts never woke up – as questions linger over how the family kept the kids for so long.Joel died on drugs, and he had a sister born on drugs. He is the 10th child on DCFS radar to...
Bellwood mother of 2 killed, man critically hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting
"She was just a 26-year-old girl with two daughters and trying to do right," said the victim's cousin.
ABC7 Chicago
Federal civil rights lawsuit filed after Chicago police officer shot 13-year-old boy, paralyzing him
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Attorneys for a 13-year-old boy who was shot by Chicago police and badly injured say the officer involved should not have been on active duty. Surveillance video from a West Side gas station shows the moment the night of May 18, when a 13-year-old boy running from police is shot, as he appears to lift his hands in the air. Police say the boy was a passenger in a stolen car and ran from police.
Video shows Batavia High School staff member placing student in neck hold
BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Disturbing video shows a student in west suburban Batavia being placed in a neck hold by a school staff member. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the incident happened this past Friday at the Batavia High School cafeteria – and now police are also looking into it. Neither the school district nor the Batavia Police Department is releasing any surveillance video of the incident, but CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student. Both agencies said they are investigating what led up to the scuffle. It was a chaotic scene...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban family warns others after daughter diagnosed with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy
CHICAGO - A suburban family is in a race against time after their daughter was misdiagnosed for months. They are sharing their story to alert other families to a rare, but often overlooked disease. "No one knows the child better than the parent and if they feel like something is...
1029thebuzz.com
“Floating Max” decoration shut down by police!
This happened in Plainfield, IL(suburb of Chicago)because it was causing traffic problems in their neighborhood. Police did shut down the Stranger Things Halloween display, but have allowed it to be opened back up after setting restrictions on operating hours. This is just insane and super cool! Plus, the father of the family says they put in close to 1500 hours putting this together! All I have is a pumpkin in my window.
napervillelocal.com
More kids with RSV than hospital beds in Naperville and elsewhere resulting in long ER waits and scared parents
A surge in children contracting RSV, a serious respiratory illness, is filling pediatric beds at Naperville’s Edward Hospital and other suburban medical facilities and forcing some to wait long hours in ERs or be sent downstate for treatment. The situation is one that’s growing nationally, with medical professionals at...
Joliet man arrested after allegedly dragging, killing his dog
JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested after allegedly dragging his dog across the floor of his apartment, killing her. Sebastian Trujillo, 22, was taken into custody after officers responded Monday at around 2:50 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clement Street. Police said Trujillo appeared to drag his husky “Jillo” […]
Comments / 0