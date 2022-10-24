ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
Another nice evening underway

NEW ORLEANS — A beautiful fall evening is in store! Temperatures should be in the 60s areawide by around 6 p.m. this evening. Then, the 50s will be in place in most locations by 8 p.m. Lows tonight will land in the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow will be sunny...
Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning

A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
Comfortable fall weather for the next few days

NEW ORLEANS — A gorgeous fall day is underway. Under abundant sunshine, high temperatures are staying in the lower 70s for most. Temperatures should be in the 60s areawide by around 6 p.m. this evening. Then, the 50s will be in place in most locations by 8:30 p.m. Lows...
Louisiana Braces for Severe Weather Threat Tonight and Tuesday

A cold front approaching Louisiana from the west during the day today will be the catalyst for strong to possibly severe storms across the state beginning later tonight and during the day on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that some portions of Louisiana will be under at least a slight risk of severe storms over the next 24 to 48 hours.
Isolated severe storm possible Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — Fall is our second severe weather season. A cold front Tuesday may spark a strong to severe storm. We have a low risk. Earlier the Storm Prediction Center placed us in a slight risk severe storms, but it was shifted to our North. Now we have a marginal risk. Our concern is an isolated strong storm with damaging winds or even a weak tornado.
Nice Weather Today - Potential Severe Weather Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — Nice Weather Today - Potential Severe Weather Tuesday:. Sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with breezy winds at 5-20 mph. Those winds moving onshore from the southeast have warmed local temperatures with humidity from the Gulf of Mexico. Expected highs for today, 81-86° degrees.
National Weather Service details severe weather threat for Southeast Texas

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana, announced there is a slight risk of severe weather expected Monday evening through Tuesday morning due to a cold frontal passage. Weather officials said the main hazard is damaging wind gusts; however, there is an isolated risk of hail and tornadoes. Heavy...
Storms Clear Quickly | Check live radar

HOUSTON — A powerful fall front has made its way through the Houston area. It brought strong storms overnight. The rain did push offshore and now it is all about the cool down. Expect sunny skies and breezy north winds. Temperatures will drop behind the front, with highs in...
Entergy New Orleans to resume shutoffs on Nov. 1

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have blamed the increase on a combination of hot...
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas

Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
