WOLF
Keystone Mission hosts 3rd Annual Real Talk event, spending 24 hours outside courthouse
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO.(WOLF) — Keystone Mission is hosting their 3rd Annual Real Talk event outside of The Lackawanna County Courthouse – its 24 hours dedicated to talking about homelessness. That’s right, a couch usually is not something you would see but today it was front and center. The purpose...
WOLF
Scranton community speaks out about proposed school closures
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Dozens of concerned parents, teachers, and community members gathered this evening at West Scranton Intermediate School to voice their concerns about the proposed school closure plan. The plan that was announced last week is part of the recovery program the district began three years ago and would close three elementary schools in the district.
WOLF
Two arrested at Luzerne Co. Red Roof Inn on warrants out of other counties
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people with active arrest warrants in different counties were taken into custody at a hotel in Plains Township on Friday. Plains Township Police Officers say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on SR-315 for a welfare check on a person staying in one of the rooms.
WOLF
Police investigate assault in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Frackville Barracks and the Shenandoah Borough Police are investigating some sort of an assault that took place around 3 AM Friday. We're told the unidentified male victim was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and said what happened was...
WOLF
Old Forge School District evacuates after threat found written in bathroom stall
OLD FORGE, Lackawanna co.(WOLF) — Students were evacuated from the Old Forge School District this afternoon after a threat to the school was found written in a bathroom stall. Old Forge Police and firefighters stood located inside and outside of the school to make clear of any possible threats...
WOLF
Moosic police ask for help to identify theft suspects
MOOSIC, Pa. (WOLF) — The Moosic Borough Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in helping to identify two theft suspects. Police believe two men were involved in the theft of cooking oil. The theft occurred around Noon on Monday at Grande Pizza and Family Restaurant at...
WOLF
Lockdown, evacuation at Old Forge School District due to threat
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Students were evacuated from the Old Forge School District Monday afternoon after a threat to the school was found written in a bathroom stall. Old Forge Police and firefighters were stationed both inside and outside the building to determine if the threat was...
WOLF
Man arrested for attempted burglary of bistro, burglary of apartment in Honesdale
HONESDALE, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — The Wayne County District Attorney announced the arrest of a man from Forest City for his alleged involvement in an attempted burglary at a restaurant and the burglary of an apartment in Honesdale. According to the Honesdale Borough Police Department, 36-year-old Tyler Austin is...
WOLF
Scranton sets $3 million into supporting local business
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — On Monday, the City of Scranton announced new American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants worth a total of $3 million for small businesses and over $100,000 in loan-to-grant funding for an iconic Scranton business. ARPA is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill. The City...
WOLF
Officials investigate death of one-month-old baby
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police, Nanticoke City Police, and the Luzerne County Detectives Unit are investigating the death of a one-month-old infant. On Monday around 10 AM, PSP-Wilkes-Barre was contacted by Nanticoke City Police to assist with a death investigation in the 100 block of West Green Street in Nanticoke.
WOLF
Saylorsburg man dies in hospital nearly one week after rollover crash
ELDRED TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced Tuesday that a 65-year-old man from Saylorsburg died Monday as a result of a car rollover crash last week. Officials say Ralph Boyer died Monday at St. Luke’s University Hospital around 2 PM. Boyer was a front-seat...
WOLF
Man with suspended license arrested for involvement in car crash
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was injured and another was taken to jail following a crash in Plains Township Monday morning. According to Plains Township Police, the crash occurred around 9:08 PM on State Route 315 near Jack Williams. Responding officers were told that one person...
