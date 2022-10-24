ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOLF

Scranton community speaks out about proposed school closures

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Dozens of concerned parents, teachers, and community members gathered this evening at West Scranton Intermediate School to voice their concerns about the proposed school closure plan. The plan that was announced last week is part of the recovery program the district began three years ago and would close three elementary schools in the district.
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Police investigate assault in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Frackville Barracks and the Shenandoah Borough Police are investigating some sort of an assault that took place around 3 AM Friday. We're told the unidentified male victim was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and said what happened was...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WOLF

Moosic police ask for help to identify theft suspects

MOOSIC, Pa. (WOLF) — The Moosic Borough Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in helping to identify two theft suspects. Police believe two men were involved in the theft of cooking oil. The theft occurred around Noon on Monday at Grande Pizza and Family Restaurant at...
MOOSIC, PA
WOLF

Lockdown, evacuation at Old Forge School District due to threat

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Students were evacuated from the Old Forge School District Monday afternoon after a threat to the school was found written in a bathroom stall. Old Forge Police and firefighters were stationed both inside and outside the building to determine if the threat was...
OLD FORGE, PA
WOLF

Scranton sets $3 million into supporting local business

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — On Monday, the City of Scranton announced new American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants worth a total of $3 million for small businesses and over $100,000 in loan-to-grant funding for an iconic Scranton business. ARPA is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill. The City...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Officials investigate death of one-month-old baby

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police, Nanticoke City Police, and the Luzerne County Detectives Unit are investigating the death of a one-month-old infant. On Monday around 10 AM, PSP-Wilkes-Barre was contacted by Nanticoke City Police to assist with a death investigation in the 100 block of West Green Street in Nanticoke.
NANTICOKE, PA
WOLF

Man with suspended license arrested for involvement in car crash

PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was injured and another was taken to jail following a crash in Plains Township Monday morning. According to Plains Township Police, the crash occurred around 9:08 PM on State Route 315 near Jack Williams. Responding officers were told that one person...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA

