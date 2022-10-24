Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
Bayens: Seasons shift for the housing markets, too
Sitting here at my desk after one of last week’s snowstorms, the scene outside my office window presents a phenomenon uniquely Colorado. Green aspens, heavy with wet snow, annuals planted last spring still peeking through mowed green grass; three seasons in one frame. And, like every year, one is...
Vagneur: The valley’s gardening roots run deep
Sometimes, I feel a bit like Rip Van Winkle when somebody or something tells me the world has changed. But, in this case — after several informative and complimentary Aspen Times front-page articles on local small farms — some of the “old-timers” in the valley wondered, as did I, how they’d missed the recent invention of farming in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Abbass: Vote to help charities like ours
For more than 70 years, Colorado’s nonprofit organizations, including the Mountain States Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America, have relied on revenue generated from charitable bingo games to help fund their missions to serve others in need. Since 1973, we have used funds raised from bingo games to support our mission to empower brave men and women to regain what they fought for: their freedom and independence.
Hansen: Great for the Snowmass council
I am writing to recommend voting for Britta Gustafson for the Snowmass Village Town Council. I have known Britta and went to school with her at Aspen Elementary, Middle and High School. She was a year older than me and always one of the sweetest and most supportive people I know.
Smiddy: I shoot straight, work diligently
First I want to take a minute to thank all of the media outlets in town that have made it possible for Kelly McNicholas Kury and I to make our points/issues public, I feel it has been vital to getting our message out to the community at large. I have...
Trantow: A proven champion
Perry Will is my candidate for Colorado House District 57. Perry is a champion for rural health care, behavioral health and access to health care. Perry is a proven listener, consistently humble and he understands the Western Slope. He can and will work across the aisle and vote for the...
Maple: Enough is enough with open spending
I love and use city, county and federal open spaces and recreation facilities over 250 days per year. The city of Aspen Parks and Open Space program has been funded by a 1% sales tax since 1970. In 2000, an additional 0.5% sales tax was added to fund open space acquisitions as well as recreational facilities.
Key: The jet set
Swimsuit season is at an end, which brings reflection of the warm summer days. This summer I was at a private Aspen club enjoying the new swimming pool with my littles when I realized we were basking in jet fuel. For decades the Aspen Airport has catered to private jets...
Doyle: Best interests at heart
Please join me in voting for Kelly McNicholas Kury for Pitkin County commissioner. She understands our local housing and child-care needs better than most can. Kelly and her husband, Scott, and their two young children live at Burlingame. Kelly is deeply committed to Aspen and Pitkin County. One glance at...
CORRECTION
Katie Reeves mistakenly referred to the “late” Jeff Tippet of Snowmass Village in her letter to the editor published Thursday in The Aspen Times. He is very much alive, and Reeves was very apologetic.
Baker: Disconnected from needs of animals
I was hired by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office in 1983 and retired in 2021. I am not a disgruntled former employee, far from it. Neither are many other former employees who have spoken up. The truth is sometimes hard to hear when it hits home. Sheriffs Kienast and...
Kalamaya: Another important race
While there are certainly important local election issues — 2A, DiSalvo vs. Buglione, Kury vs. Smiddy, etc. — there hasn’t been much attention in this publication on a statewide race of critical importance: Colorado attorney general. I am casting my vote for Phil Weiser and urge you to do the same.
Coddington III: Chance to address inmate needs
As a licensed clinical social worker, I remain grateful for the opportunity to have provided much needed services to Pitkin County inmates for a period of one and a half years. While working with inmates, I provided mental-health and substance-abuse counseling. Additionally, I offered jail-based behavioral health services to support...
Bauer: Campaign report late
Andre Salvail, Aspen Daily News on Monday, Oct 24: “Sheriff Joe DiSalvo’s report for the latest campaign-finance period was not posted to the PitkinVotes.com website along with the reports from the other candidates for countywide office in contested and uncontested races. Reached by phone on Sunday (Oct 23), DiSalvo said his campaign filed the report to the county clerk’s office and that he was unsure why it had not been loaded onto the election site. However, he provided the Aspen Daily News with a copy of the report on Sunday evening.”
Vallario: Same old stuff
The tone of each campaign for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office race should tell you all you need to know when deciding who to vote for. Michael Buglione’s vile campaign team of disgruntled ex-employees have done nothing but personally attack Sheriff DiSalvo and his staff with lies and misinformation over and over again. They have no platform but just want to retread their personal attacks. In a recent op-ed, the Aspen Daily News had to retract some of those lies.
Timmons: What’s he running for?
We have yet to hear a single issue that Michael Buglione is running on. Instead, we have heard him and other disgruntled former employees beat the dead horse that is DiSalvo’s friendship with Lance and his future retirement home out of state. I attended Squirm Night, and it was...
