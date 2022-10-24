The tone of each campaign for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office race should tell you all you need to know when deciding who to vote for. Michael Buglione’s vile campaign team of disgruntled ex-employees have done nothing but personally attack Sheriff DiSalvo and his staff with lies and misinformation over and over again. They have no platform but just want to retread their personal attacks. In a recent op-ed, the Aspen Daily News had to retract some of those lies.

