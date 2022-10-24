ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughesville, PA

Yes kids, your mom was on the football team

By Mark Mussina
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7mIg_0ik2WsN400

Back in the fall of 2006, Hughesville was in the midst of a decade-plus run of football success. Rick Reichner served as the assistant coach, then head coach from 1997-2010, and over that span the Spartans racked up a record of 107-48.

While the expectations were also high for the ’06 team, they knew they were missing one crucial element: kicker.

One day at school, after the season had already started, while sitting at lunch, star player Dan Egli looked across the table at Kati (Shaner) Wyland and told her she should kick for the football team. The discussion bantered around for next few minutes between other nearby guys from the team, and everyone was in agreement. The Spartans did not have a good, consistent kicker, and Kati should give it a try.

A star soccer player on the Hughesville girls team, Kati, a junior, knew that the boys who had been doing the kicking had never played soccer and all tried to “toe poke it,” like the old-time kickers did. So, after a few minutes of convincing, Kati agreed to give it a whirl.

Getting a tryout wasn’t hard. Not only did she have the support of the guys on the team, but she had a relative on the coaching staff.

“Kyle Dougherty is a cousin, and he was a coach, so he set it up,” Kati explained.

While having a cousin on the staff may seem like an odd stroke of good luck, in this case, it wasn’t really surprising. Kati’s dad had 9 brothers and sisters, so cousins have never run in short supply.

“The joke is, if we’re standing somewhere in Hughesville, there’s a probably a family member within a 100-foot radius,” Kati said.

A couple days later, she showed up for practice, kicked some extra points, and that was pretty much it. She was on the team.

“Yeah, it only took like that one practice to get adjusted,” Kati said, who, herself has eight full, half, and step siblings and had grown up playing all kinds of backyard sports. “Actually, the worst part trying to kick it off of that stupid block. I’d played soccer my whole life, kicking the ball off the ground, so at the beginning of that first practice, I kept kicking way more block than ball. Once we got rid of that thing and the holder started putting the ball on the ground, then it went fine. In all honesty, it’s not that different than kicking a soccer ball. It’s a little different, but not much.”

Coach Reichner admits he was hesitant at first.

"But we were open to having anyone on the team, and I knew she was a great kid and a great athlete," Reichner said. "The entire team was very welcoming to her and she fit in very quickly. I was more concerned with her playing soccer and knowing that was her priority, but we were quickly able to come up a schedule that worked around her soccer commitment and allowed her to be at practice when we needed her.”

At first, Kati was eased into the role, until she and the coaching staff were comfortable, but by playoff time, the job was hers.

“Once I got the ‘starting job,’ I kept it for the rest of my junior year and all of my senior year … except for the first football game of my senior year. I missed that game because we had a soccer tournament.”

"Don't do that again"

Because the coaches were afraid of her getting hit or having to make a tackle, Kati rarely handled the kickoff duties.

“If they thought we could eliminate the return by doing a directional kick, they’d have me do that,” Kati said. “They would tell me to kick it and then get out of the way.”

While never actually being in on a tackle, there was one time she got close to the action.

“There was a bobbled snap on an extra point, so I instinctively went after it. After the play was over and I got to the sidelines, Kyle came up to me and said, ‘What were you doing?’ I told him I was going for the ball, and he said, ‘Yeah, don’t do that again.’”

To say Kati’s football career went well was an understatement. She was named first team, all-conference kicker for the 2006 season, kicked in the 2007 district all-star game and, according to at least one website, was nominated for the all-state team.

On the soccer field, her 75 career goals still ranks her as the all-time leading scorer in Hughesville girls soccer history.

“My longest make in practice was 42 yards,” Kati said, when asked about her proudest football accomplishments. “My longest in a game was 35. It was at home, on senior night against Loyalsock. So that was pretty cool.”

What Kati failed to mention was the score of that senior night game was 31-28, so her 35-yard field goal was rather significant to the outcome. She also made two field goals in Hughesville’s four-point win over Central Columbia.

Sister's support

Kati’s twin sister, Kari, was her biggest fan off the field, Kati recalled.

"I think she was more excited for me to kick for the football team than I was," Kati said. "Kari has always believed in me more than I’ve believed in myself.”

Although Kari was also a soccer standout, she never considered getting on the gridiron with her sister.

“I was faster than she was, but she could kick it a mile,” Kari said. “I knew she could help the football team more than I could. There was no doubt.”

“She’s always been faster,” Kati laughed, agreeing with her sister. “I was born 45 seconds before her, and that’s the only time I’ve ever beaten her in a race.”

Kati and Kari both went on to star on the Lycoming women’s soccer team, and now play on the Williamsport Lions adult league squad. As far as her assistant coaching duties with the Hughesville girls team, Kati was hired by first-year head coach Cody Hack, who is also her brother-in-law, Kari’s husband.

“We’ve had a really good year,” Kati said, as the Lady Spartans sit at 13-5 as they enter the playoffs. “For it being our first year as a staff, we’re really pleased. The girls have responded well.”

It’s not surprising that Kati also keeps her eye on the football scores.

“Those kids have had a good year too. Coach Rainey has gotten things back on the right track. It’s been a good fall in Hughesville.”

What if one of her soccer players, or any soccer girl got the chance to kick for the football team? Would Kati encourage it?

“Absolutely. It was a great experience," she said. "I can’t think of one negative part.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming names football stadium after legendary coach Frank Girardi

He won 257 games, he took his team to two national championship games, and he’s in the College Football Hall of Fame. Now, he has a stadium named after him. Starting in 2023, the Lycoming Warrior football team will play its home games on David Person Field at Girardi Stadium. An unveiling was held Tuesday afternoon, attended by Lycoming dignitaries, coaches, former and current players, and numerous family members of the coach, known to so many as simply “G.” While his coaching accolades are numerous, those closest to Girardi know him as a devoted family man, whose kind and approachable demeanor never wavered through all the years and success.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

‘Twinning’ back-to-back national titles

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two trophies, and two sets of twins. Meet the Williams Valley Trap Team. Five trap shooters had their shot at a national title, and they did not miss. In fact, the Vikings are now back-to-back national champions as they won the Open Class Scholastic Clay Target Program National Championship again this […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #10

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 28th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Schuylkill Haven (2-7) at Blue Mountain (5-4) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe (3-6) at Lehighton (2-7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Minersville (5-4) at Nativity BVM (3-6) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pottsville (4-5) at North...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Marian holds Hall of Fame induction

The Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame Committee held its induction ceremony on Oct. 23 at Capriotti’s Banquet Hall in Tresckow. Inducted were, front row from left, Mary Dakosty, who accepted the induction plaque for her son Stan Jr. (2001), head coach at Colgate University who was unable to attend, Angela Mazur Ferree (2000), Maria Poluka Serina (1999), Mary Horvat Vermillion (2002), Erin Brady Miles (1999); back row, George Dennis Boyle Jr. (1962), Tom Hydro (1986), Jamie Ryan (2002), Jeff Markosky (1990), and Al Donadi (2001). Also inducted but unable to attend was Jim Magda (1995). CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
TRESCKOW, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Montoursville student earns recognition in National Merit Scholarship Program

Christian Smith is one of 34,000 students in the nation to be recognized for standout success on the preliminary SATs. A member of the Class of 2023, student earned the recognition of a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. The principal of Montoursville Area High School will issue Smith a letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®). Students who received the commended recognition will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship Awards.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Armed guards could be in store for local school district

Montoursville, Pa. — The Montoursville Area School Board heard public arguments at their Tuesday meeting about the possibility of adding armed security guards across district buildings in the wake of the Uvalde shooting. The board will take the final vote on adding armed guards on Nov. 8. During the Oct. 25 meeting, the board approved two resolutions on adding armed guards. ...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Firetree Place awarded grant for youth sports teams

Williamsport, Pa. — Firetree Place, a nonprofit community center in Williamsport, has received a $4,000 grant from the Little League Fund for Youth Sports. The funds will be used for the Williamsport Youth Football and Cheer program, including the purchase of jerseys for flag and tackle athletes in the program. The grant was administered by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

New trail coming to Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A new biking and walking trail is coming to Bloomsburg, but not without some concerns from residents. The trail would turn a two-way street into a one-way. "I don't know when the plan is to make it one way, but if this does go through, I would say the sooner, the better because it's going to take time for people to get that in their heads," said Jim Walsh from Bloomsburg.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Trick or treat with NCPA: Mac and Cheese Costume

Williamsport, Pa. — It's that time of year when various spooks and specters are all about, and NCPA is inviting you to come grab some candy on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m. on Pine Street, Williamsport. NCPA will be hosting a trick or treat event as part of the Williamsport Business Association's broader Downtown Trick or Treat. Those who come dressed as NCPA's DIY mac and cheese costume will also get a little something special in addition to the candy. Our DIY costume is a quick and easy costume for anyone struggling to come up with ideas. NCPA's mac and cheese is just a jumping off point. Feel free to explore your creativity inside the broader category of cheesy pasta. Video:
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local schools join final series of guaranteed admission agreements

The Commonwealth University schools—Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield—have signed a final guaranteed admission agreement for eligible students from 17 school districts in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. The signing, the last of the series, will bring together 50 school districts. The agreement guarantees admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. Related reading: Commonwealth University adds on 14 guaranteed admission agreements ...
MANSFIELD, PA
Newswatch 16

Midd-West School District adding armed officers

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Midd-West School District in Snyder County is joining a growing trend; it's adding armed officers. The school board made that unanimous decision Monday night. Now, officials will fill two-part time positions. The hope is to have that extra security in place by next month. See...
webbweekly.com

Matthew Philip Miller, 32

Matthew Philip Miller, 32, of Lock Haven, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital after suffering a medical emergency at home. Born December 23, 1989 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Matthew was the son of Craig P. Miller and the late Patricia A. Leathers. Matthew attended...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
webbweekly.com

Connie R. Myers, 71

Connie R. Myers, 71, of South Williamsport died at her residence Oct. 24, 2022. She was born Nov. 23, 1950, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Ray and Ruth (Bartlow) Pfirman. Connie graduated from Montoursville High School in 1968 and graduated from Lock Haven University where she received her...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Michael J. Reed inaugurated as Penn College’s eighth president

Williamsport, Pa. — Evoking the institution’s rich history and committing to serve as an innovative trailblazer for tomorrow, Pennsylvania College of Technology inaugurated Michael J. Reed as its eighth president this afternoon at the Community Arts Center. Reed received Penn College’s presidential medallion from his predecessor, President Emeritus Davie Jane Gilmour, and state Sen. Gene Yaw, chairman of the board of directors, in front of about 400 attendees, including faculty and staff, students, alumni, industry partners, and visiting college and university delegates. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Alternatives To Fall Mums

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Hardy mums are a staple for fall color in and around your landscape but not all mums are perennials. Paul Epsom shows you two varieties to plant that will come back every year. If you are looking for perennial alternatives to mums, Paul shares his favorite fall plants. Hydrangea, asters, Rose of Sharon varieties, Toad Lilies and several grasses can also keep the color going well into fall.
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? October 28-30

What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 28-30 ...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Trick or treat in downtown Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Easy, walkable streets, lights on, friendly businesses who welcome trick or treaters young and old! Come to the Williamsport Business Association's Annual Downtown Trick or Treat night Wednesday, Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m. Visit NorthcentralPa.com and other participating businesses for some Halloween fun. We'll be handing out candy on Pine Street next to Boom City Brewing, and we want to see your scary, funny, and quirky Halloween costumes! ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Active police presence at school in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students were evacuated from Old Forge Elementary, and High School Monday afternoon and there was a heavy police presence as a threat was made against the school. Officials say the Old Forge, Taylor, and Moosic Police departments were at the scene and sent teams of officers as well as […]
OLD FORGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy