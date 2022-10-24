ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

Brazil pol and Bolsonaro ally refuses arrest, injures police

By BRUNA PRADO and MAURICIO SAVARESE
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJdWW_0ik2W7PW00

COMENDADOR LEVY GASPARIAN, Brazil — (AP) — A Brazilian politician attacked federal police officers seeking to arrest him in his home on Sunday, prompting an hours-long siege that caused alarm and a scramble for a response at the highest level of government.

Roberto Jefferson, a former lawmaker and an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, fired a rifle at police and threw grenades, wounding two officers in the rural municipality Comendador Levy Gasparian, in Rio de Janeiro state. He said in a video message sent to supporters on WhatsApp that he refused to surrender, though by early evening he was in custody.

The events were stunning even for Brazilians who have grown increasingly accustomed to far-right politicians and activists thumbing their noses at Supreme Court justices, and comes just days before Brazilians go to the polls to vote for president.

The Supreme Court has sought to rein in the spread of disinformation and anti-democratic rhetoric ahead of the Oct. 30 vote, often inviting the ire of Bolsonaro’s base that decries such actions as censorship. As part of those efforts, Jefferson was jailed preventatively for making threats against the court's justices.

Jefferson in January received permission to serve his preventative arrest under house arrest, provided he complies with certain conditions. Justice Alexandre de Moraes said in a decision published Sunday that Jefferson has repeatedly violated those terms — most recently by using social media to compare one female justice to a prostitute — and ordered he be returned to prison.

“I didn’t shoot anyone to hit them. No one. I shot their car and near them. There were four of them, they ran, I said, ’Get out, because I’m going get you,’” Jefferson said in the video. “I’m setting my example, I’m leaving my seed planted: resist oppression, resist tyranny. God bless Brazil.”

Later, Brazil's federal police said in another statement that Jefferson was also arrested for attempted murder.

Bolsonaro was quick to criticize his ally in a live broadcast on social media. He denounced Jefferson’s statements against Supreme Court justices, including the threats and insults that led to his initial arrest, and Sunday’s attack. He also sought to distance himself from the former lawmaker.

“There’s not a single picture of him and me,” Brazil’s president said. His opponents promptly posted several pictures of the two together on social media.

Bolsonaro also said he dispatched Justice Minister Anderson Torres to the scene, without providing details on what his role would be.

Bolsonaro’s base had mixed reactions, with some on social media hailing Jefferson as a hero for standing up to the top court. Dozens flocked to his house to show support as he remained holed up inside. They chanted, with one group holding a banner that read: “FREEDOM FOR ROBERTO JEFFERSON”.

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is campaigning to return to his former job, told reporters in Sao Paulo that Jefferson “does not have adequate behavior. It is not normal behavior.”

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court convicted lawmaker Daniel Silveira for inciting physical attacks on the court’s justices as well as other authorities. Bolsonaro quickly issued a pardon for Silveira, who appeared beside the president after he cast his vote in the election’s first round on Oct. 2.

The runoff vote between Bolsonaro and da Silva is set for Oct. 30

“Brazil is terrified watching events that, this Sunday, reach the peak of the absurd,” Arthur Lira, the president of Congress’ Lower House and a Bolsonaro ally, wrote on Twitter. “We will not tolerate setbacks or attacks against our democracy.”

____

Savarese reported from Sao Paulo.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Brazil election: What to know about the high-stakes race

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazil is days from a presidential election featuring two political titans and bitter rivals that could usher in another four years of far-right politics or return a leftist to the nation's top job. On one side is incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, a former army...
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
960 The Ref

Supreme Court justices spar over court legitimacy comments

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Supreme Court justices tend to wipe the slate clean at the start of a new term, the bruised feelings occasioned by tough cases eased by a summer break. But this year, some justices are engaging in an extended and unusual public disagreement over the court's legitimacy following the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
MONTANA STATE
960 The Ref

Investigators raid home of Russian celeb Ksenia Sobchak

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian investigators on Wednesday raided the home of Ksenia Sobchak, the glamourous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's one-time boss, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the country's political scene. Sobchak, a 40-year-old TV star, has often been critical of Putin, but...
960 The Ref

Report: Gunmen attack Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iranian state-run media is reporting that gunmen opened fire at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people. The official website of the judiciary says two gunmen were arrested and a third is...
960 The Ref

Jury discharged in Australian Parliament House rape trial

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — A judge on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government advisor charged with raping a colleague in the Australian Parliament House because a juror had brought a research paper on sexual assaults into the jury room. Australian Capital...
960 The Ref

Ukraine nuclear agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator said Tuesday that Russian forces were performing secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, activity that could shed light on Russia’s claims that Kyiv’s forces are preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device.
960 The Ref

Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A woman came forward Wednesday to accuse Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion — an accusation that came just weeks after a former girlfriend said he did the same for her in 2009.
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica's pristine waters. Conservationists say new marine protected areas and rules to prevent overfishing are desperately needed, but that Russia could use its veto-like powers to once again block progress.
TEXAS STATE
960 The Ref

Germany unveils cannabis liberalization plan, with caveats

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's health minister unveiled a plan Wednesday to decriminalize the possession of up to 30 grams (about 1 ounce) of cannabis and to allow the sale of the substance to adults for recreational purposes in a controlled market. Berlin will check with the European...
960 The Ref

French leader vows to raise retirement age to 65, up from 62

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Wednesday to implement a pension reform that would eventually push up the retirement age by three years to 65, making younger generations work longer. In an interview on France 2 television, Macron said the changes would start being applied...
960 The Ref

Judge mulls mental evaluation in Kavanaugh threat case

GREENBELT, Md. — (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland said Wednesday that there is a "very high likelihood" he will order a mental evaluation for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte said during a brief...
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

Germany, EU launch work on 'new Marshall Plan' for Ukraine

BERLIN — (AP) — German and European Union leaders gathered experts Tuesday to start work on what Germany's chancellor described as a "new Marshall Plan" for the rebuilding of Ukraine. The Marshall Plan was a U.S.-sponsored initiative that helped revive western European economies after World War II. German...
960 The Ref

Arizona prisoner to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.
ARIZONA STATE
960 The Ref

Haitian journalist hospitalized after assassination attempt

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A well-known Haitian journalist survived an assassination attempt on Tuesday that left his car riddled with bullets in the capital of Port-au-Prince, officials said. Roberson Alphonse, who works at the daily newspaper Le Nouvelliste and at radio station Magik9, is hospitalized...
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
87K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy