KRQE News 13
Breezy Afternoon Ahead of Our Next Fall Storm System
Today will be the calm before the storm, with mostly dry and sunny conditions expected across the state. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees into this afternoon, but still remain below average across the central and northern parts of the state. Cloud coverage may begin pushing in north late tonight ahead of a low pressure system.
KRQE News 13
Quieter and warmer weather for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is the coldest of the season across New Mexico. In fact, many areas, including parts of the Metro, will see their first freeze this morning. Be sure to layer up for the morning commute. Aside from cold temperatures, the weather is clear and quiet. Monday’s storm has moved east of the state, and drier, warmer weather is expected Tuesday.
KRQE News 13
Mild, quiet day before rain, snow, wind and cold Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is a bit milder, with above freezing temperatures for the Metro and southern New Mexico, but typical 20s and low 30s for the north and west parts of the state. Today will be a warmer, mostly sunny day. The mountains will see some breezes up to 25 mph, with lighter winds in the valley.
KRQE News 13
Snow and rain falls across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a messy Monday across the state, with snow in the central, west and northern mountains, and rain for the low terrain of central, southern and eastern New Mexico. Most of eastern New Mexico will see rain throughout the day, and there is a chance for more snow showers in the northern mountains through the afternoon. The Metro will stay mostly dry, with a chance for a few showers during the afternoon. Western New Mexico will dry out during the day, starting to see more sunshine this afternoon.
KRQE News 13
Another storm to bring rain and snow to parts of New Mexico Thursday
Quieter and warmer weather continues through Wednesday. Another storm arrives Thursday bringing more wind, rain, snow, and colder temperatures to New Mexico. Quieter weather has returned Tuesday after a strong fall storm moved across the state yesterday. Many woke up to freezing temperatures this morning, but high temperatures were as much as 5° to 30° warmer than yesterday. Despite the warmer weather, temperatures were still around 10° below-average. Warmer weather will continue to move in through Wednesday as westerly winds become a little more breezy tomorrow, ahead of our next storm system Thursday.
KRQE News 13
Still breezy, very cold night ahead
Our top story the past two days has been the widespread, powerful wind gusts 45-65+ mph. The relentless winds are finally beginning to calm down tonight as the storm pulls east. Those strong winds brought some very chilly air as temperatures dipped 15-20° below average. Highs were more in line with early December than late October! The ABQ metro only reached 50° this afternoon while temps remained in the 40s north with wind chills in the 30s! Deep freezes are in effect this evening for much of central NM including the Rio Grande Valley where temps will plummet near freezing for the first time in 6+ months.
'Very difficult to impossible' travel: Winter weather advisories issued in Colorado
A series of winter weather advisories that went into effect on Tuesday night remain in place through Thursday in a large region of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, with additional advisories set to be activated later in the day on Wednesday. The forecasting service has stated that this wintery weather will likely impact travel, resulting in limited visibility on roads and "very difficult to impossible" travel conditions in heavier hit areas.
Brief evacuation at FAA facility in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some flights to and from the Albuquerque International Sunport were diverted or delayed Wednesday morning after a brief evacuation of non-essential personnel at the FAA Air Traffic Control Center in Albuquerque. Officials say fumes in the FAA facility, near Paseo Del Norte and Louisiana, caused the brief evacuation of non-essential personnel. They […]
KRQE News 13
Cold temps with some rain and snow overnight
What a storm we have, and it’s not over yet. We have a huge temperature divide across New Mexico tonight from the 30s to the lower 70s northwest to southeast! The cold front is sitting over southcentral NM, pushing stronger wind gusts there. Top gusts earlier have peaked between 60-70 mph in several cities in the eastern plains. The wind gusts are gradually subsiding this evening as the front continues tanking temperatures. It’ll feel more like winter later tonight into Monday; so dig out those winter coats. The northern mountains are also seeing some lighter snow with this storm. Accumulations will be quite light except for the peaks of the Sangre de Cristo and San Juan mountains where upwards of 3-5″ could fall. Otherwise, rain showers are likely elsewhere below 7,500 ft. Some heavier rain/mountain snow will develop later tonight into Monday for the Manzano Mountains southward into the Sacramentos.
Colorado town named most ‘magical’ winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
Fire crews respond to three fires around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to three residential fires Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. AFR says crews responded to a residential fire in northeast Albuquerque around 4 a.m. Wednesday, crews were called to the 3000 block of Aliso Drive. Crews says heavy flames were coming from the house when crews arrived on scene. […]
Tools of late Queen of England’s former master saddler stolen in Albuquerque
Richard Castelow, originally from England, is a master saddler.
A legendary, breathtaking drive in Colorado often missed
HUERFANO COUNTY • When Debra Malone and her husband were searching for a new home away from the city, she found herself driving through a dreamscape of southern Colorado. Hardly any other cars were on the road. They about had it all to themselves: hills of piñon and juniper; higher forests of pine and aspen; snow-streaked peaks and glistening lakes and little, forgotten towns along the way. They ended in La Veta.
Albuquerque cracks down on homeless encampments across city parks
Many Albuquerque residents expressed concerns over the growing problem, saying they fear for their safety.
KRQE News 13
A new shopping center is coming to Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new shopping center is coming to the area. The Block will be located in Rio Rancho and it will give people a place to shop and enjoy concerts. The Block will be filled with retail stores, an area for outdoor concerts, outdoor movies, and an area for food trucks.
KRQE News 13
Stability at kicker for UNM football
Luke Drzewiecki has gone 6-6 over the last two games.
KRQE News 13
Local Chevron gas station goes all out with spooky Halloween display
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local convenience store is really getting into the Halloween spirit. The Chevron gas station near Coors and Irving is going all out with its Halloween decorations this year. Since 2012, and every year since, the display inside the store has grown.
sweetwaternow.com
First Blast of Significant Winter Weather Hits Wyoming Tonight
CHEYENNE — The nice autumn weather we’ve been experiencing this month is about to give way to the first significant winter weather storm front in Wyoming tonight. Light to moderate snow will be forming after midnight around South Pass and along the southwest portion of the state along I-80, according to the Wyoming Transportation Department.
KRQE News 13
Pueblo of Pojoaque Tribal Police seize rainbow fentanyl
Pueblo of Pojoaque Tribal Police seize rainbow fentanyl.
KRQE News 13
Garcia Subaru North sponsors 40th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle
We are just 10 days out from Animal Humane New Mexico’s 40th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle. It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year, proceeds collected from this event will go towards their efforts to care for New Mexico’s homeless pets and find their way into your home as a member of your pack.
