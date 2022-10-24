ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

homedit.com

Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years

If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
MICHIGAN STATE
Health Digest

Is Kale The Best Super Green?

Believe it or not, kale is one of the healthiest and most nutrient-dense super greens on the planet. A member of the cabbage family, kale is a cruciferous vegetable that comes in many different varieties. According to Healthline, the most common type of kale is known as curly kale, or Scots kale, which has green, curly leaves. As a super green, kale is packed full vitamins, minerals, and other important nutrients.
The Daily South

Exclusive: HGTV Home Debuts First Line Of Holiday Decor Products

Today, with just two months to go until Christmas, HGTV Home has debuted its first ever line of holiday decor. Available online now via your favorite retailers, the HGTV Home Collection is a collaborative effort with National Tree Company, an industry leader in high-quality holiday decor. From throw pillows to tree skirts, the festive line includes an assortment of fun items inspired by popular holiday themes that can be mixed and matched to suit every style.
thesouthernladycooks.com

Butterscotch Apple Cake - The Southern Lady Cooks

Don’t forget about our Ebooks! Each Ebook is a collection of our most popular recipes. You will have them all at your fingertips and can pull them up at any time. Nice and convenient instead of having to search a database. You can purchase each Ebook individually or buy the bundle.
CNET

Don't Buy Distilled Water. Save Money and Make It Yourself in 5 Easy Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of other minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. It's used for a variety of things in medical settings and at home. And while you can buy distilled water at the store or on Amazon, if you use it often, it helps to know how to make your own. All you need is two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it's a game changer.
hunker.com

It's Here: Target Just Released Its New Holiday Home Collections

If you're a hardcore holiday aficionado, you know it's time to start shopping for decor as early as October. Target is one of our favorite places to shop, and amidst some leftover pumpkins and Halloween costumes, you're sure to start finding a little bit of Christmas spirit on the shelves, as Target has just released new holiday collections online.
vinlove.net

Three fish dishes for a chilly dinner in Dien Bien

Under the cold of the highland evening, gathering by the fire to eat grilled fish Pa Pinh Top is an unforgettable experience. Not only famous for the Dien Bien Phu campaign, Muong Thanh field, Nam Rung river… Dien Bien is also known for many delicious dishes typical of the Northwest region, of which the most famous are fish dishes such as Pa. Ninh Top, Pa Giang or fried stream fish.
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
ohsospotless.com

How to Clean a Baking Sheet (Six Easy Methods)

Baking sheets — also known as baking trays or cookie sheets — can become dirty, rusty, and stained. If you want to get yours looking brand new again, we are here to help. We’ll show you how to clean a baking sheet using six tried and tested methods. Most of these items you’ll already have in the house, so there’s no need to run to the store.
vinlove.net

Watch with your own eyes Phu Quoc fishermen exploit billions of dollars worth of pearls under the sea

Coming to the pearl farming and processing farm off the coast of Phu Quoc, visitors will be amazed at the complicated process to get ravishing pearls. Phu Quoc Island in the south of Kien Giang Province is famous for many rare and precious products, the most prominent of which are pearls. Phu Quoc pearls are rare and high quality, favored by many domestic and foreign tourists.
EatingWell

7-Day Easy Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Plan for Between the Holidays

In the weeks following Thanksgiving through the New Year, the holiday hustle is in full swing. But between all the excitement of gatherings and celebration, everyday life continues—and that includes dinner duty on the "ordinary" days of the week. In this seven-day diabetes-friendly dinner plan, we're prioritizing satisfying comfort food that's quick and easy to make. These recipes require no more than 25 minutes of active time, and most are prepared in just one pan. You'll lean on simple fresh ingredients and lots of pantry staples you likely already have on hand to help keep the grocery trips to a minimum, too.
heckhome.com

What You Should Know Before Installing Engineered Hardwood Flooring

Engineered hardwood floor isn’t like natural hardwood floors. Rather, it’s a manufactured type of wood. This flooring is typically around 4mm thick and made of natural wood from different lumbers. Right in the middle of each plank, you can find five to seven layers of plywood. This makes engineered hardwood flooring one of the most durable, resilient, and high-quality flooring types you can use.

