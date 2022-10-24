Read full article on original website
Collapsed Australian digital currency exchange accused of misappropriating customers’ funds
Blockchain Global Limited, the operator of the ACX exchange, is accused of diverting customer funds to raise a loan to support another arm of its business. The matter was brought before the Supreme Court of Victoria by the exchange’s liquidators on the grounds of financial discrepancies. Jin Chen, former Chief Technology Officer of the company, admitted under examination to moving funds on the instruction of the firm’s co-founder, Allan Guo.
South Africa declares digital assets to be financial products
South Africa has made a giant leap in Bitcoin regulations, with the country’s financial regulator declaring digital assets as financial products. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) published a notice confirming that it had updated the country’s Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act to include digital assets. FSCA...
UK’s new digital asset regime: No digital asset promotion without a license
Proposed amendments to U.K.’s new and incoming digital asset law would prohibit the promotion of digital asset investments without authorization from financial regulators. The amendments, released on October 21, are to Financial Service and Markets Bill, which is set to overhaul the U.K.’s framework for financial regulation, including, most notably, bringing digital assets and digital asset service providers (such as exchanges) directly within the oversight of regulators and in particular the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The bill was initially introduced to Parliament in July by then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi. That was two Chancellors ago, with the spot now being occupied by Jeremy Hunt.
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
UnionBank of the Philippines introduces new NFT trading platform
Filipino banking giant UnionBank has thrown its hat in the non-fungible token (NFT) race by launching a trading platform for digital collectibles. The platform is the brainchild of UBX, the fintech arm of the bank, in partnership with art-tech startup Unit 256 Ventures. Dubbed “Artifract,” the platform is considered the...
Uzbekistan law enforcement trains to combat digital asset crime
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) recently held a five-day training course for the law enforcement agencies in Uzbekistan on how to counter digital asset crime. The training course took place in the capital Tashkent and was organized by the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department in collaboration with...
