Nicole’s favorite flower was a sunflower, which matched her sunny disposition. Most everyone who knew her would agree she was a burst of happy energy wherever she went. A true Ipswich townie, Nicole attended Ipswich High School with her twin sister, Courtney, and loved her time spent at the beach, playing sports at town hall, and dancing in the fire fighter spray foam at the park.

IPSWICH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO