Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
thelocalne.ws
Police issue Halloween safety tips and a reminder of downtown and neighborhood trick-or-treat times
IPSWICH – Chief Paul A. Nikas and the Ipswich Police Department have shared safety tips as Halloween approaches to help Ipswich families and visitors celebrate safely this season. On Saturday afternoon, the Ipswich Business Roundtable is sponsoring the Downtown Trick-or-Treat from 1 to 4 p.m. Traditional trick-or-treating will be...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log from October 17 to 23, 2022
4:12 a.m. Burglar alarm at Amvets Club on Market Street. 8:05 a.m. Disturbance at the MBTA lot on Topsfield Road. 8:22 a.m. Medical aid to the Residence at Riverbend on County Road. Please Support Local Advertisers. 10:02 a.m. 911 misdial from Stonebridge Road. 11:44 a.m. Fire department called out to...
thelocalne.ws
Tales from the scanner: Donuts can be bad for your truck’s health
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, a water main broke on Jeffreys Neck Road near Eagle Hill. At around 10 a.m. on Thursday, there was a report from the YMCA that there were “multiple vehicles with the windows smashed out of them.” Similar incidents were also reported in Gloucester. At...
thelocalne.ws
Pop-up Career Center set for Nov. 15
IPSWICH — MassHire’s Career Center on the Go is coming to the Ipswich Public Library. A traveling state program, the Center will bring most of its resources to the library’s Collins Room. The Center will provide community members with access to career resources such as jobhunting tips,...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: 181 Linebrook Road, 5 Wildes Court, 40 Argilla Road
The Ipswich Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing remotely via Zoom video conferencing on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM to act on the following petitions pursuant to the Ipswich Protective Zoning Bylaw:. 181 Linebrook Road, Justin Sprei requests a special permit pursuant to, but not...
thelocalne.ws
Rowley police and fire log from October 16 to 23, 2022
7:58 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Bradford Street. 9:50 a.m. Emergency medical services on Boxford Road. 3:28 p.m. Burglar alarm on the Newburyport Turnpike. Please Support Local Advertisers. 3:59 p.m. Animal complaint on Harrison Circle. 4:04 p.m. Animal complaint investigated on Haverhill Street. 4:34 p.m. Animal...
thelocalne.ws
Town meeting votes
IPSWICH — Special town meeting was held Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. The quorum was 200. Voting was held using electronic keypads. The warrant can be found here. Accept $360,533 in state aid for the town. Passed 152-2. Article 2. Accept $574,945 in state aid for the schools. Passed 192-10.
thelocalne.ws
Rowley Municipal Lighting Plant installs level 2 EV charging station
ROWLEY — The town recently got its first public level 2 electric vehicle charging station. The three levels of EV recharging refer to how quickly batteries can be recharged. “Level 2 charging can replenish between 12 and 80 miles of range per hour, depending on the power output of the Level 2 charger, and the vehicle’s maximum charge rate,” according to Forbes.
thelocalne.ws
Poe’s works come to macabre life in Oak Hill Cemetery
Newburyport – POE, Theater in the Open’s annual performance of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic poems and stories, comes to the Ellen T. Brown Memorial Chapel at the Oak Hill Cemetery on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 for two performances. After a successful run at the Gedney...
thelocalne.ws
Nicole Downer obituary
Nicole’s favorite flower was a sunflower, which matched her sunny disposition. Most everyone who knew her would agree she was a burst of happy energy wherever she went. A true Ipswich townie, Nicole attended Ipswich High School with her twin sister, Courtney, and loved her time spent at the beach, playing sports at town hall, and dancing in the fire fighter spray foam at the park.
thelocalne.ws
Kassner picks up endorsement from Emily’s List
HAMILTON — Emily’s List has endorsed candidate Kristin Kassner for state representative in the 2nd Essex District. “Emily’s List is thrilled to endorse Kristin Kassner for election to the Massachusetts State House,” said Sarah Curmi, vice president of state and local campaigns for EMILY’s List.
