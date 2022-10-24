Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Getting Ready For Halloween 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Related
Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis Drops Attempted Murder Charges Against Lil Durk, Cites ‘Prosecutorial Discretion’
Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis drops attempted murder charges against Lil Durk Stemming from a 2019 incident outside of a nightclub.
‘Robbing spree’ led to murder outside wedding at country club, prosecutors say
ATLANTA — EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of the story stated the shooting victim identified Myrick in a lineup. Prosecutors now say it was a relative of Broder who identified Myrick. A jury heard from a man who was in the car with the teen accused of killing...
Repeat offender arrested again for large amount of drugs, stolen guns
ATLANTA — Police arrested a man with a long track record after they said he was found in possession of a large amount of drugs and guns. On Oct. 20, police searched the home of Dwayne Hanks. Officers say they found him in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, including scales, cookware and other devices.
Man indicted on charge of trafficking 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett
A Loganville man was recently indicted for allegedly trafficking a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County, according to state prosecutors.
Man shot multiple times at Westside Atlanta nightclub, police say
A man was shot multiple times at a nightclub in Underwood Hills, a neighborhood in Atlanta’s Upper Westside area, early Monday morning, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
Atlanta police searching for suspect accused of attempted home invasion
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man who attempted to kick in a door of a residence last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 24, a man kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road. According to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested by SWAT at Atlanta hotel
Police arrived and saw the man allegedly throwing things out of a hotel window. He was arrested without incident.
Police arrest man they say was behind string of business break-ins
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they have arrested a man behind burglaries at several businesses in northeast Atlanta. Officers say Demetrius Holt broke into the Brewhouse Cafe on Moreland Avenue and Neighbor’s Pub on N. Highland Avenue last month by breaking windows to get inside. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman found stabbed to death in NW Atlanta home where SWAT arrests man, police say
ATLANTA - A man is in custody following a SWAT standoff at a home in which police discovered a woman was apparently stabbed to death in northwest Atlanta. The situation started at around 8:15 p.m. at a home on North Avenue. Neighbors called officers to the area due to safety concerns.
3 gang members arrested after opening fire on rival in broad daylight
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have announced the arrest of a third suspect in a wild gun battle involving two rival gangs. Andre Krisshawn Hill, 22, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during of a felony, and participation in criminal street gang activity.
3 accused of smuggling $75,000 worth of marijuana through west coast airports to Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department Interim Chief of Police told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington in an exclusive interview that a drug bust went down at an apartment complex on Piedmont Avenue. He said the suspects were so desperate that they even threw boxes of marijuana out the...
fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old arrested for double shooting in 'drug deal gone bad,' deputies say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Investigators with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said they arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting one man in the face and another in the neck during a "drug deal that went bad." Police said Keondra Hunter is in Spalding County Jail charged with two counts of aggravated...
Drugs and guns seized after traffic stop in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A man caught speeding was arrested on drug charges after officers found him in possession of illicit drugs and guns, according to the Clayton County Police Department. An officer clocked Joseph Monteilh going 91 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 75 N and,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals
Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
Narcotics seizure considered one of largest in Atlanta Police history
A narcotics investigation launched last month has resulted in one of the largest narcotics seizures in Atlanta Police De...
Comments / 0