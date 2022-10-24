Read full article on original website
1 dead in fiery Hilltop crash involving stolen vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole in the Hilltop neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue after the driver of a stolen Hyundai Elantra ran a red light at the intersection, attempting to turn southbound on Georgesville Road, according to police.
WHIZ
Fatal motorcycle accident in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities said a Coshocton man was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday. The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 14000 block of State Route 83 in Franklin Twp. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports that 58-year-old Mark Hepner was traveling south on his 2019 Harley Davidson...
One teen dead, another seriously injured during ATV crash in West Jefferson
WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) – One teenager is dead, another severely injured, during a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Two teenagers, both 16, were involved in an ATV crash on King Pike in Jefferson Township, approximately one mile southwest of Middle Pike. At around 6:30 p.m. a red 2007 Tomberlin ATV was traveling southwest on […]
Lima News
Farmer dead after accident in field
WESTON — A farmer was killed in an apparent accident in a farm field on Tuesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
Crash involving car, 2 motorcycles kills 1 person, injures 2 others
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 60-year-old Marion man was killed and two other people were injured Sunday when a car reportedly hit two motorcycles. Jeffrey Kight was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following the crash on Ohio 97 but died of his injuries, according to the State Highway Patrol. Scott Bullion, 54, also of Marion, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Two injured in stabbing at assisted living facility in Powell
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were stabbed, and one person is in custody after an incident at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility. Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was called to the assisted living facility on the 3900 block of Bradford Court after a married couple was […]
One dead after motorcycle, SUV collision in Fairfield County
BLOOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after he was hit by an SUV while driving a motorcycle Sunday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Sunday night, Lawson Miller, 19, on a GSX-R1000 Suzuki drove over the center line and was hit by a 2019 Ford Ecosport SUV on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road. […]
OSHP investigating fatal crash in Wayne County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash early Sunday morning.
whbc.com
OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Canton Township Crash
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 70-year-old man with a Massillon address was killed in a car-motorcycle crash in Canton Township Saturday afternoon. The state patrol says James Horsley was driving his bike on Dueber Avenue SW when a Canton driver made a left turn in front of him onto Fohl Road.
crawfordcountynow.com
One-car fatal crash on I 71 in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car fatal crash that occurred on IR 71 in Perry Township, Richland County. The crash occurred when a blue 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling southbound on IR71 traveled off the right side of the road striking an embankment and guardrail before coming to rest. When first responders arrived, the driver, Mark Ricketts, age 67 of Decatur, Illinois, was unresponsive. He was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield where he was pronounced dead.
cleveland19.com
Trial underway for Mansfield man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the Mansfield man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car is underway in front of Richland County Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson. Mansfield police said John Henry Mack murdered Melinda Davis, 33, of...
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
wqkt.com
18-year old from Shreve killed in one-vehicle accident
A one-vehicle accident early yesterday morning in Wayne County’s Clinton Township claimed the life of an 18-year old from Shreve. According to the Highway Patrol, the crash took place just after midnight on County Road 1, near County Road 318. The patrol says Eric Miller’s car went off the right side of the roadway and into a creek bed. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, while a juvenile passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. Both Miller and his passenger were wearing their seat belts, and neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle leaves 1 dead in North Canton
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle leaves a 70-year-old man dead in North Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the...
Overnight fire ruins Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
crawfordcountynow.com
K-9 Capone sniffs out drugs during traffic stop
BUCYRUS —On Monday, around 4:30 pm, Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of East Street and East Mansfield Street. Upon initiating the traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Sean Britt, 29, from Bluffton, Indiana, fled the vehicle. A brief foot pursuit ensued, and Britt was apprehended. Britt was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug abuse instruments.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Butler Township; One female suspect in custody
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — One person has been taken into custody after crews responded to a report of a shooting in Butler Township on Sunday night, according to a press release from Butler Township Chief of Police, John Porter. Butler Township Police and Fire crews were dispatched to the 2200...
Officials release ID of 16-year-old Akron shooting victim
AKRON, Ohio — Summit County officials have released the name of a 16-year-old male who died after being shot multiple times during an fight on a street in the Highland Square neighborhood. Jamarian Coffey, 16, was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m. at the scene of the shooting on...
huroninsider.com
16-year-old allegedly found with firearm, marijuana
SANDUSKY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Sunday morning after he was allegedly found with a firearm and marijuana on him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police observed the juvenile walking on Fulton Street past curfew at 2:51AM. The report states that the 16-year-old told police that he was walking home from a friend’s house.
Missing child alert issued for teen last seen at Canal Winchester High School
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing persons alert for a teenage girl who was last seen at Canal Winchester High School. Honestly Jones, 15, was seen on a school surveillance camera at 8:10 a.m. walking away from Canal Winchester High School. She was wearing blue jeans with […]
