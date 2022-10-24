A one-vehicle accident early yesterday morning in Wayne County’s Clinton Township claimed the life of an 18-year old from Shreve. According to the Highway Patrol, the crash took place just after midnight on County Road 1, near County Road 318. The patrol says Eric Miller’s car went off the right side of the roadway and into a creek bed. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, while a juvenile passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. Both Miller and his passenger were wearing their seat belts, and neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

