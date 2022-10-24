ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

10TV

1 dead in fiery Hilltop crash involving stolen vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole in the Hilltop neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue after the driver of a stolen Hyundai Elantra ran a red light at the intersection, attempting to turn southbound on Georgesville Road, according to police.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Fatal motorcycle accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities said a Coshocton man was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday. The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 14000 block of State Route 83 in Franklin Twp. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports that 58-year-old Mark Hepner was traveling south on his 2019 Harley Davidson...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Farmer dead after accident in field

WESTON — A farmer was killed in an apparent accident in a farm field on Tuesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
WESTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Crash involving car, 2 motorcycles kills 1 person, injures 2 others

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 60-year-old Marion man was killed and two other people were injured Sunday when a car reportedly hit two motorcycles. Jeffrey Kight was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following the crash on Ohio 97 but died of his injuries, according to the State Highway Patrol. Scott Bullion, 54, also of Marion, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in stabbing at assisted living facility in Powell

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were stabbed, and one person is in custody after an incident at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility. Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was called to the assisted living facility on the 3900 block of Bradford Court after a married couple was […]
POWELL, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Canton Township Crash

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 70-year-old man with a Massillon address was killed in a car-motorcycle crash in Canton Township Saturday afternoon. The state patrol says James Horsley was driving his bike on Dueber Avenue SW when a Canton driver made a left turn in front of him onto Fohl Road.
MASSILLON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

One-car fatal crash on I 71 in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car fatal crash that occurred on IR 71 in Perry Township, Richland County. The crash occurred when a blue 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling southbound on IR71 traveled off the right side of the road striking an embankment and guardrail before coming to rest. When first responders arrived, the driver, Mark Ricketts, age 67 of Decatur, Illinois, was unresponsive. He was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield where he was pronounced dead.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Trial underway for Mansfield man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the Mansfield man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car is underway in front of Richland County Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson. Mansfield police said John Henry Mack murdered Melinda Davis, 33, of...
MANSFIELD, OH
wqkt.com

18-year old from Shreve killed in one-vehicle accident

A one-vehicle accident early yesterday morning in Wayne County’s Clinton Township claimed the life of an 18-year old from Shreve. According to the Highway Patrol, the crash took place just after midnight on County Road 1, near County Road 318. The patrol says Eric Miller’s car went off the right side of the roadway and into a creek bed. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, while a juvenile passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. Both Miller and his passenger were wearing their seat belts, and neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
SHREVE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight fire ruins Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

K-9 Capone sniffs out drugs during traffic stop

BUCYRUS —On Monday, around 4:30 pm, Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of East Street and East Mansfield Street. Upon initiating the traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Sean Britt, 29, from Bluffton, Indiana, fled the vehicle. A brief foot pursuit ensued, and Britt was apprehended. Britt was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug abuse instruments.
BUCYRUS, OH
huroninsider.com

16-year-old allegedly found with firearm, marijuana

SANDUSKY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Sunday morning after he was allegedly found with a firearm and marijuana on him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police observed the juvenile walking on Fulton Street past curfew at 2:51AM. The report states that the 16-year-old told police that he was walking home from a friend’s house.
SANDUSKY, OH

