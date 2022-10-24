ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Jane’s Addiction cancel shows with Smashing Pumpkins following Perry Farrell injury

Jane’s Addiction have had to pull out of five shows on their arena tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, citing an injury sustained by frontman Perry Farrell. Farrell made the announcement on Jane’s Addiction’s social media yesterday (October 24), stating that the undisclosed injury had “resulted in [his] inability to perform”. The injury was reportedly sustained after the band’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
NME

Ex-My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar selling ‘The Black Parade’ uniform on eBay

Bob Bryar – the former drummer for newly reunited emo titans My Chemical Romance – has decided to sell his original ‘Black Parade’ uniform. According to Bryar’s eBay listing, the costume was handmade by four-time Oscar winner Colleen Atwood, and was never officially replicated. Bryar wore it in a slew of promotional photos, music videos and live shows on the back of My Chemical Romance’s 2007 album, ‘The Black Parade’.
NME

The Beatles’ game-changing ‘Revolver’: inside the remixed release with Giles Martin

For all the legendary pomp around 1967’s ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, or even around the latter albums like ‘Abbey Road’ (1969) and farewell record ‘Let It Be’ (1970), it’s inarguable that ‘Revolver’ was the true game-changer. The Beatles’ seventh album kicked down the door to the ‘60s counterculture; leading fans through it by their clammy hands, and inviting them to turn off their minds, relax, and float downstream. With the band retiring from live performances within a month of the album’s release, the increasingly experimental foursome immersed themselves in studio life, bringing string quartets, jam jars, tambours, sitars, French horns, and quite a lot of weed along with them.
NME

Kanye West is reportedly no longer signed to Def Jam

Kanye West is no longer signed to the record label Def Jam. That’s according to a report in The New York Times, which cites an unnamed source claiming that West’s label G.O.O.D. Music – a Def Jam imprint – is no longer affiliated. The rapper and...
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown

Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
NME

Glorilla: boundary-pushing rap star with a best friend in Cardi B

It’s safe to say that Glorilla is one of the most hotly-tipped rappers around. The artist – born Gloria Hallelujah Wood – currently has only a handful of singles to her name, but she’s already rubbing shoulders with the big dogs: she teamed up with Atlanta’s Latto for the lively ‘FNF (Remix)’ and, more recently, superstar Cardi B on ‘Tomorrow 2’. The latter is a bouncy, high-octane remix of Glorilla’s track of the same name, and earlier this month, it skyrocketed to the Top 10 of the Billboard 100 chart in the US, making it a real breakthrough moment for this fast-rising star.
NME

Beyoncé seemingly confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via auction

Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed a 2023 world tour in support of new album ‘Renaissance’. Over the weekend, the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala auctioned “two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour” alongside a backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mum, Miss Tina.
NME

British DJ Tim Gough dies on air presenting morning radio show

Tim Gough, a radio DJ on local station GenX Radio Suffolk, died yesterday (October 24) while presenting a live broadcast. The 55-year-old presenter is suspected to have died from a heart attack mid-song during his programme, which he was broadcasting from home 35 miles from the station’s headquarters in Ipswich (via Mixmag)
NME

Britney Spears calls out female celebrities for “shaming” women

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to share a since-deleted post criticising female celebrities for shaming women for “exposing their bodies”. The post came after Spears posted a series of semi-nude photos on her account in recent days. Britney wrote: “Don’t you just love the nerve of women...
NME

Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”

DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
NME

Korn bassist Fieldy clarifies “bad habits” that led to hiatus from band, says he’s the “happiest I’ve ever been”

Korn bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu has provided fans with an update regarding his touring hiatus from the nu metal band. In mid-2021, Fieldy told fans he would not be appearing on Korn’s upcoming tour, explaining that for the past six years, he had been “dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me”.
NME

Watch Leslie Jordan’s reaction to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ in resurfaced video

A video showing Leslie Jordan’s reaction to ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has resurfaced online following the actor’s death. Jordan died aged 67 on Monday (October 24) following a car accident in Los Angeles. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, local law enforcement confirmed that the actor was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building.
NME

Rihanna confirms new single ‘Lift Me Up’ arriving this week

Rihanna has shared confirmation that her new song, ‘Lift Me Up’, will be arriving on Friday. The singer posted a 14-second clip on her social media accounts, revealing a capital “R” – stylised in the same font as the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailers and promo art – between her name and the song title.

