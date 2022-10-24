ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer soccer season comes to an end with 3-0 loss

Reeths-Puffer’s boys soccer team couldn’t get its offense in gear in Tuesday night’s MHSAA Division 2 regional semifinal. The Rockets lost 3-0 to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern in a game played at Cedar Springs. Forest Hills Northern took a 1-0 lead at the half, scoring just...
ROCK, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Big Reds preparing for unfamiliar gridiron foe in Sparta Spartans

During his tenure as the Muskegon Big Reds’ football coach, Shane Fairfield has never faced the Sparta Spartans. But now the Big Reds will face what Fairfield calls a “hard working, blue collar” team at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Big Reds will welcome the Spartans to historic Hackley Stadium for the opening round of districts in Division 3.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores faces tough foe in Traverse City Central to open football playoffs

The Mona Shores Sailors will kick off the Division 2 MHSAA 2022 football playoffs on Friday evening when they host the Traverse City Central Trojans. The Sailors finished the regular season with a 7-2 record and finished the OK-Green slate in a three-way tie for first place with Muskegon and Zeeland West. All three teams finished 6-1 in the league. Shores lost to Rockford 31-27 in the second week of the season and to Muskegon 55-35 last Friday.
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Shelby captures West Michigan Conference Rivers volleyball championship

HESPERIA — It was a big day for the Shelby girls’ volleyball team on Saturday. The Tigers captured their first West Michigan Conference title since 1999 by winning the Rivers Division at Hesperia. The Tigers began the day with a 25-17, 25-13 victory over the Hesperia Panthers to...
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington wins West Michigan Conference Lakes volleyball tournament

Ludington came into the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division tournament at Oakridge undefeated in conference, and the Orioles left that way in capturing only their second conference title. Ludington won the Lakes 8 Activities Conference title back in 2016, but this one might have been more special since it was...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hart boys, girls sweep Run Around the Cloud meet

The Hart Pirates tuned up for this Friday’s cross country regional competition by sweeping both the boys and girls’ divisions of the Run Around the Cloud meet on Tuesday. The meet was run at White Cloud Elementary School. In the girls’ division, Hart swept the top five plays...
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

‘Support the Tradition’ becomes reality at Muskegon High School

The dozens that gathered on this early autumn Monday in the atrium of Muskegon High School’s Redmond/Potter Gymnasium were in for a treat. The evening was a reunion of sorts. A daughter of the late Harry Potter – a namesake of the building who had served as a Muskegon coach from 1927 until 1956, then as the school’s athletic director – was present, as were two of his granddaughters. Much of the crowd sported Red and White attire, school colors since its beginning. The majority in attendance were alumni, male and female, some young, others of an older vintage. Many were former athletes. A few residents from the longstanding neighborhood that surrounds MHS, were also present.
MUSKEGON, MI
99.1 WFMK

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
muskegonchannel.com

Ground Breaking at the New Community Choice CU Member Center

The morning began with a little rain and a few people wondering if any work would happen at all that day, but as the sun emerged and the rainbows appeared in the morning hours to welcome in a Monday, so unfolded the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Community Choice Credit Union Member Center that will open in the spring of 2023 on the main corridor of Harvey Street.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

MDOT to Begin Freeway Courtesy Vehicle Patrols in Grand Rapids on Nov. 1

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – A convenience for motorists in the Detroit area is coming to Grand Rapids. Starting on Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation will start having Safety Service Patrol vehicles monitor the three expressways that cross the Calder City. Also known as Freeway Courtesy Patrol vehicles, two skilled and qualified drivers will be on watch on Mondays through Thursdays from 6 AM to 7 PM, and an extra hour later on Fridays.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
hope.edu

Danforth Lecture to Reflect on Being a Christian Intellectual Amid Many Religions

Father Frank Clooney, who is the S.J. Parkman Professor of Divinity and Professor of Comparative Theology at Harvard University, will present the address “On the Edge: Reflections on Being a Christian Intellectual Amid Many Religions” as the 2022-23 Danforth Lecture at Hope College on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Maas Center auditorium.
HOLLAND, MI

