Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer soccer season comes to an end with 3-0 loss
Reeths-Puffer’s boys soccer team couldn’t get its offense in gear in Tuesday night’s MHSAA Division 2 regional semifinal. The Rockets lost 3-0 to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern in a game played at Cedar Springs. Forest Hills Northern took a 1-0 lead at the half, scoring just...
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport brings its explosive offense into first-round playoff game with Ludington
When you reach the playoffs, there are no easy games. But the task facing Ludington’s football team in Friday night’s 7 p.m. MHSAA Division 4 district contest against Fruitport is particularly challenging. Host Fruitport, which won a share of the OK Blue title and finished 6-1 in the...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Big Reds preparing for unfamiliar gridiron foe in Sparta Spartans
During his tenure as the Muskegon Big Reds’ football coach, Shane Fairfield has never faced the Sparta Spartans. But now the Big Reds will face what Fairfield calls a “hard working, blue collar” team at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Big Reds will welcome the Spartans to historic Hackley Stadium for the opening round of districts in Division 3.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores faces tough foe in Traverse City Central to open football playoffs
The Mona Shores Sailors will kick off the Division 2 MHSAA 2022 football playoffs on Friday evening when they host the Traverse City Central Trojans. The Sailors finished the regular season with a 7-2 record and finished the OK-Green slate in a three-way tie for first place with Muskegon and Zeeland West. All three teams finished 6-1 in the league. Shores lost to Rockford 31-27 in the second week of the season and to Muskegon 55-35 last Friday.
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby captures West Michigan Conference Rivers volleyball championship
HESPERIA — It was a big day for the Shelby girls’ volleyball team on Saturday. The Tigers captured their first West Michigan Conference title since 1999 by winning the Rivers Division at Hesperia. The Tigers began the day with a 25-17, 25-13 victory over the Hesperia Panthers to...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington wins West Michigan Conference Lakes volleyball tournament
Ludington came into the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division tournament at Oakridge undefeated in conference, and the Orioles left that way in capturing only their second conference title. Ludington won the Lakes 8 Activities Conference title back in 2016, but this one might have been more special since it was...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart boys, girls sweep Run Around the Cloud meet
The Hart Pirates tuned up for this Friday’s cross country regional competition by sweeping both the boys and girls’ divisions of the Run Around the Cloud meet on Tuesday. The meet was run at White Cloud Elementary School. In the girls’ division, Hart swept the top five plays...
localsportsjournal.com
‘Support the Tradition’ becomes reality at Muskegon High School
The dozens that gathered on this early autumn Monday in the atrium of Muskegon High School’s Redmond/Potter Gymnasium were in for a treat. The evening was a reunion of sorts. A daughter of the late Harry Potter – a namesake of the building who had served as a Muskegon coach from 1927 until 1956, then as the school’s athletic director – was present, as were two of his granddaughters. Much of the crowd sported Red and White attire, school colors since its beginning. The majority in attendance were alumni, male and female, some young, others of an older vintage. Many were former athletes. A few residents from the longstanding neighborhood that surrounds MHS, were also present.
localsportsjournal.com
Bullseye: Axe throwing league brings something fresh to West Michigan
MUSKEGON– — Mike Lewis has taken West Michigan by storm. Along with his partner, Ash Masse, they’ve brought a sport to the area that anyone can enjoy: Axe throwing. It’s the first of its kind in this area, and its future is bright. On Tuesday, Wednesday...
3 candidates competing for 2 seats on the Muskegon Community College board
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon businessman is looking to unseat one of the two incumbents on the Muskegon Community College Board of Trustees in the November election. There are two, six-year seats up for grabs on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Trustees Diana Osborn and Roy J. Portenga are the two...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Meijer Sports Complex announces $11M expansion
The West Michigan Sports Commission, which owns the Meijer Sports Complex that serves youth and adult amateur athletes, announced an $11 million expansion set to begin construction in 2024.
muskegonchannel.com
Ground Breaking at the New Community Choice CU Member Center
The morning began with a little rain and a few people wondering if any work would happen at all that day, but as the sun emerged and the rainbows appeared in the morning hours to welcome in a Monday, so unfolded the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Community Choice Credit Union Member Center that will open in the spring of 2023 on the main corridor of Harvey Street.
See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
whtc.com
MDOT to Begin Freeway Courtesy Vehicle Patrols in Grand Rapids on Nov. 1
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – A convenience for motorists in the Detroit area is coming to Grand Rapids. Starting on Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation will start having Safety Service Patrol vehicles monitor the three expressways that cross the Calder City. Also known as Freeway Courtesy Patrol vehicles, two skilled and qualified drivers will be on watch on Mondays through Thursdays from 6 AM to 7 PM, and an extra hour later on Fridays.
You’ll Need To Start Watching Where You Park Next Week In Grand Rapids
I need to talk to Mayor Rosalynn Bliss about getting a street named after me for all the money I've given the city over the years for parking tickets. If you don't want to be like me and throw away your hard-earned money then you need to pay attention. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 Seasonal Parking Restrictions are back in Grand Rapids.
Muskegon's Getty Drive In wraps up season with Halloween double features
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's Getty Drive In theater is closing for its 78th season with a Halloween event and double features. The Getty Drive In, at 920 E Summit Ave, will have its last day of the season on Saturday, Oct. 29. Going out in style, the outdoor theater...
Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley, launches West Michigan-grown cannabis brand
Bob Marley's son Julian is entering the world of producing and marketing cannabis with the help of a West Michigan-based company
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
hope.edu
Danforth Lecture to Reflect on Being a Christian Intellectual Amid Many Religions
Father Frank Clooney, who is the S.J. Parkman Professor of Divinity and Professor of Comparative Theology at Harvard University, will present the address “On the Edge: Reflections on Being a Christian Intellectual Amid Many Religions” as the 2022-23 Danforth Lecture at Hope College on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Maas Center auditorium.
Comments / 0