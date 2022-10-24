It’s a common fear among grocery shoppers. You leave your vehicle securely parked in a supermarket lot, only to return with your items and discover it smashed. Lower Saucon Township Police say that’s what happened to someone who was at the Giant food store at 1880 Leithsville Road Oct. 20, and they’re asking for help identifying the suspect in the hit-and-run.

HELLERTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO