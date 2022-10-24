Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962justpene50Centralia, PA
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
65-year-old man dies in a rollover crash
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a 65-year-old man has died after a crash resulted in a car rolling over in Monore County. According to Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, Ralph Boyer, 65, of Saylorburg, died Monday around 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital. The coroner stated Boyer was a […]
PSP investigates I-81 high-speed hit-and-run crash
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a two-car hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 9 troopers were called to a crash on I-81 mile marker 165 in Hanover Township. PSP states the crash happened when unit 2 was hit by […]
skooknews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash Closes Route 61 Southbound/Frackville Grade
A crash has closed the Grade south of Frackville. Just after 6:00pm, Tuesday, emergency personnel were called to the area of "Dead Man's Curve" on Southbound Route 61, The Grade, south of Frackville, for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. The crash reportedly involved a pickup truck that rolled. A...
Driver accused of fleeing multi-car crash in Plains Township
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a multi-vehicle crash that injured another driver on State Route 315 Monday. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Monday around 9:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to a crash on SR 315 with one driver injured and […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspected driver, vehicle located in Berks pedestrian hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going. Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said. The driver, whose name...
Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run
The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
Driver of tanker truck loaded with milk killed in accident on Interstate 80
Milton, Pa. — A Centre County truck driver was killed Sunday on Interstate 80 when his tanker truck loaded with milk hit a guiderail and overturned in Union County. State police at Milton say Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred shortly after noon on Oct. 23 as Loner attempted to move from the passing lane into the right lane on Interstate...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash involving tractor-trailer ties up traffic on Route 22
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic Tuesday afternoon on Route 22 in Lehigh County. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes, between Tilghman Street and the turnpike. It's not clear if anyone was hurt, but a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle were...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/26/2022
A collection of crash reports from Schuylkill County law enforcement.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOWER CITY- This crash occurred on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, around 9:55am on East Wiconsico Street at the intersection with South 4th Street. Troopers say Morgan De Jesus, 47, of Lebanon was stopped at a stop sign on East Wiconsisco...
Police identify infant found dead in Nanticoke home
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the one-month-old girl that was found dead inside a Nanticoke home, Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 10:00 a.m. Monday troopers were called to assist the Nanticoke City Police Department with a death investigation at 167 West Green Street. PSP states the victim, Avaya Jade […]
4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
Overnight fire destroys home one week after barn burns
Cogan Station, Pa. — In the early morning hours Tuesday, Firefighters returned to an address where they battled a blaze just a week ago. Emergency responders reported to 1708 Rose Valley Road in Hepburn Township around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a home fully engulfed in flames. Assistant Chief Brent Michael of the Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Department was in command of the fire, which went 3 alarms, according...
Body Found In Apparent Hit-Run In Berks County: Police
State police are asking for the public's help, after a body was found on a Berks County road in an apparent hit-and-run on Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities were called to Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township around 8 a.m. after a driver reported spotting a body on the street's shoulder, officials said in a press release.
wkok.com
Tractor Trailer Crash in Union County Fatal for Driver
WHITE DEER – A road death in Union County Sunday happened on Interstate 80; the crash claimed the life of a Centre County man. State police report 70-year-old Thomas Loner of Coburn, Centre County, died in the crash in White Deer Township, Union County. Troopers say he went off...
sauconsource.com
Who Struck Parked Car, Left the Scene in Giant Parking Lot?
It’s a common fear among grocery shoppers. You leave your vehicle securely parked in a supermarket lot, only to return with your items and discover it smashed. Lower Saucon Township Police say that’s what happened to someone who was at the Giant food store at 1880 Leithsville Road Oct. 20, and they’re asking for help identifying the suspect in the hit-and-run.
abc27.com
Dauphin County woman flees from police, crashes into home
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested after she crashed her car into a residence after fleeing police in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m, officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court.
Fire destroys home in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Tuesday morning in Lycoming County. The house along Rose Valley Road in Hepburn Township caught fire early Tuesday morning. No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. Investigators say the fire is suspicious because just over...
Driver killed when his rig loaded with milk goes off I-80 in central Pa.
MILTON – The driver of a tank truck loaded with milk was killed Sunday in an accident on Interstate 80 in Union County that kept one of the eastbound lanes closed for hours. Pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:15 p.m. accident three miles west of Route 15 was Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, Centre County.
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 235 OPEN in Snyder and Juniata Counties
SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Motorists are advised that Route 235 is back open in both directions between Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County and Mountain Road in Juniata County, following a tractor trailer fire.
Interstate 80 closes for crash
Montoursville, Pa. — Interstate 80 eastbound will be down to one lane for several hours while emergency crews work to clean up after a tractor trailer crash, officials say. Drivers should watch for the single lane closure near mile marker 206, in West Buffalo Township, Union County, according to PennDOT. Motorists can expect the right passing lane to be closed approximately seven miles east of Exit 199 (Mile Run exit)....
