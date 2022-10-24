ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girardville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

65-year-old man dies in a rollover crash

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a 65-year-old man has died after a crash resulted in a car rolling over in Monore County. According to Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, Ralph Boyer, 65, of Saylorburg, died Monday around 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital. The coroner stated Boyer was a […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP investigates I-81 high-speed hit-and-run crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a two-car hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 9 troopers were called to a crash on I-81 mile marker 165 in Hanover Township. PSP states the crash happened when unit 2 was hit by […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash Closes Route 61 Southbound/Frackville Grade

A crash has closed the Grade south of Frackville. Just after 6:00pm, Tuesday, emergency personnel were called to the area of "Dead Man's Curve" on Southbound Route 61, The Grade, south of Frackville, for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. The crash reportedly involved a pickup truck that rolled. A...
FRACKVILLE, PA
WBRE

Driver accused of fleeing multi-car crash in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a multi-vehicle crash that injured another driver on State Route 315 Monday. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Monday around 9:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to a crash on SR 315 with one driver injured and […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver of tanker truck loaded with milk killed in accident on Interstate 80

Milton, Pa. — A Centre County truck driver was killed Sunday on Interstate 80 when his tanker truck loaded with milk hit a guiderail and overturned in Union County. State police at Milton say Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred shortly after noon on Oct. 23 as Loner attempted to move from the passing lane into the right lane on Interstate...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash involving tractor-trailer ties up traffic on Route 22

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic Tuesday afternoon on Route 22 in Lehigh County. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes, between Tilghman Street and the turnpike. It's not clear if anyone was hurt, but a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle were...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/26/2022

A collection of crash reports from Schuylkill County law enforcement.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOWER CITY- This crash occurred on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, around 9:55am on East Wiconsico Street at the intersection with South 4th Street. Troopers say Morgan De Jesus, 47, of Lebanon was stopped at a stop sign on East Wiconsisco...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police identify infant found dead in Nanticoke home

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the one-month-old girl that was found dead inside a Nanticoke home, Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 10:00 a.m. Monday troopers were called to assist the Nanticoke City Police Department with a death investigation at 167 West Green Street. PSP states the victim, Avaya Jade […]
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Overnight fire destroys home one week after barn burns

Cogan Station, Pa. — In the early morning hours Tuesday, Firefighters returned to an address where they battled a blaze just a week ago. Emergency responders reported to 1708 Rose Valley Road in Hepburn Township around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a home fully engulfed in flames. Assistant Chief Brent Michael of the Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Department was in command of the fire, which went 3 alarms, according...
COGAN STATION, PA
Daily Voice

Body Found In Apparent Hit-Run In Berks County: Police

State police are asking for the public's help, after a body was found on a Berks County road in an apparent hit-and-run on Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities were called to Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township around 8 a.m. after a driver reported spotting a body on the street's shoulder, officials said in a press release.
wkok.com

Tractor Trailer Crash in Union County Fatal for Driver

WHITE DEER – A road death in Union County Sunday happened on Interstate 80; the crash claimed the life of a Centre County man. State police report 70-year-old Thomas Loner of Coburn, Centre County, died in the crash in White Deer Township, Union County. Troopers say he went off...
UNION COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Who Struck Parked Car, Left the Scene in Giant Parking Lot?

It’s a common fear among grocery shoppers. You leave your vehicle securely parked in a supermarket lot, only to return with your items and discover it smashed. Lower Saucon Township Police say that’s what happened to someone who was at the Giant food store at 1880 Leithsville Road Oct. 20, and they’re asking for help identifying the suspect in the hit-and-run.
HELLERTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County woman flees from police, crashes into home

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested after she crashed her car into a residence after fleeing police in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m, officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire destroys home in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Tuesday morning in Lycoming County. The house along Rose Valley Road in Hepburn Township caught fire early Tuesday morning. No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. Investigators say the fire is suspicious because just over...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Interstate 80 closes for crash

Montoursville, Pa. — Interstate 80 eastbound will be down to one lane for several hours while emergency crews work to clean up after a tractor trailer crash, officials say. Drivers should watch for the single lane closure near mile marker 206, in West Buffalo Township, Union County, according to PennDOT. Motorists can expect the right passing lane to be closed approximately seven miles east of Exit 199 (Mile Run exit)....
UNION COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy