Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
The Associated Press

Heat snap Blazers four-game winning streak with 119-98 win

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and the Miami Heat snapped Portland’s four-game winning streak with a 119-98 victory on Wednesday night. Damian Lillard had 22 points for Portland when he came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return and the Blazers later announced he had a right calf strain. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, said he felt tightness in his calf before the game. While he is not likely to play Friday when the Blazers host the Rockets, he does not expect to miss any more games. “I mean honestly, if this was a playoff game I would have played,” Lillard said.
