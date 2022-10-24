ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

shelbycountypost.com

McCord Square Downtown District breaks ground In McCordsville

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and Town of McCordsville Officials joined Rebar Development and project partners Monday to break ground on the first phase of McCord Square, a $50 million town center district. Anchoring the development, McCord Square Apartments is the first project to begin construction. The new master...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
theechonews.com

Foodie Fix: Marion’s Train Station Pancake House

20 minutes from Taylor, next to a set of railroad tracks in Marion on 406 E 4th St., squats the Train Station Pancake House. If you are craving a classic breakfast, yet open to the unexpected, this diner is for you. Brothers Hector and Efrain Perez reopened the restaurant in...
MARION, IN
FOX59

INDOT looking for community input on I-465 improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for community input to help shape improvements to parts of I-465. On Monday, INDOT hosted two public forums introducing potential plans for its I-465 Northwest Project. The project aims to extend from West 86th Street to U.S. 31 North, while also focusing on improvements along I-465, […]
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Development ideas could increase downtown density

The city seeks proposals for an opportunity to develop more density in the downtown core. The city of Indianapolis opens up a new half-acre site for redevelopment ideas. The property at 222 North Alabama St. is now a parking lot north of the Old City Hall. The call for proposals aims to add density and incorporate mixed-use development that could include retail and housing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis food news: Popular Zionsville restaurant’s renovation and new Fishers granola bar spot

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis food scene is always changing. This week, Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, told us about a popular Boone County restaurant renovation along with some new spots to check out. A popular Zionsville restaurant is closed for remodeling. Cobblestone closed on October 9th for a complete kitchen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

New group fitness program for amputees launches in Indianapolis

A local physical therapist is working to making group fitness more accessible for amputees in Central Indiana. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/new-group-fitness-program-for-amputees-launches-in-indianapolis/. New group fitness program for amputees launches in …. A local physical therapist is working to making group fitness more accessible for amputees in Central Indiana. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/new-group-fitness-program-for-amputees-launches-in-indianapolis/. State police update on boy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development

To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dies after train hits car in Madison County

ORESTES, Ind. — A man died after a train hit a car in Madison County Monday afternoon. According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. at the Superior Street Crossing south of Oak Street in Orestes. An eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit the front...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Following the general election in Marion County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Marion County will decide who will take six contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. Among the county-wide elections are the circuit court judge, and the county prosecutor, clerk, recorder, sheriff, and clerk....
FOX59

Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation

MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its...
MUNCIE, IN
WIBC.com

Person Seriously Injured in Crash on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A semi crashed on Indy’s south side late Tuesday night. One person was seriously injured. It happened on I-65 near Southport Road. Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash. All northbound lanes of the highway were closed after the accident. The highway fully reopened around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelby Co. Commissioners pass ordinance for off-road vehicles; burn ban continues at discretion of Emergency Management , rainfall

Shelby County Commissioners have seen plenty of off-road vehicles of varying types on county roadways. Enough that they felt it was time to have something on the books to enforce them properly. County Commissioner Chris Ross. The four pages of the ordinance can be seen below. Also, county commissioners left...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN

