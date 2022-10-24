Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
Troubled Greenwood hotel shut down by city
Inspectors found 188 violations, and public safety first responders racked up more than one hundred calls to the motel in the last year.
shelbycountypost.com
McCord Square Downtown District breaks ground In McCordsville
Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and Town of McCordsville Officials joined Rebar Development and project partners Monday to break ground on the first phase of McCord Square, a $50 million town center district. Anchoring the development, McCord Square Apartments is the first project to begin construction. The new master...
theechonews.com
Foodie Fix: Marion’s Train Station Pancake House
20 minutes from Taylor, next to a set of railroad tracks in Marion on 406 E 4th St., squats the Train Station Pancake House. If you are craving a classic breakfast, yet open to the unexpected, this diner is for you. Brothers Hector and Efrain Perez reopened the restaurant in...
INDOT looking for community input on I-465 improvements
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for community input to help shape improvements to parts of I-465. On Monday, INDOT hosted two public forums introducing potential plans for its I-465 Northwest Project. The project aims to extend from West 86th Street to U.S. 31 North, while also focusing on improvements along I-465, […]
Group revitalizing Belmont Beach in Haughville asks for help stopping vandals
Those working to beautify a historic piece of Indianapolis in Haughville are searching for answers after their hard work was vandalized.
One person injured in overnight crash on I-65
The Indiana Department of Transportation says at least one person was taken to a hospital after a crash just before midnight Tuesday on Interstate 65.
Plans for new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County move forward
Plans for construction on a new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County are expected to move forward after the Lebanon City Council approved an agreement to provide water to the facility Monday night.
Development ideas could increase downtown density
The city seeks proposals for an opportunity to develop more density in the downtown core. The city of Indianapolis opens up a new half-acre site for redevelopment ideas. The property at 222 North Alabama St. is now a parking lot north of the Old City Hall. The call for proposals aims to add density and incorporate mixed-use development that could include retail and housing.
Indianapolis food news: Popular Zionsville restaurant’s renovation and new Fishers granola bar spot
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis food scene is always changing. This week, Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, told us about a popular Boone County restaurant renovation along with some new spots to check out. A popular Zionsville restaurant is closed for remodeling. Cobblestone closed on October 9th for a complete kitchen […]
Woman carjacked in Lawrence, dropped off in downtown Indianapolis
Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in Lawrence and later dropped off in downtown Indianapolis. The suspect was able to get away with cash.
cbs4indy.com
New group fitness program for amputees launches in Indianapolis
A local physical therapist is working to making group fitness more accessible for amputees in Central Indiana. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/new-group-fitness-program-for-amputees-launches-in-indianapolis/. New group fitness program for amputees launches in …. A local physical therapist is working to making group fitness more accessible for amputees in Central Indiana. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/new-group-fitness-program-for-amputees-launches-in-indianapolis/. State police update on boy...
Inside Indiana Business
Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development
To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
cbs4indy.com
Man dies after train hits car in Madison County
ORESTES, Ind. — A man died after a train hit a car in Madison County Monday afternoon. According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. at the Superior Street Crossing south of Oak Street in Orestes. An eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit the front...
cbs4indy.com
Following the general election in Marion County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Marion County will decide who will take six contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. Among the county-wide elections are the circuit court judge, and the county prosecutor, clerk, recorder, sheriff, and clerk....
Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
cbs4indy.com
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its...
cbs4indy.com
Brown County Schools hoping to get voter’s approval for referendum funding
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — When voters in Brown County go to the polls on November 8, one of the things they will vote on is if they will invest in the county’s schools and students. Brown County Schools is asking for $0.12 per $100 of assessed property value....
WIBC.com
Person Seriously Injured in Crash on Indy’s South Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A semi crashed on Indy’s south side late Tuesday night. One person was seriously injured. It happened on I-65 near Southport Road. Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash. All northbound lanes of the highway were closed after the accident. The highway fully reopened around...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelby Co. Commissioners pass ordinance for off-road vehicles; burn ban continues at discretion of Emergency Management , rainfall
Shelby County Commissioners have seen plenty of off-road vehicles of varying types on county roadways. Enough that they felt it was time to have something on the books to enforce them properly. County Commissioner Chris Ross. The four pages of the ordinance can be seen below. Also, county commissioners left...
Comments / 0