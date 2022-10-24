ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Northeast Louisiana Children's Museum Events

This month's meeting was about domestic violence. A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday 6 p.m. newscast on KNOE. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 24 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

Louisiana Century Farm Program Seeking Applicants

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is currently accepting applications for the Louisiana Century Farm Program. The Louisiana Century Farm Program recognizes and honors Louisiana’s farmers, ranchers, and forestry landowners who have owned family farmland for 100 years or more. There is still time to apply for...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Hunters for the Hungry

Hunters for the Hungry is a non-profit organization designed for outdoorsmen to donate excess meat gathered from the hunting season. The organization partners with meat processers across Louisiana and the five main food banks to distribute the meat to those in need. After the meat is processed, it goes to a food bank and is donated to the local shelters and kitchen.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) reported that investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud issued resident producer Houston Thomas and Thomas Mutual Insurance Group a Cease-and-Desist Order and Notice of Summary Suspension on October 10, 2022, for failing to remit premiums and demonstrating incompetence, untrustworthiness, and financial irresponsibility in a manner that might endanger the public.
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

1955: The Cold War comes to Louisiana

The year 1955 saw American consumerism skyrocket with the opening with the first McDonald’s Restaurant and the debut of Disneyland. Fast food, including the first TV dinners, and canned Coca-Cola attested to the growth of the country’s standard of living since World War II. Ownership of a car became the mandatory status symbol for American families. But the development of nuclear weapons by the Soviet Union troubled everyone.
LOUISIANA STATE
talkbusiness.net

Harps Foods acquires seven stores in Louisiana and Mississippi

Springdale-based Harps Food Stores announced Monday (Oct. 24) a deal to purchase The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with six locations in central Louisiana and one store in southwestern Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said the deal is expected to close by the end...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KNOE TV8

La. Gov. Edwards declares Oct. 24 Red Beans & Rice Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While just about everyone in South Louisiana knows that every Monday is red beans & rice day, Oct. 24 will now be recognized as the “official” day for the dish by the State of Louisiana. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation Monday (Oct....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Harps Food Stores to acquire The Markets

Springdale, Arkansas-based Harps Food Stores has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with seven locations across central Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi, the company said Monday. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. “We are excited to enter into these new markets for Harps...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

You may see lawn winterizers in stores, but Dan Gill says we don't need them in Louisiana

Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. Is there anything I should be doing to winterize my centipede grass? I get so confused when I walk in the garden center and see all the products touting winterizing your lawn. Looking at information on the internet just makes me more confused. — Mark Keller.
