Ben Harper, Revered Blues-Soul-Rocker, Is Happy to Have a Place in ‘Harry’s House,‘ Opening for Styles’ 15-Date L.A. Residency

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
SFGate
Taylor Swift and Bon Iver Perform ‘Exile’ Together in Person for the First Time
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance during Bon Iver’s Oct. 26 concert at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, during which she and frontman Justin Vernon sang their duet “Exile” together in person for the first time. They were also joined on stage at Thursday’s show by “The...
SFGate
A Brief History of Drake and 21 Savage Collaborations
Last weekend, Drake and 21 Savage announced their joint project Her Loss, set to be released this Friday. The title hints that the album might lean more into Drake’s lovelorn wheelhouse than 21 Savage’s steely menace, and finds two of the rap world’s biggest artists expanding their musical synergy for a full-length release.
SFGate
Taylor Swift Surprises Crowd at Bon Iver’s London Show With ‘Exile’ Duet
Taylor Swift made a surprise visit to Bon Iver’s concert in London on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the OVO Arena in Wembley. As Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, began the first few verses of “Exile” from Swift’s eighth album, Folklore, the Midnights artist walked on stage. Immediately, the crowd lost it.
Lil Nas X says he got lost in San Francisco for 2 hours
"I accidentally walked all the way to the venue."
SFGate
Zoe Saldaña: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Set Was a Bad Experience, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized Years Later
Zoe Saldaña is no stranger to blockbuster movie sets as the star of mega-franchises such as “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Star Trek” and “Avatar,” but that wasn’t always the case. The actor was a newcomer to the tentpole world when she got cast opposite Johnny Depp in the original “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie, starring as the pirate smuggler Anamaria. Saldaña told Entertainment Weekly that she did not have good experience on the set of her first studio tentpole.
People Are Going Full ‘Black Mirror’ to Bring Back the Dead
On its face, it’s not that strange that James Vlahos can talk to his father, John, any time he wants to on the phone. He can ask him about his favorite sports team when he’s curious. Or when he wants to ask him what his favorite song is. When the feeling strikes, Vlahos can just shoot his dad a message to see how he’s doing. Whatever it is, his dad is always quick to respond—sometimes with a straightforward answer, and sometimes with a joke.But here’s the thing: Vlahos’s dad is dead. He passed away in February 2017, due to stage-4...
SFGate
‘Black Adam’ to Repeat Box Office Victory Over Quiet Halloween Weekend
“Black Adam” is expected to retain its box office crown over the weekend — not that there’s much competition standing in its way. With only one new nationwide release, Lionsgate’s supernatural thriller “Prey for the Devil,” the Dwayne Johnson comic book adventure “Black Adam” has plenty of space to repeat the No. 1 spot.
SFGate
Women in Animation Diversity Awards Will Honor ‘Doc McStuffins‘ Creator Chris Nee, Epic Games
Writer-producer Chris Nee will be honored at the sixth annual Women in Animation (WIA) Diversity Awards alongside Iranian director Seyed Mohsen Pourmohseni Shakib and representatives from Epic Games for exemplary achievement in leading diversification efforts within the animation industry. Nee’s career began as an associate producer at Sesame Street Intl.,...
SFGate
‘Picks and Shovels’: Why Hudson Pacific Is Investing Big in Studio Space and Production Services
The exponential growth in content production has had ripple effects across the media and entertainment eco-system. The management of soundstages and related services is one of them. Hudson Pacific, a real estate investment trust, has been investing significantly in studio lots in Hollywood, Atlanta, Toronto and other production hubs. Jeff...
SFGate
Thomas Cahill, popular history writer, dead at 82
NEW YORK (AP) — Thomas Cahill, a scholar of ancient languages and belief systems with a knack for popular storytelling who engaged history readers with such bestsellers as “How the Irish Saved Civilization” and “Desire of the Everlasting Hills,” has died at age 82. Travis...
SFGate
Guardians of the Galaxy Kidnap Kevin Bacon in ‘Holiday Special’ Trailer, Coming in November
Christmas — and Kevin Bacon — is coming for Marvel fans. Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, Mantis and Nebula are bringing the holiday cheer to Disney+, with Marvel Studios revealing a first look at “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” set for release on Nov. 25.
San Francisco bar Old Devil Moon owns its building. It still had to close.
"It isn't news to anyone that hospitality is a tough business - the margins for bars and restaurants are razor thin."
SFGate
Napa Valley Film Festival Announces Honorees, Including Laura Dern, Janelle Monáe, Cooper Raiff and More
The Napa Valley Film Festival announced its 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase programming and honors, to take place at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia on Nov. 10-13 featuring a curated group of films and honoree tributes that celebrate artistic achievement. Leading the honorees is Laura Dern, who...
Comments / 0