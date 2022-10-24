ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Harper, Revered Blues-Soul-Rocker, Is Happy to Have a Place in ‘Harry’s House,‘ Opening for Styles’ 15-Date L.A. Residency

By Chris Willman
SFGate
 3 days ago
SFGate

A Brief History of Drake and 21 Savage Collaborations

Last weekend, Drake and 21 Savage announced their joint project Her Loss, set to be released this Friday. The title hints that the album might lean more into Drake’s lovelorn wheelhouse than 21 Savage’s steely menace, and finds two of the rap world’s biggest artists expanding their musical synergy for a full-length release.
SFGate

Taylor Swift Surprises Crowd at Bon Iver’s London Show With ‘Exile’ Duet

Taylor Swift made a surprise visit to Bon Iver’s concert in London on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the OVO Arena in Wembley. As Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, began the first few verses of “Exile” from Swift’s eighth album, Folklore, the Midnights artist walked on stage. Immediately, the crowd lost it.
SFGate

Zoe Saldaña: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Set Was a Bad Experience, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized Years Later

Zoe Saldaña is no stranger to blockbuster movie sets as the star of mega-franchises such as “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Star Trek” and “Avatar,” but that wasn’t always the case. The actor was a newcomer to the tentpole world when she got cast opposite Johnny Depp in the original “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie, starring as the pirate smuggler Anamaria. Saldaña told Entertainment Weekly that she did not have good experience on the set of her first studio tentpole.
TheDailyBeast

People Are Going Full ‘Black Mirror’ to Bring Back the Dead

On its face, it’s not that strange that James Vlahos can talk to his father, John, any time he wants to on the phone. He can ask him about his favorite sports team when he’s curious. Or when he wants to ask him what his favorite song is. When the feeling strikes, Vlahos can just shoot his dad a message to see how he’s doing. Whatever it is, his dad is always quick to respond—sometimes with a straightforward answer, and sometimes with a joke.But here’s the thing: Vlahos’s dad is dead. He passed away in February 2017, due to stage-4...
SFGate

‘Black Adam’ to Repeat Box Office Victory Over Quiet Halloween Weekend

“Black Adam” is expected to retain its box office crown over the weekend — not that there’s much competition standing in its way. With only one new nationwide release, Lionsgate’s supernatural thriller “Prey for the Devil,” the Dwayne Johnson comic book adventure “Black Adam” has plenty of space to repeat the No. 1 spot.
SFGate

Women in Animation Diversity Awards Will Honor ‘Doc McStuffins‘ Creator Chris Nee, Epic Games

Writer-producer Chris Nee will be honored at the sixth annual Women in Animation (WIA) Diversity Awards alongside Iranian director Seyed Mohsen Pourmohseni Shakib and representatives from Epic Games for exemplary achievement in leading diversification efforts within the animation industry. Nee’s career began as an associate producer at Sesame Street Intl.,...
SFGate

Thomas Cahill, popular history writer, dead at 82

NEW YORK (AP) — Thomas Cahill, a scholar of ancient languages and belief systems with a knack for popular storytelling who engaged history readers with such bestsellers as “How the Irish Saved Civilization” and “Desire of the Everlasting Hills,” has died at age 82. Travis...
