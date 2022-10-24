Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Lower Washington County, Southwest Utah, Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Southwest Utah; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah, Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to midnight MDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations, and create pockets of blowing dust. A few power outages are possible.
Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park, Morongo Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 04:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-23 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Morongo Basin WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING Winds remain breezy but have weakened overnight, thus the advisory will be allowed to expire.
Frost Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-27 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Most of the Rogue, Illinois, and Applegate Valleys. Additionally, the southern portions of the Umpqua Valley. This includes the cities and communities of Medford, Talent, Ashland, Jacksonville, Butte Falls, Shady Cove, White City, Gold Hill, Rogue River, Applegate, Williams, Ruch, Grants Pass, Selma, Cave Junction, Obrien, Azalea, Glendale, and Tiller. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some colder spots, especially in the southern end of the Illinois Valley around Obrien and Takilma, portions of the Applegate Valley and in the foothills could see temperatures reach freezing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-27 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Wind Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-27 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: North Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...North Coast. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-27 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. High waves on Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu. * WHERE...Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves between 1 and 3 feet on Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Choppy waves expected on Lake Mead. Periods of blowing dust will also be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will push through the area overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Strongest winds are expected during the morning hours, and lessening through the afternoon.
Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gila Highlands and Black Range in southwest New Mexico, portions of the Sacramento Mountains and Otero Mesa in south-central New Mexico, and the Salt Basin of far west Texas. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 10:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-26 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, especially over Highway 204 and Interstate 84 over the crest of the Blue Mountains.
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Highlands, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Mountains; West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Southwest Mountains and West Central Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-27 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal New Hanover County. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 10:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-26 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET Showers have largely ended over the Cascades this morning. Where a few showers linger over the Oregon Cascades, temperatures have risen to the mid to upper 30s, so mainly rain showers are occurring. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire.
Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Everett and Vicinity, San Juan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Everett and Vicinity; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be near the water.
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 13:02:00 SST Expires: 2022-10-26 22:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advise given by safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * WHAT...Surfs of 10 to 12 feet will impact all islands of American Samoa. * WHERE...Southern and eastern shores of all islands. * WHEN...through Tonight. * IMPACTS...Expect some strong breaking waves, shorebreak, and strong longshore and rip currents making water recreation difficult and dangerous. Some coastal erosion is also possible for vulnerable locations. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor entrances. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1005 TAEAO ASO LULU OKETOPA 26 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...O galu maualuluga e 10 i le 12 futu mo motu uma o Amerika Samoa. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu. * TAIMI...seia oo i le po nanei. * AAFIAGA...O le a iai taimi e fafati maualuluga ai galu i e matafaga ma le aau, e aave foi le sami e faafaigata ma e lamatia ai fuafuaga tumatafaga. E ono tutupu foi nai sologa i talafatai o le atunuu. E iai foi taimi, e ono fafati ai galu e le muliava(gutu) o le uafu. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O tagata uma o loo tafafao i le matafaga, auau, faapea le au faasee i galu, e tatau ona faautagiaina fautuaga uma e tuuina atu e tagata o loo puipuia le saogalemu ma ia faatinoina ma le faaeteete.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Southern Fairfield COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Most tidal gauges fell below minor coastal flood thresholds. Along with the passage of the high tide the coastal flood statement will be allowed to expire. * WHERE...Southern Fairfield County.
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph are expected. Isolated wind gusts approaching 85 mph in wind prone areas along the immediate eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-27 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. High waves on Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu. * WHERE...Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves between 1 and 3 feet on Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Choppy waves expected on Lake Mead. Periods of blowing dust will also be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will push through the area overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Strongest winds are expected during the morning hours, and lessening through the afternoon.
Flood Advisory issued for Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hancock FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of DownEast Maine, including the following county, Hancock. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 647 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ellsworth, Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Deer Isle, Castine, Stonington, Penobscot Township, Hancock, Franklin, Orland, Gouldsboro, Lamoine, Tremont, Trenton, Surry, Penobscot, Sullivan, Sedgwick, Brooksville and Brooklin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc; Southern Somerset FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Maine, including the following areas, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Southern Somerset. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas, especially where fallen leaves block storm drains.
Freeze Watch issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-27 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PDT THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Portions of the Klamath River Valley, most of the Shasta Valley, and most of the area south of Mt. Shasta. This includes the cities and communities of Happy Camp, Seiad Valley, Klamath River, Yreka, Montague, Grenada, Gazelle, Weed, Mt. Shasta City, and McCloud. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the Scott Valley will also see sub- freezing temperatures, they have already experienced a hard freeze and their growing season is over. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
