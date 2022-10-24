Effective: 2022-10-26 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hancock FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of DownEast Maine, including the following county, Hancock. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 647 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ellsworth, Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Deer Isle, Castine, Stonington, Penobscot Township, Hancock, Franklin, Orland, Gouldsboro, Lamoine, Tremont, Trenton, Surry, Penobscot, Sullivan, Sedgwick, Brooksville and Brooklin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

