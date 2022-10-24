Read full article on original website
playgroundmagazine.com
New Venue for Night of a Million Lights 2022
Give Kids the World will be moving their annual event to Island H2O Water Park in 2022. Night of a Million Lights is back in a spectacular new venue – with more pizzaz, sparkle and excitement than ever before! Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland from November 11, 2022, through January 1, 2023, featuring millions of lights, luminous displays, festive family activities and live entertainment for a one-of-a-kind fully immersive holiday experience.
Filipino-owned food truck OverRice opening brick-and-mortar restaurant in Orlando
This food truck is turning its wheels into a restaurant
Grand opening: Paris Baguette set to open in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A taste of Paris is coming to Winter Park. Paris Baguette, a bakery café known for its irresistible baked and brewed treats, will open its first Florida location on Oct. 26. Mayor Buddy Dyer and other city officials will be on hand for the...
bungalower
In Bloom Florist has sold to new owners
In Bloom Florist (Facebook | Website) has sold to new owners after 30 years of business. The shop, originally opened by John Kobylinski in 1990, was originally named Orlando Flower Mart and has been co-run with his wife Sally since 2001. Sally Kobylinski shared with Bungalower that the business was sold to a serial entrepreneur and new Orlando transplant, Susan Lo, who also purchased the wholesale operation as well.
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando
As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
bungalower
Bungalower’s October 2022 print issue is now available online
The 56th issue of our penny-saver, mini-magazine is hitting the streets in the next few days but we’ve also got it right here on the interwebs for you if you’re trying to stay home more. Each and every month we share a print edition of our hyper-local online...
yourcommunitypaper.com
37-story tower approved for downtown
Orlando City Council gave final approval for what would be the fifth-tallest building in Orlando if constructed. The plan calls for redevelopment of a surface parking lot at 110 W. Jefferson St. into a 37-story, mixed-use building that would include primarily office space (40,895 square feet) as well as 20,000 square feet of retail and about 555 residential units. The building would include a 300-space parking garage.
Food for thought: Last day to register for Second Harvest Food Bank tour
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday is the deadline to register to get a behind-the-scenes look at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The food bank is offering “Food for Thought” tours to give community members an in-person look at the facilities that help feed Central Floridians in need every day.
KEM, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild bring their 'Soul II Soul' tour to Orlando next spring
Music, Concert, Addition Financial Arena, Jazz, R&B, Soul, KEM. Ledisi, Musiq Soulchild,
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
USAF Thunderbirds to headline Orlando Air and Space Show this weekend
SANFORD, Fla. — Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were at the Orlando Sanford International Airport this week to prepare for an upcoming air show. The Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Orlando Air and Space Show scheduled for later this month. The show will also feature other Air...
fox35orlando.com
Another family on Disney vacation gets car stolen at I-Drive resort lot
Orlando - A Mom from Syracuse, NY was really excited to bring her kids to Disney World, but on the second day of their vacation, their car rental was stolen from the resort lot. "We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went...
Avelo Airlines debuting introductory $49 flights between Orlando, Michigan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines is debuting exclusive nonstop service from Orlando to two destinations in Michigan, with fares starting at $49. The airline said it is offering introductory one-way fares between Orlando International Airport and Kalamazoo or Lansing for $49. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka celebrates ninth annual Jerk Festival
The 9th Annual Florida Jerk Festival brought the soul and spices of Caribbean culture to Apopka on Sunday. The eight-hour event, which was held at the Apopka Amphitheater, featured over a dozen food trucks and merchandise vendors, as well as performances from famed reggae artists. Each year, the festival continues...
villages-news.com
Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages
A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages. The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The complex will...
SunRail offers ‘Stranger Trains’ ride to the ‘Upside Down’
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hop on board the “Stranger Trains” for a ride to the “Upside Down,” courtesy of SunRail. The commuter rail service is offering an extra 9 p.m. northbound route on Friday from Kissimmee for people looking to attend the “BOO! on Broadway” event at Historic Downtown Kissimmee.
click orlando
US Air Force Thunderbirds to fly over Walt Disney World
BAY LAKE, Fla. – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are set to soar over Walt Disney World later this week. On Thursday morning, the squadron will fly over Magic Kingdom as part of the kickoff for National Veterans and Military Families Month. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
villages-news.com
Renovation work to begin in January at new Skechers store in The Villages
Renovation work is expected to begin in January at a new Skechers store in The Villages. The shoe retailer is preparing to move into the former home of Pier 1 Imports, which closed its doors at Rolling Acres Plaza in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bids for the project...
bungalower
Red Bull hosting “Mind the Gap” skateboarding competition this week
Red Bull will be hosting a skateboarding competition on Saturday, October 29 at Ace Cafe in downtown Orlando, featuring world-class and amateur skaters. Red Bull’s Mind the Gap will kick (flip) off at 5 p.m. with skaters starting to jam at 7 p.m. A “jam,” in case you didn’t know, is when a skater tries to perform as many tricks as possible in a given window of time, while three judges score them on their best moves.
villages-news.com
Apartment complex to be built across from The Villages
A new apartment complex will be built across from The Villages. The project will include 288 rental apartments and 198 townhomes for sale as part of a 68.55-acre mixed-use district called Miller Park. It will be located on County Road 466A across from the Villages of Fruitland Park. The Orlando-based...
