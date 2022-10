(Harlan) Defending Class 3A champion Harlan hosts MOC-Floyd Valley Friday night in a 1st round playoff matchup. The Cyclones are top ranked and 8-1 on the season. The Dutchmen have a record of 6-3, but their three losses have been by four total points. Harlan coach Todd Bladt previews the matchup. “They are very consistent. They like to do what they like to do and they get after it. One thing I’ve noticed is they are a very physical football team. They like to come downhill. Their offensive line really gets off the ball. It really reminds me of old school, downhill, two back runs. Defensive line wise they aren’t real big, but they play real hard and fly around on the field. Obviously they are well coached. They are lined up really well and trust their system.”

HARLAN, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO