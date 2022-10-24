ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 8

The NFL's trade deadline is less than a week away, and the flurry of activity has begun. The Atlanta Falcons got the action started by dealing linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago. Last week, the Carolina Panthers dealt wideout Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. On Thursday, Carolina sent star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster swap.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: 'Real Possibility' Matt Ryan Retires After Being Benched by Colts

It's reportedly a "real possibility" Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has played his final NFL down after being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported Wednesday it's unlikely Ryan plays again for the Colts this season because an injury would put the team at risk of owing him an additional $17 million in 2023, and the $12 million he's already guaranteed next year could send him toward a "quasi-retirement."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 8

It seems like only yesterday that the 2022 fantasy season was just starting. But after seven weeks of action, the fantasy regular season is halfway over. So far, it's been a good year for managers who paid retail for a high-end quarterback like Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. The same holds true for the managers who banked on a rebound season from New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, for just about anyone who took an elite wide receiver and those who splurged for Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews at tight end.
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft: Best Fits for Top QBs in the Class

Heading toward the midway point of the NFL season, there are plenty of teams that are finding more hope in the 2023 draft than the rest of their 2022 schedule. While no one wants to admit their season is already over, for many clubs, the best chance of hope right now is landing a difference-maker in the next draft.
FLORIDA STATE
Bleacher Report

Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles from Bears for 4th-Round Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are bolstering their pass rush, acquiring edge rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2023. According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Bears are picking up $7.1 million of Quinn's remaining salary for this season. In turn, the Eagles will pay Quinn a shade over $700,000 for the duration of the campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

ESPN Says Mac Jones' INT Didn't Hit Skycam Wiring; Video Gives 'False Impression'

ESPN denied its SkyCam setup played a role in an interception thrown by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night. "This pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring," the company said Wednesday. "This video creates a false impression, but in reality the SkyCam wire was more than 15 feet above the ball and our SkyCam system followed all NFL protocols."
Bleacher Report

Commanders Rumors: Antonio Gibson Could Get 'Nice Return' in Trade at Deadline

The Washington Commanders could "get a nice return" on running back Antonio Gibson should the team trade the third-year pro, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. Gibson has fallen on the team's running back depth chart behind rookie Brian Robinson, who had 22 touches for 86 yards in a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. Trained for NFL Career Before Signing with Charlotte

Dennis Smith Jr. signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets in September, but not before kicking around the idea of transitioning to football. "I told my previous agent, 'I'm not going overseas. If s--t don't work out, I'm just going to the NFL,'" he told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And I was dead-ass serious. I put on hella weight. I was gonna try."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Seahawks' Pete Carroll: NFL Needs to Look Really Seriously at Mandating Grass Fields

Count Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll among those who believe the NFL should consider mandating natural grass fields to improve player safety. "I think we definitely need to look at this really seriously in the offseason again," Carroll said Wednesday, per Brady Henderson of ESPN. "It's been a discussion before. We've got to do what's right, and we've got to do what's safest for the players and we've got to make those choices. I would pound on the drum for that."
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Matt Ryan 'Disappointed' but Supports Colts After Being Benched for Sam Ehlinger

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan spoke with reporters two days after the team revealed he would be benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger, noting that he was "disappointed" on a personal level but that he would "move forward" and would be "here for the team." James Boyd @RomeovilleKid. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a>...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

