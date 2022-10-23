Chicago Bears at New England Patriots odds, picks and predictions

The Chicago Bears (2-4) and New England Patriots (3-3) play on Monday Night Football at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Bears vs. Patriots odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Bears were on prime-time TV last week too, stumbling in a 12-7 home loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. That’s 3 straight losses for Chicago, which is just 2-3-1 against the spread (ATS) with 4 Under results.

The Patriots lost QB Mac Jones to an ankle injury suffered in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. A week later at the Green Bay Packers, rookie QB Bailey Zappe was called on after backup QB Brian Hoyer, who started in place of Jones, was forced to leave with an injury. Zappe helped the Pats to overtime vs. the Pack before losing that one 27-24, but in his 2 starts against Detroit and Cleveland, the Zappe-led offense has amassed 67 total points in 2 wins.

Bears at Patriots odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Bears +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Patriots -400 (bet $400 to win $100)

Bears +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Patriots -400 (bet $400 to win $100) Against the spread: Bears +8.5 (-110) | Patriots -8.5 (-110)

Bears +8.5 (-110) | Patriots -8.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Bears at Patriots key injuries

Bears

None

Patriots

WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring) questionable

(hamstring) questionable DL Christian Barmore (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable WR Kendrick Bourne (toe) questionable

(toe) questionable DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder) questionable

(shoulder) questionable CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable QB Mac Jones (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable CB Jalen Mills (illness) questionable

(illness) questionable OL Mike Onwenu (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable OL Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) questionable

Bears at Patriots picks and predictions

Prediction

Patriots 23, Bears 13

The Patriots (-400) are big favorites at home, but you cannot risk 4 times your potential return. It’s just nowhere near any value.

PASS.

NEW ENGLAND -8.5 (-110) is worth playing, although 8 and a hook for a favorite is not a pleasant line to bet. Still, the way the Patriots treated another NFC North team — the Detroit Lions — might make you feel better. The Pats hammered the Lions 29-0 in their most recent home game in Week 5.

UNDER 40.5 (-110) is a decent play, but go lightly. The Bears have scored 19 or fewer points in 4 of their 6 games overall, while the defense has yielded 20 or fewer points in 4 outings.

Lately, with Zappe at the helm, the offense has been a juggernaut, but that’s against the struggling Browns and Lions, too. Chicago has a legit D, so we’ll see if the good times continue to roll for the Pats, especially if Jones is able to suit up as their signal-caller instead of the rookie.

