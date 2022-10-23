ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhJjo_0ik2S1yK00

The Chicago Bears (2-4) and New England Patriots (3-3) play on Monday Night Football at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Bears vs. Patriots odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Bears were on prime-time TV last week too, stumbling in a 12-7 home loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. That’s 3 straight losses for Chicago, which is just 2-3-1 against the spread (ATS) with 4 Under results.

The Patriots lost QB Mac Jones to an ankle injury suffered in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. A week later at the Green Bay Packers, rookie QB Bailey Zappe was called on after backup QB Brian Hoyer, who started in place of Jones, was forced to leave with an injury. Zappe helped the Pats to overtime vs. the Pack before losing that one 27-24, but in his 2 starts against Detroit and Cleveland, the Zappe-led offense has amassed 67 total points in 2 wins.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Bears at Patriots odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Bears +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Patriots -400 (bet $400 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Bears +8.5 (-110) | Patriots -8.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Bears at Patriots key injuries

Bears

  • None

Patriots

  • WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring) questionable
  • DL Christian Barmore (knee) questionable
  • WR Kendrick Bourne (toe) questionable
  • DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder) questionable
  • CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) questionable
  • QB Mac Jones (ankle) questionable
  • CB Jalen Mills (illness) questionable
  • OL Mike Onwenu (ankle) questionable
  • OL Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) questionable

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Bears at Patriots picks and predictions

Prediction

Patriots 23, Bears 13

The Patriots (-400) are big favorites at home, but you cannot risk 4 times your potential return. It’s just nowhere near any value.

PASS.

NEW ENGLAND -8.5 (-110) is worth playing, although 8 and a hook for a favorite is not a pleasant line to bet. Still, the way the Patriots treated another NFC North team — the Detroit Lions — might make you feel better. The Pats hammered the Lions 29-0 in their most recent home game in Week 5.

UNDER 40.5 (-110) is a decent play, but go lightly. The Bears have scored 19 or fewer points in 4 of their 6 games overall, while the defense has yielded 20 or fewer points in 4 outings.

Lately, with Zappe at the helm, the offense has been a juggernaut, but that’s against the struggling Browns and Lions, too. Chicago has a legit D, so we’ll see if the good times continue to roll for the Pats, especially if Jones is able to suit up as their signal-caller instead of the rookie.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears

Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears trade DE Robert Quinn to Eagles

The Chicago Bears have traded star defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The Bears will receive a fourth-round pick for Quinn, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Chicago will pick up most of Quinn’s remaining salary, according to Garafolo.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears

If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick reacts to Chicago Bears loss

New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick responded to questions raised about his call to play both quarterbacks at Gillette Stadium on Monday, 24 October.Staring quarterback Mac Jones was pulled after three series, with rookie Bailey Zappe sent out in his place to finish the game, which saw them lose 33-14 against the Chicago Bears.After a reporter suggested the swap looked like a “benching for performance,” Mr Belichick replied that it was always the plan to play both of them.“You can write whatever you want to write, that’s not what it was,” the manager said.Sign up for our newsletters.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 8 NFL Power Rankings

Almost halfway there (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) The NFL season is approaching its midpoint. The AFC teams look better than the NFC at the top, but the Chicago Bears proved anything can happen when it comes to other teams. (And we can only hope the tradition of exchanging jerseys is short-lived.)32. Detroit Lions (1-5, lost to Dallas Cowboys) (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports) We're reduced to game announcers praising the Lions for making a game of it for 3 1/2 quarters. Too bad they play 60 minutes. Dan Campbell is now 0-11-1 on the road. Next: vs. Miami Dolphins31. Houston Texans (1-4-1,...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Multiple Aggie football players suspended indefinitely

On Monday night, news broke that three Texas A&M players have been suspended by head coach Jimbo Fisher for reasons unknown as of now, as TexAgs owner Billy Liucci shared the news via Twitter after breaking the news through the TexAgs message boards. When it rains it pours. I've been told at least three and perhaps four A&M players have been suspended indefinitely by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, all from the true freshman ranks. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 25, 2022 As of right now, the suspended players are listed as freshman offensive tackle PJ Williams, freshman cornerback Denver Harris, and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL sack leaders

NFL pass rush report (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports) Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season came to a close with the top pass rusher displaying the impressive athleticism that has made him such a threat in Bill Belichick's defense. Heading into Week 8, here are the top sack leaders in the league.t-5. Von Miller, Buffalo Bills (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns (Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Dorance Armstrong, Dallas Cowboys (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 64. Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6.5t-2. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 7t-2. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 71. Matt Judon, New England Patriots (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 8.511
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders trade veteran DT Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys

With the NFL trade deadline just a week away, teams are starting to make moves. The Raiders made their first trade of the week and it comes on the defensive side of the ball. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2023 sixth-round pick. The Raiders will also give a 2024 seventh-round pick in the deal.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy