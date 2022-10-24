Read full article on original website
Auburn Plainsman
Tigers looking to build on record-breaking 2021 season
Basketball season is just days away and with it comes a flurry of activity and excitement in Auburn. The Tigers kicked off practice Sept. 27. The Tigers will play their non-conference games up until three quarters of the way through December, with headline games such as Memphis, USC and Washington set before they start their SEC schedule with a home game against Florida.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban reveals that an Alabama defensive lineman is out for the season
Nick Saban announced on Wednesday that Alabama will lose some depth on the defensive line. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Saban said senior Justin Eboigbe won’t return this fall after injuring his neck. When asked if he’d be back on the field this fall, Saban said, “I don’t think so.”
Auburn football rumors: Bryan Harsin replacement would have chance to bring back recent transfer
That Fly War Eagle is writing about Landen King no longer being a part of the Auburn football program is damning beyond belief right now. Sitting at 3-4 and with Arkansas coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday after their own bye week, a 52-point outing against BYU, and 3 straight SEC West losses before that, the Tigers didn’t need in-season drama.
Smoke is Rising From the Plains… Again
Almost every turn of the Bryan Harsin experiment in Auburn has been a spectacular failure. It's been fun for fans of Alabama and other SEC schools to watch the dysfunction, but at some point, one has to hope for better for the sake of the kids playing football and pursuing an education there.
Auburn Plainsman
Burcham living out his dream: a demanding one announcing for Auburn
Growing up outside of Southern Illinois, Andy Burcham knew from a young age he wanted to pursue a career in announcing. He got his first chance when he was a freshman at a junior college in his home state. He started as the third man in the booth calling football...
opelikaobserver.com
OHS FOOTBALL SEASON ENDS
OPELIKA — The Dothan Wolves ended Opelika’s football season with a 14-7 win at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night, eliminating OHS from making the 2022 AHSAA football playoffs. The Bulldogs started the season with four wins, then lost five of the last six games, including four region opponents. Opelika finishes the year with a 5-5 overall record, and 4-4 in class 7A region 2. The highlight of the year for the Dogs was a 17-14 overtime win over Central at Bulldog Stadium.
Predicting the rest of Auburn football's schedule
The Auburn Tigers currently sit at 3-4 on the season.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn Campus Tours - the Good, the Funny, and the Unexpected
With campus tours running around the clock at Auburn, it's not uncommon to pass by a cheery student recruiter and yell a passionate, "War Eagle!" Many Auburn students admit to this and more, making campus tours much more interesting than they may seem to be from the outside. Jack Self,...
Auburn Plainsman
WINGS organization seeks to support female student-athletes
When the Auburn women’s volleyball team played their first game at Memphis State in 1966, they purchased blue t-shirts from a bookstore and demarked their numbers with tape. By 2002, the Auburn women's swim and diving team had won the university's first women’s NCAA championship. By 2019, Auburn women had secured 12 of the 22 NCAA national championships earned by the university.
Landen King is entering the transfer portal
Landen King appears to be leaving the Auburn football program.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn Esports hosts Georgia in first ever on-campus tournament
As Aubie hoisted the Deep South Clash trophy over his head, the raucous cheers of roughly 100 students and community members in attendance filled the room. On Sunday evening, Auburn Esports drew Georgia Esports in its first-ever on-campus local access network tournament in the Melton Student Center Ballroom. The Tigers...
thecutoffnews.com
AHSAA Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships: Arab, Montgomery Academy, Westminster, and Gulf Shores Advance to Semifinals in AHSAA Elite 8 State Volleyball
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
wdhn.com
Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
WTVM
4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
citizenofeastalabama.com
The Field Restaurant opens in Fort Mitchell
A new restaurant celebrated its opening in Fort Mitchell last Friday. Located at 808-A, Hwy 165, The Field Restaurant is owned Army Sgt. First Class Patrick Williams and his wife, Shameka Williams, and they hope that the community will make The Field their home away from home. With his retirement...
altoday.com
Big 10 Mayors urge Alabama voters to vote Yes for Aniah’s Law – Amendment One
Aniah’s Law – Amendment One – will be on the November 8 general election ballot. If ratified by Alabama voters, it would allow judges to deny bail to dangerous criminals likely to re-offend. The Alabama Big 10 Mayors held a press conference in Auburn on Monday to express their support for the Aniah’s Law constitutional amendment.
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
