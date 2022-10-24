Read full article on original website
‘It broke his heart to see anyone do without’: Community of Eastland mourns, lovingly remembers life of Ken Knowles
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Much of the Eastland County community has been feeling the loss of Ken Knowles, a man known best for his efforts to help his fellow Eastlanders during difficult times. Knowles was an administrator on the Eastland County Breaking News Facebook page and regularly used that platform to coordinate assistance for those […]
Cornerstone Pet Hospital Holds Ribbon Cutting
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Cornerstone Pet Hospital on Saturday, October 15th. They are located at 2406 Coggin Avenue in Brownwood. Cornerstone Pet Hospital is a full service small animal clinic serving Brownwood and surrounding Heart of Texas communities. Progressive medicine and surgery is performed in a beautiful, modern facility. Drs Rebecca Barnhard and Russell Kotzur are the husband and wife owners of the practice.
Taylor County announces ‘Operation: Green Light’ ahead of Veterans Day, asks residents to take part
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County Commissioners voted Tuesday morning, approving Operation: Green Light. The initiative aims to honor Veterans for four days, through Veterans Day. In a Tuesday morning meeting, commissioners unanimously voted in support of a nationwide effort to honor Veterans through the National Association of Counties. In Taylor County, commissioners plan […]
Some Abilene Drivers Are Litterbugs So What Is the Fine for Littering?
While on my way to work the other morning, I was stopped at an intersection about two cars from the traffic light, when I noticed the vehicle one car ahead of me on the righthand side roll down its window and throughout 2 pink sweet-n-low packets and an empty brown Styrofoam cup with a black plastic lid, much like the kind that you get from a drive-thru fast food or coffee shop.
11th Annual Trick or Treat Trail This Thursday, Oct. 27
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 11th Annual Trick or Treat Trail presented by Great Clips on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 5 pm – 7 pm at the Depot Plaza. Community businesses will be lined up to serve candy and other great goodies for the...
‘I don’t feel old’: Central Texas man believed to be oldest practicing dentist in U.S. has no plans to retire soon
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas dentist born at the height of the Great Depression says genetics and a genuine love for his patients has kept him working nearly 70 years, five days a week, and he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. Robert Henry Johnson, 90, is...
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
The Independent candidate challenging Jodey Arrington
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting in Texas officially kicked off today. In Abilene, voters will have the opportunity to decide the outcome of various races, propositions, and ordinances. In the race for District 19 United States Representative Abilene will have to decide between Republican incumbent candidate Jodey Arrington and the Independent candidate Nathan Lewis. […]
Abilene ISD and Colorado ISD teachers named Regional Teachers of the Year
THE BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A teacher at Colorado Middle School and a teacher from Taylor Elementary School were named as the Region 14 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year. Ryan Cosby, 8th grade teacher at Colorado Middle School, and Teresa Graham, elementary teacher at Taylor Elementary School, were honored at the Texas […]
Valerie Sue White, 76, and Roger White, 86, of Coleman
Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
House for Rent in Early, TX
$1500 per month partly furnished and 1 month security deposit to be paid with 1st month’s rent.
Rising fire concerns in the Big Country and surrounding areas
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The US National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo have stated that the fire weather concern has increased Friday, October 21. Due to the warm and windy weather, the Big Country is now under a near-critical fire concern. On a Facebook post, the US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo […]
Don’t Have A Fishing License? You Don’t Need One At Texas State Parks
Earlier this week, when I was writing the article about "Family Friendly Fun Things to See and Do In the Abilene Area," I came across some interesting information that I was unaware of. The first thing I learned from our friendly Game Wardens, is that there are certain lakes in the Lone Star State where certain laws DO NOT apply.
Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star
Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
Lions ranked No. 10 in three state polls
The Brownwood Lions returned to the Class 4A Division I Top 10 in the Dave Campbell’s Football rankings ahead of their Week 10 and regular season finale at Andrews Friday night. The Lions (7-2, 3-0) were ranked by DCTF earlier this season, but slipped out of the poll after...
New Patrol Vehicles Approved for Sheriff’s Dept.
In session Monday morning, October 24, the Brown County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the purchase of five new patrol cars for the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. The Department will purchase five 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes with Police Package for a total of $280,136. The purchase will be through the American National Leasing Company in Wichita Falls.
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend with stroller
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect threw an object at […]
