Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.

RISING STAR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO