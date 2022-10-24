ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

BigCountryHomepage

‘It broke his heart to see anyone do without’: Community of Eastland mourns, lovingly remembers life of Ken Knowles

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Much of the Eastland County community has been feeling the loss of Ken Knowles, a man known best for his efforts to help his fellow Eastlanders during difficult times. Knowles was an administrator on the Eastland County Breaking News Facebook page and regularly used that platform to coordinate assistance for those […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Cornerstone Pet Hospital Holds Ribbon Cutting

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Cornerstone Pet Hospital on Saturday, October 15th. They are located at 2406 Coggin Avenue in Brownwood. Cornerstone Pet Hospital is a full service small animal clinic serving Brownwood and surrounding Heart of Texas communities. Progressive medicine and surgery is performed in a beautiful, modern facility. Drs Rebecca Barnhard and Russell Kotzur are the husband and wife owners of the practice.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Taylor County announces ‘Operation: Green Light’ ahead of Veterans Day, asks residents to take part

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County Commissioners voted Tuesday morning, approving Operation: Green Light. The initiative aims to honor Veterans for four days, through Veterans Day. In a Tuesday morning meeting, commissioners unanimously voted in support of a nationwide effort to honor Veterans through the National Association of Counties. In Taylor County, commissioners plan […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
Lone Star 1280

Some Abilene Drivers Are Litterbugs So What Is the Fine for Littering?

While on my way to work the other morning, I was stopped at an intersection about two cars from the traffic light, when I noticed the vehicle one car ahead of me on the righthand side roll down its window and throughout 2 pink sweet-n-low packets and an empty brown Styrofoam cup with a black plastic lid, much like the kind that you get from a drive-thru fast food or coffee shop.
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

11th Annual Trick or Treat Trail This Thursday, Oct. 27

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 11th Annual Trick or Treat Trail presented by Great Clips on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 5 pm – 7 pm at the Depot Plaza. Community businesses will be lined up to serve candy and other great goodies for the...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

The Independent candidate challenging Jodey Arrington

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting in Texas officially kicked off today. In Abilene, voters will have the opportunity to decide the outcome of various races, propositions, and ordinances. In the race for District 19 United States Representative Abilene will have to decide between Republican incumbent candidate Jodey Arrington and the Independent candidate Nathan Lewis. […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Valerie Sue White, 76, and Roger White, 86, of Coleman

Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

House for Rent in Early, TX

$1500 per month partly furnished and 1 month security deposit to be paid with 1st month’s rent.
BigCountryHomepage

Rising fire concerns in the Big Country and surrounding areas

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The US National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo have stated that the fire weather concern has increased Friday, October 21. Due to the warm and windy weather, the Big Country is now under a near-critical fire concern. On a Facebook post, the US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood

Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star

Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
RISING STAR, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lions ranked No. 10 in three state polls

The Brownwood Lions returned to the Class 4A Division I Top 10 in the Dave Campbell’s Football rankings ahead of their Week 10 and regular season finale at Andrews Friday night. The Lions (7-2, 3-0) were ranked by DCTF earlier this season, but slipped out of the poll after...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

New Patrol Vehicles Approved for Sheriff’s Dept.

In session Monday morning, October 24, the Brown County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the purchase of five new patrol cars for the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. The Department will purchase five 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes with Police Package for a total of $280,136. The purchase will be through the American National Leasing Company in Wichita Falls.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend with stroller

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect threw an object at […]
ABILENE, TX

