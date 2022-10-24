ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abandoned By Republicans
3d ago

She’s echoing Trump and already claiming it’ll be fraud if she loses. The only way she’ll accept the results is if she wins. Sound familiar?!?

Talk Hard
2d ago

Yeah I see her tactics. People outside video taping citizens dropping off their ballots. Confronting people and claiming their frauds if they drop off the family’s sealed ballots. Even walking around armed and in tactical gear. You’ll have your fake electors trying to steal the data out of the Machines. Claim fraud fraud fraud and waste tons of money trying to find something that isn’t there. Your just like trump. Perpetuating the conspiracy theories to create fear and doubt.

Bradley Friel
2d ago

REPUBLICANS think if they REPEAT the same BASELESS LIES SPEWED by the LOSER of an honest election that those LIES will magically become TRUTH !! UNFORTUNATELY however that is NOT how it works but being REPUBLICAN they simply don't CARE about TRUTH FACTS OR THE REALITY THEY DIDN'T MAKE UP!! She already said she will only EXCEPT the RESULTS if she wins !! And while she may change her tune for the time being don't expect her to be any better at losing than the one that has FUNDED HER CAMPAIGN!!

fox10phoenix.com

2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads governor's race, Senate race tightens

PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor - widening a bit. But the race for U.S. Senate is turning into a dead heat. With less than 2 weeks to go before the November election, Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 percentage points. Only about 2% of voters are undecided. Pollster Matt Towery believes that Hobbs' reluctance to debate Lake may be a reason why the gap has widened in recent weeks. According to InsiderAdvantage, Lake is polling higher among older adults and Hispanics.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Top Arizona Elections Official Explains Why Drop Box Watchers Are Morons

Self-appointed vigilantes inspired to action by lies from the GOP’s hard-right MAGA wing about the 2020 election being “stolen” continue to stake out early-voting drop boxes in Arizona for signs of fraud they believe, contrary to all evidence, have enabled widespread cheating.But not only can this be intimidating to voters, at least six of whom have submitted formal complaints to state authorities as of Wednesday, it’s also “ridiculous,” “ludicrous,” “preposterous,” and “stupid,” according to Maricopa County’s top elections official—a lifelong Republican.Most of the issues since early voting began on Oct. 12 have occurred in Maricopa, where people affiliated with groups...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Republican candidate for Arizona's secretary of state: Mark Finchem

PHOENIX — After eight years serving in the Arizona House of Representatives, Pima County Republican Rep. Mark Finchem is looking to take on a new challenge as Arizona’s next secretary of state. Finchem, a former law enforcement officer, said he was built with a heart for service. “My...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Candidates on the Right Get Together for Massive ‘Big Tent’ Rally

Patriots of Arizona put on a rally Monday night at Dream City Church in Phoenix featuring a long list of candidates running for office, from local school board candidates to Kari Lake for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed several of them, and most of his picks are leading in the polls. Emceed by pundit Kevin Jackson, the theme of “Big Tent Event: Unite & Win Again” was how Republicans are set to sweep Arizona on November 8.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Kari Lake holds tight lead in latest Arizona governor’s race poll

(The Center Square) – Republican Kari Lake has the edge in the Arizona governor’s race, according to a new poll. Lake holds a tight 2.5-point lead over Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a poll released by Data Orbital this week. The poll showed Lake with 46.7% support and Hobbs with 44.2% support; 6% of voters remain undecided, according to the poll.
ARIZONA STATE
newsy.com

Arizona Voters Describe Intimidation At The Ballot Box

In Arizona, where election results in 2020 were close and contested, they say they're protecting the vote. But some voters in Arizona say these ballot box watchers are intimidating them. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told Newsy about six reports of alleged voter intimidation in Maricopa County in the...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Officials begin counting ballots in Arizona's 2022 general election

PHOENIX — Election workers started counting early votes on Monday for Arizona's 2022 general election. When they arrived at work, 168,000 ballots were ready for tabulation. "We start counting! Yes this is exciting you know. Back to the nuts and bolts of the election," Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Two lawsuits filed to stop intimidation at ballot drop boxes

A federal lawsuit by the League of Women Voters of Arizona is aiming to stop extremist groups from surveilling dropboxes in Maricopa and Yavapai and counties.  The nonprofit Protect Democracy Project is representing the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the case. It seeks to bar three groups — the Arizona chapter of the […] The post Two lawsuits filed to stop intimidation at ballot drop boxes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Mirror

More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Lawsuit filed in Arizona to stop vigilante surveillance of drop boxes

PHOENIX — Protect Democracy filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The groups named in the lawsuit include the Lions of Liberty, the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (both related to the Oath Keepers of Yavapai County), Clean Elections USA, a “grassroots organization committed to election integrity,” and several individuals, a press release said.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections

Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.” “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (YCPT), an Oath Keepers group […] The post Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right Group Sued Over Arizona Drop Box Stakeouts

A far-right group staking out ballot drop boxes in Arizona is being sued by the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino over alleged “voter intimidation practices.” The lawsuit, which was filed Monday, accuses Clean Elections USA and QAnon-linked founder Melody Jennings of violating the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voter intimidation, and the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which prohibits “conspir[ing] to prevent, by force, intimidation, or threat, any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote, from giving his support or advocacy in a legal manner.” Clean Elections USA members, among others, have been seen at drop boxes in the state, some armed, many in tactical gear. The lawsuit comes on the heels of three new voter intimidation complaints filed by Arizona residents who say they have been harassed by self-styled “drop box watchers” staking out voting sites in the state. The latest allegations, shared with The Daily Beast by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, have been referred to the FBI and bring the total number of complaints filed, as of Tuesday, to at least six.Read it at Democracy Docket
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Arizona Freedom Caucus Chairman Halts School Vaccine Mandates

In response to the CDC adding COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of recommended vaccines for children, paving the way for a national COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids in public schools and public universities, the Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. The CDC, in a politicized fashion, has added...
ARIZONA STATE
