She’s echoing Trump and already claiming it’ll be fraud if she loses. The only way she’ll accept the results is if she wins. Sound familiar?!?
Yeah I see her tactics. People outside video taping citizens dropping off their ballots. Confronting people and claiming their frauds if they drop off the family’s sealed ballots. Even walking around armed and in tactical gear. You’ll have your fake electors trying to steal the data out of the Machines. Claim fraud fraud fraud and waste tons of money trying to find something that isn’t there. Your just like trump. Perpetuating the conspiracy theories to create fear and doubt.
REPUBLICANS think if they REPEAT the same BASELESS LIES SPEWED by the LOSER of an honest election that those LIES will magically become TRUTH !! UNFORTUNATELY however that is NOT how it works but being REPUBLICAN they simply don't CARE about TRUTH FACTS OR THE REALITY THEY DIDN'T MAKE UP!! She already said she will only EXCEPT the RESULTS if she wins !! And while she may change her tune for the time being don't expect her to be any better at losing than the one that has FUNDED HER CAMPAIGN!!
