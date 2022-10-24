Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
How Patrick Mahomes turned his interception into the Chiefs’ best play in a 44-23 win against the 49ers.
KCTV 5
Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
For the Chiefs’ foes in the AFC West, there is anger, concern and dissatisfaction
The Broncos, Chargers and Raiders are looking up at the Chiefs through seven weeks of the season.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 7 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries from the game. [WR] Deebo...
Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense
Robert Griffin III made a bold comment on Monday night about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Auction for Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Super Bowl ring opens
Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence is auctioning off his 2019 Super Bowl LIV ring. The auction closes Nov. 18, 2022.
The latest trade chatter involving the Kansas City Chiefs from national NFL writers
Cornerback? Wide receiver? Defensive end? A look at proposed Chiefs trades from around the country.
Brian Allen's return could lift beleaguered Rams' O-line
Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen is on track to return against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after missing the last five games because of knee surgery
Jalen Hurts, Eagles try to remain perfect, host in-state rival Steelers
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has just as many rushing touchdowns as passing touchdowns this season for the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. He
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark suspended two games by NFL
The NFL has suspended Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark for two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The news was first reported from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Tuesday. The suspension for Clark, who recorded a sack and a half along with a safety in Sunday's win...
Megan Rapinoe laments 'disappointing' semifinal loss to Kansas City Current
OL Reign have been eliminated from NWSL playoff contention.
