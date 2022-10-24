Billy Gunn almost appeared on WWE Raw as an AEW wrestler the same night a NJPW Champion in Karl Anderson returned to WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that Tony Khan specifically wanted mention that Billy Gunn works for AEW for him to appear, and when WWE dragged their feet on making that happen, the appearance was nixed. Fightful reported that night that WWE had at least tossed around the idea of Gunn coming in, but it got much farther than that.

2 HOURS AGO