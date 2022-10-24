Read full article on original website
Related
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
House Of Glory Exodus Results (10/29): Shingo Takagi vs. Low Ki, Briscoes vs. Aussie Open
House of Glory held its Exodus event on October 29 from La Boom in New York . The event aired on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of HOG) and highlights are below. House Of Glory Exodus Results (10/29) - Mighty Mante announced due to injury he could not defend the...
Clark Connors On His NJPW Contract: I Love NJPW, My Allegiances Are Here, But I'm Also A Businessman
Clark Connors comments on his NJPW contract and emphasizes that he loves the company. Connors has gradually risen to stardom in NJPW. He came up through the NJPW LA Dojo, and he had a breakout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he unsuccessfully competed for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Connors has been sidelined with a herniated disc, but he will return to the ring and face Minoru Suzuki at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street on October 28.
Shawn Michaels: I Tell Talent That The Hardest Work They're Ever Going To Do Is Creatively
Shawn Michaels comments on the importance of talent owning their own creativity, using D-Generation X as a good example of why it's important for wrestlers to have creative freedom. D-Generation X recently celebrated 25 years since their formation on the October 10, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Behind...
Roxanne Perez: Shawn Michaels Told Me, 'We're Throwing You In The Deep End'
Before signing with WWE at the beginning of 2022, Roxanne Perez had already found success as Rok-C in Ring of Honor and the Independent scene. Perez made her WWE TV debut on the April 15 episode of NXT Level Up and was on NXT TV the following week. Speaking on...
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
Jim Ross Explains How Jon Moxley Reminds Him Of Steve Austin
Jim Ross knows Jon Moxley and Steve Austin very well as he's watched the rise of both men in AEW and WWE respectively. Ross was watching Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from his home and he noticed similarities in Moxley's offense to Austin's offense. When he pointed out the similarity on Twitter, some fans criticized him, but Ross defended his point on Grilling JR.
Shinsuke Nakamura To Face Great Muta At Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023
Shinsuke Nakamura is coming to Pro Wrestling NOAH. NOAH announced that Nakamura, who is currently under contract to WWE, will face The Great Muta at NOAH The New Year 2023 on January 1 at Budokan Hall. Nakamura hasn't competed in NOAH since 2013. Muta (Keiji Mutoh) is currently on his...
More On Ace Steel's AEW Firing, Backstage Reaction From Talent
Ace Steel is gone from All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. Fightful has asked AEW in an official capacity, who don't usually respond to inquiries regarding employment status of talent. However, the word emanating from the Cincinnati AEW tapings was that Ace Steel was gone. Much...
DEFY Wrestling Kingdom Come Results (10/29): New DEFY Tag Team And Women's Champs Crowned
DEFY Wrestling held its Kingdom Come event on October 29 from Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results (Courtesy of Wrestling-News) and highlights are below. DEFY Wrestling Kingdom Come Results (10/29) - DEFY Tag Team Championships - No DQ: The Second Gear Crew (Mance...
Adam Cole Comments On DaParty Teases
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. The group left...
Kazuchika Okada Was Hoping To Meet Bryan Danielson At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
AEW and NJPW came together for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, a crossover event featuring talent from both promotions. Kazuchika Okada was in one of the headlining bouts as he challenged Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a four-way bout that also featured Adam Cole and Hangman Page.
GCW Hit Em Up Results (10/29): Nick Gage Faces Lio Rush; Taya Valkyrie, Mike Bailey, More Compete
Game Changer Wrestling held its Hit Em Up event on October 29 from Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results and highlights are below. GCW Hit Em Up Results (10/29) - Steel Cage: Starboy Charlie def. Juicy Finau. - YAMATO def. Jordan...
Second Semifinal Bout Set In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament
The second semifinal bout is set. At NJPW Battle Autumn on October 30, SANADA and Ren Narita advanced to the semifinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. SANADA was victorious over KENTA in the main event, catching him with an O'Conner Bridge pin. In the co-main event, Naraita defeated Toru Yano with a jumping knee drop.
More On Billy Gunn Nearly Appearing On WWE Raw Recently
Billy Gunn almost appeared on WWE Raw as an AEW wrestler the same night a NJPW Champion in Karl Anderson returned to WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that Tony Khan specifically wanted mention that Billy Gunn works for AEW for him to appear, and when WWE dragged their feet on making that happen, the appearance was nixed. Fightful reported that night that WWE had at least tossed around the idea of Gunn coming in, but it got much farther than that.
Wardlow: I Have Girls Chained Up In My Bedroom, But No One In My Basement
Wardlow is preparing for Matt Taven. Wardlow was a guest on Friday's Busted Open Radio and the subject was horror films. During the discussion, Wardlow was asked who in AEW would make for a good horror villain. He couldn't give an answer, but when asked if he had seen the TV show "You" about a loving killer, Wardlow replied, "I have girls chained up in my bedroom, but no one in my basement."
Nick Aldis States What He Is Most Proud Of About His Time At The Top Of The NWA Roster
Nick Aldis names what he is most proud of about his tenure in the NWA. Since the launch of the National Wrestling Alliance under Billy Corgan, Nick Aldis has been the face of the promotion, he is so closely associated with the promotion that even though he hasn't held the title in over a year, many still consider him to be the top star.
WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, AJ Styles Talks To NASCAR, Liv Morgan's Anniversary | Fight Size
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 15, 2022 and the payment date will be December 27, 2022.
WWE SmackDown Results (10/28/2022): Roman Reigns Returns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, Ronda Rousey Compete
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 10/28/2022 edition of SmackDown on Fox. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns Returns. - Ronda Rousey Host SmackDown...
WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29): Seth Rollins Headlines
WWE held a live event on October 29 from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. Full results (Courtesy of Turn Heel Wrestling) and highlights are below. WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29) - Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) def. Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) -...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0