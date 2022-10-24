ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark Connors On His NJPW Contract: I Love NJPW, My Allegiances Are Here, But I'm Also A Businessman

Clark Connors comments on his NJPW contract and emphasizes that he loves the company. Connors has gradually risen to stardom in NJPW. He came up through the NJPW LA Dojo, and he had a breakout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he unsuccessfully competed for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Connors has been sidelined with a herniated disc, but he will return to the ring and face Minoru Suzuki at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street on October 28.
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe

Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
Jim Ross Explains How Jon Moxley Reminds Him Of Steve Austin

Jim Ross knows Jon Moxley and Steve Austin very well as he's watched the rise of both men in AEW and WWE respectively. Ross was watching Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from his home and he noticed similarities in Moxley's offense to Austin's offense. When he pointed out the similarity on Twitter, some fans criticized him, but Ross defended his point on Grilling JR.
More On Ace Steel's AEW Firing, Backstage Reaction From Talent

Ace Steel is gone from All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. Fightful has asked AEW in an official capacity, who don't usually respond to inquiries regarding employment status of talent. However, the word emanating from the Cincinnati AEW tapings was that Ace Steel was gone. Much...
Adam Cole Comments On DaParty Teases

During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. The group left...
Second Semifinal Bout Set In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament

The second semifinal bout is set. At NJPW Battle Autumn on October 30, SANADA and Ren Narita advanced to the semifinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. SANADA was victorious over KENTA in the main event, catching him with an O'Conner Bridge pin. In the co-main event, Naraita defeated Toru Yano with a jumping knee drop.
More On Billy Gunn Nearly Appearing On WWE Raw Recently

Billy Gunn almost appeared on WWE Raw as an AEW wrestler the same night a NJPW Champion in Karl Anderson returned to WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that Tony Khan specifically wanted mention that Billy Gunn works for AEW for him to appear, and when WWE dragged their feet on making that happen, the appearance was nixed. Fightful reported that night that WWE had at least tossed around the idea of Gunn coming in, but it got much farther than that.
Wardlow: I Have Girls Chained Up In My Bedroom, But No One In My Basement

Wardlow is preparing for Matt Taven. Wardlow was a guest on Friday's Busted Open Radio and the subject was horror films. During the discussion, Wardlow was asked who in AEW would make for a good horror villain. He couldn't give an answer, but when asked if he had seen the TV show "You" about a loving killer, Wardlow replied, "I have girls chained up in my bedroom, but no one in my basement."
