Bruce Bochy reveals why he returned to MLB to manage Rangers

New Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was recently introduced by the team. One question that everyone has been asking was posed to Bochy, per MLB.com. “I miss this game,” Bochy said in response to why he returned to the dugout. “There’s so many things about the game I miss – in the dugout, the competition, […] The post Bruce Bochy reveals why he returned to MLB to manage Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts plan if they sign Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge to the Los Angeles Dodgers? The New York Yankees’ playoff elimination at the hands of the Houston Astros has officially kicked off the Judge free agency sweepstakes- and the Dodgers are rumored to be interested in the towering slugger. But such interest could force the club to shuffle their alignment defensively. Dodgers All-Star […] The post Rumor: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts plan if they sign Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Could Yankees fans’ brutal Aaron Judge treatment in playoffs force him out of town?

Can you imagine boo’ing your best player fresh off of a regular season that saw him hit 62 home runs? The fact is that most Yankees fans would cringe at the thought of boo’ing Aaron Judge. However, there were some fans who decided to let Judge hear it during a rough postseason stretch. As a […] The post Could Yankees fans’ brutal Aaron Judge treatment in playoffs force him out of town? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Preller’s strong take on Juan Soto, Josh Hader’s future will fire up Padres fans

Padres’ President of Baseball Operations AJ Preller recently got brutally honest on Juan Soto and Josh Hader’s future in San Diego, per MLB.com. “Probably the biggest thing, at least with Hader and with Juan Soto, is this carries forward,” Preller said. “Ultimately, it wasn’t just a rental piece. They’re guys that, you know, in Juan’s case should be here for many years to come.”
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season

The St. Louis Cardinals are saying goodbye to legends like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of the Cardinals’ other veteran legends, Adam Wainwright, isn’t going anywhere yet. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wainwright is returning to the Cardinals next season. “Adam Wainwright will be returning to [the Cardinals] for the 2023 […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: 2022 World Series MVP prediction

The World Series begins on Friday and there is no better time than to discuss World Series MVP predictions! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a 2022 World Series MVP prediction and pick. When the Atlanta Braves took home the title in 2021, it was because...
Adam Wainwright reveals 2023 with Cardinals will be his last dance

Adam Wainwright previously announced that he will return for the 2023 season. However, Wainwright recently added that the 2023 campaign will be his final one in the big leagues, per Derrick Goold. “Yes, this will be the last one,” Wainwright said. “But everyone relax, let me go out and pitch. … I’m coming back to […] The post Adam Wainwright reveals 2023 with Cardinals will be his last dance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Harris fires back at fan who claims he blew Braves’ season

Atlanta Braves young star Michael Harris enjoyed a superb rookie season. However, one fan seems to think baseball players can’t enjoy life away from the game following the season. A fan directed a tweet toward Harris calling him out for bowling. “Nice to see Michael Harris II bowling instead of taking reps in center field […] The post Michael Harris fires back at fan who claims he blew Braves’ season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rafael Devers, Red Sox working on extension, but there’s a catch

The Boston Red Sox and superstar Rafael Devers are reportedly working on a contract extension, per MLB insider Yancen Pujols. The Red Sox and Devers have previously discussed a deal. However, Pujols reports that Boston made a “A substantially improved offer” compared to Boston’s prior offer. Pujols did add a catch to the situation, as […] The post Rafael Devers, Red Sox working on extension, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
A.J. Brown asks Bryce Harper question everybody is thinking about

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series for the first time in 13 years, much in part to the hot bat of superstar Bryce Harper, who has been absolutely tearing the cover off the baseball in these playoffs. The question is, why are pitchers still pitching to him? Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown, […] The post A.J. Brown asks Bryce Harper question everybody is thinking about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
You won’t believe Phillies’ bonkers price for World Series ticket vs. Astros

The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time since 2009. They face the Houston Astros in the midst of a spectacular postseason run. Phillies fans are super excited to see their squad back in the World Series, but it’ll cost them a lot to see them in person. The average […] The post You won’t believe Phillies’ bonkers price for World Series ticket vs. Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 clear reasons Phillies will beat Astros to win 2022 World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the 2022 MLB Playoffs as the number six seed in the National League. And somehow, they have managed to emerge as the final team standing among the National League field. The Phillies overcame the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, and San Diego Padres to advance to the World Series, which is a shocking development that not many folks saw coming.
