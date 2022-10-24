ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M football: Aggies face injuries, suspensions and Ole Miss on Saturday

Things certainly don’t get easier for Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies, 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC, are sub-.500 for the 1st time for Fisher, whose 5th season in College Station continues to trend toward his worst. That would be Fisher’s 2019 team, which lost 5 games. His worst season as a head coach was his last at Florida State, when the Seminoles went 5-6 before he exited for the lucrative contract with Texas A&M.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list

Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
NASHVILLE, TN
thelocalvoice.net

Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives at Ole Miss

Bequest to support mission of Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement. Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Winkle, professor and Mississippi Constitution expert, dies

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)-John W. Winkle III, a longtime University of Mississippi political science professor who wrote a definitive reference book about the Mississippi Constitution, has died. He was 75. According to an obituary from his family, he died Sunday at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, days after having a brain hemorrhage. Winkle was a native of Rome, Georgia. […]
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Ally Hopper crowned Miss University 2023

Ally Hopper was crowned Miss University 2023 at the 74th annual pageant held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center. Hopper, a senior political science major, greatly impressed the judges in all three stages of the competition. These included an onstage interview and social impact pitch, a talent competition and a red carpet competition.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Jones joins Hernando library as head librarian

First Regional Library (FRL) has made some changes in key personnel at two of its libraries. The system that oversees 14 libraries in northwest Mississippi announced a new librarian for the James F. Anderson Public Library in Hernando and a promotion to Library Manager for the Coldwater and Senatobia libraries.
HERNANDO, MS
wtva.com

Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Seven-car crash leaves parts of HWY 385 blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers currently have parts of Highway 385 blocked due to a crash in Collierville. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of 385 near Highway 72. Seven cars were involved. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this page when more information is available.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
wtva.com

Lottery ticket scheme at Tupelo convenience store

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store. Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her position to identify winning lottery tickets. Parker would then get them...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Missing Chickasaw County man found dead in wreck

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A missing Chickasaw County man was found dead over the weekend. Chief Investigator Alberto Davis of the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department said a blue SUV was found on Saturday, Oct. 22 in a wooded area along County Road 416. Carter Bliven was found dead in...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo working to curb roadside litter with new van

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo has a new van to promote litter prevention. The city uses the van daily for litter pickup. The message “Don’t Trash Tupelo” is displayed on its sides. It also has blinking lights for safety.
TUPELO, MS

