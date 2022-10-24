Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M football: Aggies face injuries, suspensions and Ole Miss on Saturday
Things certainly don’t get easier for Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies, 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC, are sub-.500 for the 1st time for Fisher, whose 5th season in College Station continues to trend toward his worst. That would be Fisher’s 2019 team, which lost 5 games. His worst season as a head coach was his last at Florida State, when the Seminoles went 5-6 before he exited for the lucrative contract with Texas A&M.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin takes epic dig at Texas A&M's deep pockets ahead of trip to College Station
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss lost for the first time this season Saturday. The Rebels jumped out to an early 17-3 lead at LSU, but the Tigers roared back to win, 45-20. No. 15 Ole Miss is back on the road this Saturday for a game at Texas A&M, which is struggling at 3-4 on the season.
Ole Miss Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker Promises Improvement Following Loss to LSU
The Ole Miss Rebels offensive line gave up three sacks in last Saturday's loss to the LSU Tigers.
REPORT: Multiple Aggies Freshmen Suspended Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup
According to reports, three Aggies freshmen have been suspended by the team, with a possible fourth on the way.
Lane Kiffin Gives Humorous Response to Taylor Swift Question Following Loss to LSU
Lane Kiffin is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding Taylor Swift's new album.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list
Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
thelocalvoice.net
Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives at Ole Miss
Bequest to support mission of Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement. Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the...
Winkle, professor and Mississippi Constitution expert, dies
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)-John W. Winkle III, a longtime University of Mississippi political science professor who wrote a definitive reference book about the Mississippi Constitution, has died. He was 75. According to an obituary from his family, he died Sunday at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, days after having a brain hemorrhage. Winkle was a native of Rome, Georgia. […]
Daily Mississippian
Ally Hopper crowned Miss University 2023
Ally Hopper was crowned Miss University 2023 at the 74th annual pageant held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center. Hopper, a senior political science major, greatly impressed the judges in all three stages of the competition. These included an onstage interview and social impact pitch, a talent competition and a red carpet competition.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
desotocountynews.com
Jones joins Hernando library as head librarian
First Regional Library (FRL) has made some changes in key personnel at two of its libraries. The system that oversees 14 libraries in northwest Mississippi announced a new librarian for the James F. Anderson Public Library in Hernando and a promotion to Library Manager for the Coldwater and Senatobia libraries.
wknofm.org
In Horn Lake, Ground Broken for New Mosque; First in North Mississippi
About 40 people gathered over the weekend to plant a set of Magnolia trees on a vacant 80-acre plot of land in a City of Horn Lake neighborhood. The site will eventually be transformed into a mosque and Muslim cemetery – a first for Northern Mississippi. Participants said the...
Oxford Eagle
Star Buds receives license to operate medical cannabis dispensary in Oxford, store to open in December
Another medical cannabis dispensary is set to call Oxford home after receiving a license to operate from the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Star Buds is set to open doors at 1319 N Lamar Blvd Unit A as soon as enough product is made available by cultivators, which could be as soon as December.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Could See Severe Storms Tuesday Morning Ahead of Incoming Cold Front
Don’t forget the umbrella Tuesday as you head out to work or school as an incoming cold front could bring some severe weather to Lafayette County in the morning. According to the National Weather Service, the highest risk for severe storms in Oxford is from 8 a.m. to noon.
wtva.com
Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
Seven-car crash leaves parts of HWY 385 blocked
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers currently have parts of Highway 385 blocked due to a crash in Collierville. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of 385 near Highway 72. Seven cars were involved. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this page when more information is available.
WLBT
Mississippi schools consider option of adding electric school buses to their fleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi school districts may soon shift from gas to battery-powered buses. However, it likely won’t be for their full fleet for now. An all-electric ride also comes with a bigger price tag. So, you may be wondering how cash-strapped school districts could even consider a switch like this.
wtva.com
Lottery ticket scheme at Tupelo convenience store
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store. Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her position to identify winning lottery tickets. Parker would then get them...
wtva.com
Missing Chickasaw County man found dead in wreck
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A missing Chickasaw County man was found dead over the weekend. Chief Investigator Alberto Davis of the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department said a blue SUV was found on Saturday, Oct. 22 in a wooded area along County Road 416. Carter Bliven was found dead in...
wtva.com
Tupelo working to curb roadside litter with new van
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo has a new van to promote litter prevention. The city uses the van daily for litter pickup. The message “Don’t Trash Tupelo” is displayed on its sides. It also has blinking lights for safety.
Comments / 0