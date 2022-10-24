Things certainly don’t get easier for Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies, 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC, are sub-.500 for the 1st time for Fisher, whose 5th season in College Station continues to trend toward his worst. That would be Fisher’s 2019 team, which lost 5 games. His worst season as a head coach was his last at Florida State, when the Seminoles went 5-6 before he exited for the lucrative contract with Texas A&M.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO