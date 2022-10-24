Narcissist political figures will always accuse their opponents of plotting actions that they themselves are planning on doing so they can say that they had no choice in their consecrate actions.
You cannot believe anything Putin and Russia says, nothing, the President of Ukraine is right by not dealing with Putin anymore, he’s like Big Lie Trump, you cannot believe anything he says, no sense in even negotiating with Putin at all
It's going to be a long harsh winter for the world. between the illnesses and edging closer to war and economic perhaps social collapse as well. choose to be kind and let those you love know. would Ukraine detonate a bomb on itself who is to say. perhaps to try get the world involved more. or Russia says they did it to get the world to question and stay back. either way seems like it just a matter of time. oh what a 🌎 we are in it together but let nonsense destroy it. tick tock tick tock.
Related
Russia is making excuses for why it can't stop US-made HIMARS from shredding its military in Ukraine
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin: Here's What It Means For The Markets
Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine
THOUSANDS of Russian soldiers 'have already called Ukrainian hotline set up to let them surrender'
Trump Warns US 'Saying Exactly The Wrong Thing' On Russia-Ukraine War: 'We'll End Up In World War 3'
Ukraine Situation Report: ‘Army’ Larger Than Russia’s Invasion Force Likely Fled Mobilization
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral
Why Putin will soon have to choose between losing in Ukraine or using nuclear weapons
The US Senate is warning that Saudi Arabia may share US defense technology with Russia
Putin's nuclear threats are pushing people like Trump and Elon Musk to press for a Ukraine peace deal. A nuclear expert warns that's 'dangerous.'
Ukraine is no longer low on artillery ammo because Russia abandoned so much in recent retreats, report says
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Russian Hackers Reveal List of American Targets for Attack
Finland’s prime minister says Russia withdrawal from Ukraine is only way out of conflict
Ukraine Reveals How Many Missiles Putin Has Left: 'Defeat Is Inevitable'
Putin Uses 20 Bottles of Vodka and a ‘Sweet’ Note to Rekindle Bromance With Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi
Nukes Reported on Route to Ukraine as Fears Grow Putin Will Push Button
Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews
Putin Ally Hints Change to Ukraine War Plan: 'Everything Will Be Different'
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 30