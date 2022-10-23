ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration

(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time in office. Pritzker was elected back in 2018 to be the state's 43rd governor. Since taking office the following...
collinsvilledailynews.com

Candidates for Illinois treasurer take different approaches in campaigning

(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates vying for the Illinois treasurer have taken different approaches to get their word out ahead of the November election. Democrat Michael Frerichs and Republican Tom Demmer both won their primaries for the chance to represent Illinois as the state's treasurer.
collinsvilledailynews.com

Report ranks Illinois' finances 48th in the country with an 'F' grade

(The Center Square) – Illinois ranks near the bottom of a new analysis of state finances across the U.S. Truth in Accounting’s 13th annual Financial State of the States ranked Illinois 48th in the country, the same rank as last year. Only two other states, New Jersey and Connecticut, graded worse than Illinois for fiscal health. The review is of the states' fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
