After years of weighing the future of the vacated site of Cooley High School, Detroit school district officials have landed on a new owner they believe will revive the blighted yet historic building. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is poised to sell Cooley to local nonprofit Life Remodeled for $400,000. During a meeting held by the school board’s academic committee Monday afternoon, where the potential sale was first introduced, Superintendent Nikolai...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO