Scio Township appoints Ann Arbor assistant city attorney as trustee, in rare moment of consensus
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Three times this year have Scio Township leaders voted to appoint a new member to the township board following a resignation. Twice, those votes split elected leaders, laying bare fissures that have marked the tenure of the government body. Not so on Tuesday, Oct. 25. In...
Ann Arbor buying flood-prone site previously used for urban flower farm
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving ahead with plans to purchase a flood-prone neighborhood property for stormwater management improvements. City Council voted 10-0 to OK the $108,300 purchase of the 0.156-acre parcel at 302 Mulholland Ave. last week. The city is buying the small piece of vacant...
candgnews.com
Birmingham City Commission discusses leaf blowers
BIRMINGHAM — As the leaves start to fall onto lawns, residents and lawn service companies are starting to fire up their leaf blowers to maintain properties throughout the community. However, the Birmingham City Commission had a conversation at an Oct. 3 workshop meeting about the problems behind these regularly-used...
New Ann Arbor coffee shop to serve traditional Yemeni coffee
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Ann Arbor shop is set to bring traditional Yemeni coffee in the coming months. Haraz Coffee House, which has a flagship location in Dearborn, is set to open in early 2023, according to owner Hamzah Nasser. “To be in the heart of Ann Arbor...
washtenawvoice.com
This November, three candidates battle it out for a seat on the WCC Board of Trustees
Two WCC Board of Trustees members are poised for reelection this November. Board Chair William Milliken Jr. and Vice Chair Angela Davis have both served on the board since 2016 and will be seeking to retain their positions. Newcomer David Malcolm, a long-time WCC employee, is challenging the two incumbents...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor shelter hosting series of events in November to spotlight, alleviate homelessness
ANN ARBOR – The Shelter Association of Washtenaw County has announced a series of events in November to both benefit individuals experiencing homelessness and to spotlight the lack of local affordable housing. The first event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase. Starring...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit promise helping high school students get their college degrees tuition free
DETROIT – A program working to ensure Detroiters have a tuition-free path to college is hosting a college fair this weekend. Detroit Promise offers scholarships to qualified students graduating from Detroit high schools. The program allows students to pursue an associate degree, bachelor’s degree or technical certificate at participating academic institutions.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Voters divided over public transit millage in Oakland County
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County voters are being asked to vote on a 10-year transit millage which asks 0.95 mills per $1,000 in a home’s taxable value. The millage is designed to expand bus service throughout the county, and it ends the community’s ability to opt up. It is expected to generate $66 million in the first year.
Developers plan extended-stay hotel, retail and offices on busy stretch outside Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A busy commercial area along Jackson Road just outside Ann Arbor could be set to receive a new business park, potentially bringing Scio Township its first extended-stay hotel. Developers are pitching the project, called the Honey Creek Business Park, for a 25-acre property near the intersection...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Prowl for owls with Leslie Science and Nature Center in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Leslie Science and Nature Center is bringing back its beloved owl prowls this year. During two events in November, staff will lead participants on night hikes and practice owl calling before visiting with the LSNC’s live owls. The first Owl Prowl is on Nov. 12...
Ann Arbor mayor installs new gas fireplace amid city’s push for home electrification
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s mission to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2030 calls on residents to ditch gas appliances and electrify homes to move away from burning fossil fuels. Home electrification — in tandem with a shift to renewable energy — is a key strategy of Ann Arbor’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan, Trinity Health Michigan partner to bring pediatric specialties to Metro Detroit
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Health and Trinity Health Michigan have announced a collaboration to bring pediatric specialists from C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital to Oakland County. As part of the new partnership, Metro Detroit residents will now be able to access advanced pediatric specialty care at Trinity...
Michigan Daily
Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s
Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Art Center transforms downtown alley with confetti-filled installation
ANN ARBOR – The alley between Alley Bar and Pretzel Bell has a new look. Throughout October, the Ann Arbor Art Center has worked with Indiana-based design studio LAA Office to transform the typically ignored alleyway into a place of wonder and color. The installation, called “Urban-Fetti,” has bright,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
Detroit school district looks to sell Cooley High School to local nonprofit
After years of weighing the future of the vacated site of Cooley High School, Detroit school district officials have landed on a new owner they believe will revive the blighted yet historic building. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is poised to sell Cooley to local nonprofit Life Remodeled for $400,000. During a meeting held by the school board’s academic committee Monday afternoon, where the potential sale was first introduced, Superintendent Nikolai...
ecurrent.com
Venue provides a space for dining, working and more
A new place to eat, work, socialize and stay has recently opened in Ann Arbor. In the building formerly known as Lucky’s Market, 1919 S Industrial Hwy, Ann Arbor, Venue by 4m has provided the community with a multi-purpose gathering space. Venue was developed by Prentice 4M, a lifestyle...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon square off in 2nd debate in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The race for Michigan governor heated up Tuesday in Rochester Hills as Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon squared off in their second and final debate. We are two weeks away from Election Day, and the two candidates showcased Tuesday their significant differences in...
The Oakland Press
Deputy clerk overseeing election, other functions after Southfield clerk’s resignation
A former Southfield city clerk resigned about three weeks before Election Day, but residents need not be concerned about who will be overseeing the balloting process Nov. 8. Deputy Clerk Nicole Humphries has been running elections in Southfield since 2019, when the state began investigating the possibility of fraud by former City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins, said city spokesman Michael Manion.
Deteriorating, pothole-strewn Depot Town parking lot frustrates Ypsilanti officials
YPSILANTI, MI - Go to grab a slice of pizza or a drink in Depot Town and chances are you’re navigating the gaping potholes in the crumbling parking lot at Ypsilanti’s Frog Island Park. The lot’s condition has business owners frustrated and searching for solutions to fix the...
