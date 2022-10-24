ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

candgnews.com

Birmingham City Commission discusses leaf blowers

BIRMINGHAM — As the leaves start to fall onto lawns, residents and lawn service companies are starting to fire up their leaf blowers to maintain properties throughout the community. However, the Birmingham City Commission had a conversation at an Oct. 3 workshop meeting about the problems behind these regularly-used...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit promise helping high school students get their college degrees tuition free

DETROIT – A program working to ensure Detroiters have a tuition-free path to college is hosting a college fair this weekend. Detroit Promise offers scholarships to qualified students graduating from Detroit high schools. The program allows students to pursue an associate degree, bachelor’s degree or technical certificate at participating academic institutions.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Voters divided over public transit millage in Oakland County

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County voters are being asked to vote on a 10-year transit millage which asks 0.95 mills per $1,000 in a home’s taxable value. The millage is designed to expand bus service throughout the county, and it ends the community’s ability to opt up. It is expected to generate $66 million in the first year.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Prowl for owls with Leslie Science and Nature Center in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Leslie Science and Nature Center is bringing back its beloved owl prowls this year. During two events in November, staff will lead participants on night hikes and practice owl calling before visiting with the LSNC’s live owls. The first Owl Prowl is on Nov. 12...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s

Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit school district looks to sell Cooley High School to local nonprofit

After years of weighing the future of the vacated site of Cooley High School, Detroit school district officials have landed on a new owner they believe will revive the blighted yet historic building. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is poised to sell Cooley to local nonprofit Life Remodeled for $400,000. During a meeting held by the school board’s academic committee Monday afternoon, where the potential sale was first introduced, Superintendent Nikolai...
DETROIT, MI
ecurrent.com

Venue provides a space for dining, working and more

A new place to eat, work, socialize and stay has recently opened in Ann Arbor. In the building formerly known as Lucky’s Market, 1919 S Industrial Hwy, Ann Arbor, Venue by 4m has provided the community with a multi-purpose gathering space. Venue was developed by Prentice 4M, a lifestyle...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Deputy clerk overseeing election, other functions after Southfield clerk’s resignation

A former Southfield city clerk resigned about three weeks before Election Day, but residents need not be concerned about who will be overseeing the balloting process Nov. 8. Deputy Clerk Nicole Humphries has been running elections in Southfield since 2019, when the state began investigating the possibility of fraud by former City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins, said city spokesman Michael Manion.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

