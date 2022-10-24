ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

NCPD investigating after fatal Spruill Avenue shooting

By Riley Benson
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting that happened on Spruill Avenue.

NCPD says patrol responded to an area on Spruill Avenue at Arbutus Avenue at 5:10pm in reference to a possible shooting in the area.

Once on scene, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. NCPD attempted life saving efforts but the male victim later died.

NCPD and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting. Officials say no suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

