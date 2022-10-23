ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Coaching uncertainty a reason Deshaun Watson didn't pick Panthers

It's hardly a secret that the Carolina Panthers were one of several teams that struck out on landing star quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this past NFL offseason before Watson waived his no-trade clause to join the Cleveland Browns. For a piece published Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler offered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback News

A day after the Carolina Panthers pulled off a stunning win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced it's sticking with the quarterback who engineered the upset. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the Panthers will start P.J. Walker behind center against the ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Carolina Panthers

Mike Rucker shares knowledge at German flag football event

A Panthers legend went to Germany to teach a little football last week, and walked away impressed by how much the kids there already knew. Former Panthers defensive end Mike Rucker was part of a flag football clinic hosted by the team in Frankfurt, where 90 youth players from co-ed leagues in local schools came to learn more about the game. That was followed by a local NFL flag football tournament the next day, where they could show off their new skills.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star in-state prospect wants to hear from UNC, Duke in recruitment

While the UNC basketball program preps for the upcoming 2022-23 season, Hubert Davis and his staff are still focusing on recruiting. The Tar Heels have a two-man 2023 class and just one commit in the 2024 class. But there are still plenty of prospects left for UNC to pursue in 2024 and build up the class. One prospect that is right there in the state of North Carolina is five-star Isaiah Evans. The small forward is out of Huntersville, North Carolina, and has racked up 10 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like Florida State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Illinois among...
DURHAM, NC
NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey: This was a weird week

The 49ers were coy about their plans for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but they wound up finding a role for him a couple of days after he joined the team in a trade with the Panthers. McCaffrey played 22 of the team’s...

