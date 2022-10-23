Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Yardbarker
Report: Coaching uncertainty a reason Deshaun Watson didn't pick Panthers
It's hardly a secret that the Carolina Panthers were one of several teams that struck out on landing star quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this past NFL offseason before Watson waived his no-trade clause to join the Cleveland Browns. For a piece published Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler offered...
NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback News
A day after the Carolina Panthers pulled off a stunning win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced it's sticking with the quarterback who engineered the upset. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the Panthers will start P.J. Walker behind center against the ...
Carolina Panthers
Mike Rucker shares knowledge at German flag football event
A Panthers legend went to Germany to teach a little football last week, and walked away impressed by how much the kids there already knew. Former Panthers defensive end Mike Rucker was part of a flag football clinic hosted by the team in Frankfurt, where 90 youth players from co-ed leagues in local schools came to learn more about the game. That was followed by a local NFL flag football tournament the next day, where they could show off their new skills.
NBC Sports
Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks isn’t thinking what it will take to earn the permanent job
Two weeks ago today, Panthers owner David Tepper said that interim coach Steve Wilks will becoming the permanent head coach if he does an “incredible job.”. Wilks did something pretty incredible on Sunday, beating the Buccaneers and Tom Brady by 18 points. After the game, I asked Wilks what...
Five-star in-state prospect wants to hear from UNC, Duke in recruitment
While the UNC basketball program preps for the upcoming 2022-23 season, Hubert Davis and his staff are still focusing on recruiting. The Tar Heels have a two-man 2023 class and just one commit in the 2024 class. But there are still plenty of prospects left for UNC to pursue in 2024 and build up the class. One prospect that is right there in the state of North Carolina is five-star Isaiah Evans. The small forward is out of Huntersville, North Carolina, and has racked up 10 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like Florida State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Illinois among...
Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech
Florida State's defensive line has an opportunity to dominate on Saturday.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: This was a weird week
The 49ers were coy about their plans for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but they wound up finding a role for him a couple of days after he joined the team in a trade with the Panthers. McCaffrey played 22 of the team’s...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL is now investigating refs getting Mike Evans autograph after the Panthers game
The Carolina Panthers slammed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and as the players were walking off the field, one of the refs asked the star wide receiver for his autograph. Evans signed something for the ref, and it did not seem like a big deal, but someone in the locker room area, recorded it and leaked it to social media.
Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Cole Winn
The 2018 first-round pick took a step back in 2022 and likely kept him from making his debut with the Rangers.
