A Panthers legend went to Germany to teach a little football last week, and walked away impressed by how much the kids there already knew. Former Panthers defensive end Mike Rucker was part of a flag football clinic hosted by the team in Frankfurt, where 90 youth players from co-ed leagues in local schools came to learn more about the game. That was followed by a local NFL flag football tournament the next day, where they could show off their new skills.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO