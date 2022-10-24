ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blavity.com

Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah

On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
In Style

Kendall Jenner's Courtside Look Was a Subtle Nod to Boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner is the definition of a supportive girlfriend, so courtside appearances in Devin Booker's team colors are just a part of the job. And on Sunday night, the model attended the athlete's basketball game dressed accordingly with Caitlyn Jenner by her side. For the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers...
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Lakers Daily

Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy