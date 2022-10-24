Read full article on original website
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation
Russell Westbrook being pissed at Anthony Davis and LeBron James might be the reason why he decided to shoot the ball with 18 seconds left on the shot clock.
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
blavity.com
Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah
On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
Lou Williams' Response About His Two Wives Becomes Viral: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn't These Two."
Lou Williams roasted a troll who tried making fun of him having 2 wives by sharing a picture of some other women with Williams.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000 That He Couldn't Spell "Spectacular", But Chuck Surprisingly Nailed It
Shaquille O'Neal hilariously bet $10,000 that Charles Barkley wouldn't be able to spell "spectacular", but Barkley ended up nailing it.
Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Was The Reason He Left The Los Angeles Lakers
Not being able to fire Luke Walton cause Magic Johnson to leave the Lakers.
NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks Have Engaged In Trade Talks For Jae Crowder
Milwaukee Bucks have started trade talks with Phoenix Suns, as they aspire to land Jae Crowder.
In Style
Kendall Jenner's Courtside Look Was a Subtle Nod to Boyfriend Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner is the definition of a supportive girlfriend, so courtside appearances in Devin Booker's team colors are just a part of the job. And on Sunday night, the model attended the athlete's basketball game dressed accordingly with Caitlyn Jenner by her side. For the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Blasts LeBron James For Accusing The Media Of Setting Him Up To Slander Russell Westbrook: "You Did That My Brother."
Russell Westbrook has had a poor shooting start to the season, and he has been heavily criticized by both fans and media members alike. While it is clear that he has struggled, part of that isn't necessarily his fault, as he is a poor fit within the team's system. LeBron...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
"That guy abused me." Shaquille O'Neal recalls being cut from the high school team as a freshman
Shaquille O'Neal shares how he got cut from the high school basketball team when his family lived in Germany
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."
Michael Jordan once revealed that he agreed with Charles Barkley about NBA players not being role models for kids.
Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly identified four players they'd like to get in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
Steph Curry's Absurd Crossover In Kings-Warriors Game
Steph Curry had a fantastic crossover in Sunday night's game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
Klay Thompson says allowing Stephen Curry to switch onto Kyrie Irving before Game 7 dagger still haunts him
One of the most iconic games in NBA history came in 2016 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. As Cavs fans know well, the team battled back from a 3-1 series deficit to claim the title over an incredibly dominant Warriors team.
