ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

Snow brings both fun and work to Tooele residents

By Chris Arnold
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygiq1_0ik2OoEM00

TOOELE, Utah — Residents in Tooele woke up to several inches of snow on Sunday.

Shawn Prewett, his wife, and their three kids went out to enjoy the fresh powder at England Acres Park.

"They just see the first snow and they just want to go run out," Prewett said of his kids.

He said he was surprised to see the amount of snow they got.

"Just kind of expected, like, a dusting kind of, but it's a little bit more than we expected," said Prewett.

While some, like the Prewett family, got to enjoy a fun afternoon in the snow, others had to get right to work.

John Graft and his wife, Roberta, are custodians in the Tooele County School District.

"Anytime it snows, we're required to get the snow off as soon as possible to make it safe for the kids and the teachers," he said.

Graft said he and his wife started work at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, beginning at the Early Learning Center. They plowed the snow in the parking lot, shoveled, and even laid down ice melt on the sidewalks.

"You have to make sure all the sidewalks are clear, there's no ice, all the doorways are clear, all the stairs are clear, and just make sure there's no ice anywhere where anybody could fall," he said.

While they put in several hours of work, Graft said he was happy to see the snow.

"I'm glad to see the moisture because we really need it. It's been a pretty dry year," he said.

It was a sentiment echoed by Prewett, even though he said this dose of winter weather didn't make for the best sledding.

"Snow is a little slow today, so we'll see how much it ranks on the fun meter," he joked.

The Grafts told FOX 13 News they plan to be up bright and early on Monday as well to make sure there is no ice buildup overnight and that everyone headed to school in the morning can get there safely.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gastronomicslc.com

Utah’s full service restaurant licenses could run dry soon

If you’ve been following along with morbid curiosity this year, you’re no doubt aware of the storied drought of bar licenses in Utah. Want to open a bar in the Beehive? You better have a cash runway like Elon coupled with the patience of Job (the biblical one, not the Appley one).
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Double trouble storms for the next 2 days

SALT LAKE CITY — A couple of weak cold fronts will be tracking over Northern Utah for the next couple of days. The first front hits through Tuesday morning bringing rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. No significant mountain accumulation is expected. The second front hits...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

The Other Side Village is a go

Last night, as the temperatures started to drop and the night got dark, someone got ready to spend a cold night in a tent on the streets of Salt Lake City. Someone else pulled together enough to cover them and blunt the cold from a cold concrete doorway or in other places not meant for human habitation. What they didn’t realize was that a few blocks away, at the same time they were hunkering down for a cold fall night, the Salt Lake City Council voted for a project that will change their life.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy