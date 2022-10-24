Snow brings both fun and work to Tooele residents

TOOELE, Utah — Residents in Tooele woke up to several inches of snow on Sunday.

Shawn Prewett, his wife, and their three kids went out to enjoy the fresh powder at England Acres Park.

"They just see the first snow and they just want to go run out," Prewett said of his kids.

He said he was surprised to see the amount of snow they got.

"Just kind of expected, like, a dusting kind of, but it's a little bit more than we expected," said Prewett.

While some, like the Prewett family, got to enjoy a fun afternoon in the snow, others had to get right to work.

John Graft and his wife, Roberta, are custodians in the Tooele County School District.

"Anytime it snows, we're required to get the snow off as soon as possible to make it safe for the kids and the teachers," he said.

Graft said he and his wife started work at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, beginning at the Early Learning Center. They plowed the snow in the parking lot, shoveled, and even laid down ice melt on the sidewalks.

"You have to make sure all the sidewalks are clear, there's no ice, all the doorways are clear, all the stairs are clear, and just make sure there's no ice anywhere where anybody could fall," he said.

While they put in several hours of work, Graft said he was happy to see the snow.

"I'm glad to see the moisture because we really need it. It's been a pretty dry year," he said.

It was a sentiment echoed by Prewett, even though he said this dose of winter weather didn't make for the best sledding.

"Snow is a little slow today, so we'll see how much it ranks on the fun meter," he joked.

The Grafts told FOX 13 News they plan to be up bright and early on Monday as well to make sure there is no ice buildup overnight and that everyone headed to school in the morning can get there safely.