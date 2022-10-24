ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Addison Independent

High school athletes ready for fall playoffs this week

ADDISON COUNTY — Local high school sports teams begin post-season playoffs this week. The Vermont Principals’ Association today announced pairings for all of the sports. Most Addison County girls’ and boys’ soccer teams, as well as the Middlebury Union High School field hockey team, will hit the field for their first playoff game on Tuesday.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Wheels for Warmth Tire Sale Set for This Weekend

Because heating costs have risen dramatically, central Vermont’s annual tire recycle and resale program, Wheels for Warmth, is gearing up for a busy weekend raising funds to help heat Vermonters’ homes. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises money for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and...
BARRE, VT
Seacoast Current

One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
SALEM, NH
sevendaysvt

Jr’s Original in Winooski Brings Back Its Italian Menu

After three months of offering Cantonese-style dishes as Jr's Original Peking Duck House, Bogdan Andreescu's Winooski restaurant has returned to its Italian roots and old name, Jr's Original. The eatery, which first opened at 348 Main Street in November 2018, closed last week for a reset. It reopened on Monday with its original menu of pasta, pizza and Italian American classics, which is also offered at chef-owner Andreescu's second location, Jr's Williston, at 32 Cottonwood Drive.
WINOOSKI, VT
104.5 The Team

Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter

Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
LAKE PLACID, NY
97.5 WOKQ

The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire

You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
adirondackalmanack.com

What’s in a name: Jabe Pond

My first opportunity to paddle on Jabe Pond was while I was doing some summer loon research, recording and observing loon behaviors. The pond was then, and is still, an interesting and rewarding paddle. The loons were quite cooperative. That summer I found their nesting site and observed them socializing, incubating their eggs, caring for their two chicks; teaching them to fish; to avoid predators; eventually fledge and fly south. At times fellow loons visited from Lake George (especially when the lake was well peopled). Over the duration of the summer I often saw ducks, osprey, deer, turtles, an occasional Bald Eagle and other wildlife. I even saw paw prints of a bear in the sand.
HAGUE, NY
WMUR.com

First Lady Jill Biden to visit New Hampshire on Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — First Lady Jill Biden will pay a visit to the Granite State this weekend. The first lady will first appear at an event with Sen. Maggie Hassan in Manchester and will deliver remarks there, according to the Office of the First Lady. Biden will also deliver...
MANCHESTER, NH
sbmonthly.com

CHAMBERWISE: GETTING THEM HERE AND BRINGING THEM BACK

The North Country Chamber has the privilege of serving as the Tourism Promotion Agency for Clinton County and as an I Love NY partner with the state. In this capacity, our Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, a division of the Chamber, carries out an active and diverse marketing effort each year. Last month, we approved and presented to the Clinton County Legislature our comprehensive plans for 2023.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY

