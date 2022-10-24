Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
High school athletes ready for fall playoffs this week
ADDISON COUNTY — Local high school sports teams begin post-season playoffs this week. The Vermont Principals’ Association today announced pairings for all of the sports. Most Addison County girls’ and boys’ soccer teams, as well as the Middlebury Union High School field hockey team, will hit the field for their first playoff game on Tuesday.
When is the New Buffalo Wild Wings Opening in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?
My husband Steven and I have always been big Buffalo Wild Wings enthusiasts! There was one where we went to school in Amherst, Massachusetts, and we were proud regulars. Is there anything more delicious than their Asian Zing wings? I'll answer my own question: NO! No there is not!. And...
In tributes to Paul Rumley, friends recall a bygone era of Thrush burgers and Statehouse banter
“It was sort of the gathering place in town,” Rumley’s daughter Kelsey recalled of the Montpelier tavern. “Initially, they wanted it to be a fancier place, but it just became the watering hole for everyone.” Read the story on VTDigger here: In tributes to Paul Rumley, friends recall a bygone era of Thrush burgers and Statehouse banter.
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
U.S. Coffee Championships Preliminary Competition Comes to Vermont
Coffee pros from around the country converge on Chittenden County this weekend to test their tasting, barista and latte art skills in the first stage of qualification for a prestigious national coffee competition. From Friday, October 28, through Sunday, October 30, Brio Coffeeworks in Burlington and Uncommon Coffee in Essex...
montpelierbridge.org
Wheels for Warmth Tire Sale Set for This Weekend
Because heating costs have risen dramatically, central Vermont’s annual tire recycle and resale program, Wheels for Warmth, is gearing up for a busy weekend raising funds to help heat Vermonters’ homes. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises money for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and...
The Next Generation of Morticians Is Mostly Young, Female and 'Called' to the Profession
Assistant funeral director Rachel Currier usually meets her clients for the first time right after a family member or friend has died, so she gets a variety of reactions when she arrives to pick up the deceased. Some people are in shock. Others are in tears. Still others ask what they can do to help.
vtcynic.com
Over the counter cannabis: How dispensaries are changing UVM drug culture
Retail cannabis sales began in Vermont for consumers aged 21 and older Oct. 1. On the first day of sales, UVM students and area residents flocked to newly-opened Burlington dispensaries to get in on legal weed. For some, it was a week-long trend, and for others, an opportunity to permanently...
Pizza Shop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s West End Satisfies Even the Snobbiest NY Pizza Lovers
My husband Steven is from the tri-state area (Jersey!), so I'm therefore constantly reminded that when it comes to pizza, my standards are far too low. And you know what? Maybe they are! But you don't know what you don't know, right?. If we're being honest with each other, the...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
Jr’s Original in Winooski Brings Back Its Italian Menu
After three months of offering Cantonese-style dishes as Jr's Original Peking Duck House, Bogdan Andreescu's Winooski restaurant has returned to its Italian roots and old name, Jr's Original. The eatery, which first opened at 348 Main Street in November 2018, closed last week for a reset. It reopened on Monday with its original menu of pasta, pizza and Italian American classics, which is also offered at chef-owner Andreescu's second location, Jr's Williston, at 32 Cottonwood Drive.
Burlington Residents Can Earn $1,000 for Sharing Their Home
The Burlington City Council has approved spending $30,000 on incentives for people who rent out rooms in their homes. It’s the council’s latest attempt to chip away at the city’s acute housing crisis. On Monday, the council passed a resolution that directs the city’s Housing Trust Fund...
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
WCAX
Burlington beautician named Born This Way Foundation’s Ultimate Stylist 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation named a Burlington beautician their Ultimate Stylist 2022. Christina DeMag owns Jubilance Salon in downtown Burlington. She applied for the competition in April, and was chosen in July to win the award out of 15,000 applicants in North America.
vtcynic.com
I slept six hours a night my first year of college, here’s how you can avoid that
Getting good sleep in college is hard, and it’s even more so on campus. My first year at UVM, I slept horrendously. I’d shut my blinds but nothing could stop the glaring Wilks/Davis/Wing parking lot lights from shining through, keeping me up far too late at night. Improving...
adirondackalmanack.com
What’s in a name: Jabe Pond
My first opportunity to paddle on Jabe Pond was while I was doing some summer loon research, recording and observing loon behaviors. The pond was then, and is still, an interesting and rewarding paddle. The loons were quite cooperative. That summer I found their nesting site and observed them socializing, incubating their eggs, caring for their two chicks; teaching them to fish; to avoid predators; eventually fledge and fly south. At times fellow loons visited from Lake George (especially when the lake was well peopled). Over the duration of the summer I often saw ducks, osprey, deer, turtles, an occasional Bald Eagle and other wildlife. I even saw paw prints of a bear in the sand.
‘It’s not going to intimidate or stop me’: Michelle Wu responds to continued protests by ‘same individuals’
“I’ve experienced this throughout my entire career.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday addressed the continued protests and disruptions by demonstrators she’s been subjected to outside her home and at many public events since taking office. Last week, Wu shut down a press conference she was holding in Clifford...
WMUR.com
First Lady Jill Biden to visit New Hampshire on Saturday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — First Lady Jill Biden will pay a visit to the Granite State this weekend. The first lady will first appear at an event with Sen. Maggie Hassan in Manchester and will deliver remarks there, according to the Office of the First Lady. Biden will also deliver...
sbmonthly.com
CHAMBERWISE: GETTING THEM HERE AND BRINGING THEM BACK
The North Country Chamber has the privilege of serving as the Tourism Promotion Agency for Clinton County and as an I Love NY partner with the state. In this capacity, our Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, a division of the Chamber, carries out an active and diverse marketing effort each year. Last month, we approved and presented to the Clinton County Legislature our comprehensive plans for 2023.
