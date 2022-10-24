ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Darrell Brooks found guilty on all charges Waukesha Christmas parade deaths

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Jurors have found Darrell Brooks guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths at last year’s Christmas parade in Waukesha. Brooks, 40, faced 76 charges stemming from the Waukesha Christmas parade incident on Nov. 21, 2021. The jury found Brooks guilty on all 76 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit and run involving death, two counts of battery, and two counts of bail jumping.
WAUKESHA, WI
Fitchburg police arrest two in shots fired, rollover crash investigation

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police arrested two people in connection with a rollover crash and shots-fired call in a neighborhood off of Fish Hatchery Road, officials said Tuesday. A 44-year-old man faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm....
FITCHBURG, WI
Madison vehicle fire ends with exes, and new girlfriend arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire that its owner claims was started by his ex-girlfriend resulted in both of them – as well as the man’s new girlfriend – being arrested, according to the Madison Police Department. MPD officers were alerted to the burning vehicle in...
MADISON, WI
Verona police searching for man last seen Tuesday morning

VERONA, Wis. — Verona police are searching for a man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning. John Ramseier, 51, was last seen at the Fitchburg Target at around 7:45 a.m. Police said he may be on foot or on a bicycle. His vehicle was left at his home.
VERONA, WI
Oregon explosion caused $1.5M-$2M in damage, fire department says

OREGON, Wis. — The explosion that leveled a duplex in Oregon late last week caused an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million in damage, the village’s fire department said Monday. Friday morning’s blast, which happened at a duplex being built in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue,...
OREGON, WI
Bullets shatter patio door of east side apartment, land feet away from person sleeping

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say bullets landed just a few feet from someone who was sleeping on the couch of their east side apartment over the weekend. Police were called to the 900 block of Vernon Ave. — just off of Cottage Grove Rd. and Stoughton Rd. — just before 3 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area.
MADISON, WI
UWPD releases photos of Memorial Union, Alumni Park graffiti suspects

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison police released surveillance photos Wednesday as they are continuing to investigate graffiti left at Memorial Union and Alumni Park earlier this week. The graffiti was discovered Monday morning and referenced a right-wing commentator who was scheduled to speak and present a film at...
MADISON, WI
Sunburst chairs at Memorial Union Terrace packed up for the season

MADISON, Wis. — The Sunburst chairs at the Wisconsin Union’s Memorial Union Terrace are leaving the space until next spring. The removal of the Terrace chairs on Monday morning marks the end of Memorial Union’s warm weather programming, including free and low-cost live music, art activities, film showings, and seasonal dining options.
MADISON, WI
Local For You - In The Know - UW-Platteville

FOX47 Local For You host Aaron Carreno visits UW-Platteville to talk about the brand-new Huff Family Innovation Center with director Joe Bormann. Sesquicentennial Hall is UW-Platteville’s newest engineering building. It opened this fall, and it adjoins Busby Hall of Engineering to create a modern, 200,000-square-foot state-of-the-art complex that supports interdisciplinary engineering and computer science.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Everything you need to know about early voting in Madison, which starts Oct. 25

MADISON, Wis. — In-person absentee voting gets underway at dozens of locations across the City of Madison on Tuesday, October 25. There are a total of 32 early-voting locations in Madison, stretching from the city’s far west to far east sides. Voting hours vary depending on the location, but many offer times through the weekend before the election.
MADISON, WI
Badgers learn Big Ten opponents for 2023 football season

MADISON, Wis. — Mark your calendars Badger football fans. Wisconsin’s Big Ten schedule for next season was unveiled Wednesday. The Badgers already knew three of next season’s foes. Buffalo and Georgia Southern are set to visit Camp Randall, and the Badgers will travel to the west coast for a rematch with Washington State.
MADISON, WI
'Jewelry Thief' Torchio named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

MADISON, Wis. — Badger safety John Torchio picked off two passes on Saturday. On Monday, he picked up the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Award. The “Jewelry Thief” shined like a diamond in Wisconsin’s win over Purdue. He returned his first interception for a touchdown and also led all players in tackles with 10.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

