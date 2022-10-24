BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – An Arnaudville man was arrested on a DWI first-offense charge after he struck a pedestrian on I-10. According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I responded to a call just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning that a vehicle was stalled in the middle eastbound lane of I-10 west of Breaux Bridge. On arrival, the trooper found that a pedestrian had been hit by a pickup truck just east of the stalled vehicle.

