Ascension Parish, LA

WAFB

Denham Springs woman dies in pedestrian-involved crash; suspected drunken driver arrested

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that left a Denham Springs woman dead on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to LSP, a trooper responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a report of a vehicle stalled in the middle eastbound lane of I-10 west of Breaux Bridge. After arriving on the scene, the trooper learned a pickup truck had hit a pedestrian just east of the victim’s abandoned Kia, added LSP.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

APSO identifies 18-year-old killed in morning Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A morning shooting in Prairieville left one person dead and another injured. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim killed as Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Deputies responded to a shooting at 8 a.m. on John Broussard Road where two people were reportedly...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB.com

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Mobile home hit during drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported drive-by shooting on Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a location on Levern Stafford Rd. around 5:30 a.m. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, “A mobile home was struck by gunfire multiple times.”...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

One reportedly killed in school bus crash on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the accident happened in the area of Florida Blvd., near Woodale Blvd. just after 6:30 a.m. Several others were injured in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Denham Springs woman killed after being struck by intoxicated driver on I-10

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – An Arnaudville man was arrested on a DWI first-offense charge after he struck a pedestrian on I-10. According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I responded to a call just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning that a vehicle was stalled in the middle eastbound lane of I-10 west of Breaux Bridge. On arrival, the trooper found that a pedestrian had been hit by a pickup truck just east of the stalled vehicle.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

North Boulevard building fire sparked by chemical reaction

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Firefighters responded to a building fire sparked by a chemical reaction from cleaning supplies Tuesday evening. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at A1 Professional Services on North Boulevard at 7:25 p.m. where smoke was seen coming from the building. Crews found the sprinkler system activated and several floor mats, mop heads and other items smoldering, according to BRFD.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced on October 24, 2022, that investigators from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in connection with a shooting incident in Donaldsonville. He faces 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wtva.com

Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
LEE COUNTY, MS
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after one person stabbed on Convention St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of Convention St. Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found that one man had been stabbed at this location. BRPD said the injuries do not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man charged Domestic Abuse Battery after argument allegedly turns physical

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man was arrested in connection with an incident that allegedly took place 19 days ago. Jules Anthony Joiner, Jr., 25, of Pierre Part, was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery on Monday, October 24, after deputies responded “to a location in Pierre Part in reference to a domestic dispute,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
PIERRE PART, LA

