Prosecutors recommended a 57-month sentence for a Jan. 6 rioter who broke into the Capitol by smashing two windows—but a judge gave him home confinement and five years probation because he has autism. “I’m giving you a real break here,” Judge Trevor McFadden told Nicholas Rodean, according to Politico. During the hearing, Rodean reportedly struggled to explain his actions and his regret to the judge. “I am really sorry about breaking the window,” he said. “I am really sorry about other crimes that I did.”Read it at Politico

17 MINUTES AGO