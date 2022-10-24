ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin Get in Heated Debate Over Children in Classrooms During the Pandemic on ‘The View’: “Children Are Alive Now”

Alyssa Farah Griffin got into a heated debate with her co-hosts during today’s episode of The View about whether children should’ve been kept in schools during the pandemic. Whoopi Goldberg fired back at the former White House staffer when she said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got it right by trying to keep children in the classroom.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Rioter Catches a Break Because of Autism

Prosecutors recommended a 57-month sentence for a Jan. 6 rioter who broke into the Capitol by smashing two windows—but a judge gave him home confinement and five years probation because he has autism. “I’m giving you a real break here,” Judge Trevor McFadden told Nicholas Rodean, according to Politico. During the hearing, Rodean reportedly struggled to explain his actions and his regret to the judge. “I am really sorry about breaking the window,” he said. “I am really sorry about other crimes that I did.”Read it at Politico

