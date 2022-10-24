Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
CNN's Kyung Lah reports on the reaction to armed poll watchers monitoring ballot boxes in Arizona.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin Get in Heated Debate Over Children in Classrooms During the Pandemic on ‘The View’: “Children Are Alive Now”
Alyssa Farah Griffin got into a heated debate with her co-hosts during today’s episode of The View about whether children should’ve been kept in schools during the pandemic. Whoopi Goldberg fired back at the former White House staffer when she said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got it right by trying to keep children in the classroom.
Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections
Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica's pristine waters
Jan. 6 Rioter Catches a Break Because of Autism
Prosecutors recommended a 57-month sentence for a Jan. 6 rioter who broke into the Capitol by smashing two windows—but a judge gave him home confinement and five years probation because he has autism. “I’m giving you a real break here,” Judge Trevor McFadden told Nicholas Rodean, according to Politico. During the hearing, Rodean reportedly struggled to explain his actions and his regret to the judge. “I am really sorry about breaking the window,” he said. “I am really sorry about other crimes that I did.”Read it at Politico
Body of Joshua Jones, American killed in Ukraine, returned to Ukrainian custody
The body of an American man killed in August while fighting alongside the Ukrainian military has been returned to Ukrainian custody by the Russian military.
