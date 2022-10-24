Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Council District 2 candidates breakdown priorities ahead of election day
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — As voters head to the polls in Anderson County, incumbent Democrat Glenn Davis and Republican David Standard are on the ballot for the Anderson County Council District 2. Davis has been on County Council for roughly 16 months. He said one of his priorities is...
golaurens.com
County Council commends PC, Cornelson on new free tuition initiative
In a brief meeting Tuesday, Laurens County Council made appointments and commended Presbyterian College and local benefactor Ann Cornelson, from a new location. The council is meeting in the training room of the Voter Registration and Elections Office on Bolt Drive in Laurens, while its normal meeting place - the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens - is undergoing more than $3 Million in renovations. The building is fenced-off while the extensive exterior renovations are taking place, supervised by Mashburn Construction.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville residents continue pushback against “Woven,” council vote moves project a step back
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The fight over an apartment project in West Greenville drew another packed house at City Council Monday night. The initial vote for the “Woven” project was back in August when council approved it in a 4 to 3 vote. Now, the project is...
Upstate county council nominee accused of racist and homophobic tweets
A race for Pickens County Council District One has become a conversation across the area.
golaurens.com
Growth paying for growth: City of Clinton commissions study on impact fees
The City of Clinton is looking into how to have growth but not having its current residents forced to pay for it. Fast-growing states like Arizona and Florida have known for decades that impact fees are the way to make this happen. More recently, areas of South Carolina like Fort Mill south of Charlotte have adopted these fees. Woodruff is doing it by an annexation fee, and Laurens School District 55 is examining a fee with the same consultant that the Clinton City Council heard from Monday night.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville City Council Notes: Fall for Greenville recap, Woven complex sent back to planning commission
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 24 meeting of the Greenville City Council:. The 41st annual Bank of America Fall for Greenville continued to shatter records it set in previous years, with even more attention coming to this year’s event. Among some of the highlights of this year’s...
Dozens arrested as part of “Operation SC Sweep” for parole or probation violations
Dozens in the Upstate were arrested as part of "Operation SC Sweep," a statewide effort to take people into custody who have violated the terms of their parole or probation.
FOX Carolina
Officials say Confederate flag pole along I-85 needs to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
WYFF4.com
Westminster community leaders holds an anti-bullying event
WESTMINSTER, S.C. — It’s national bullying prevention month and one upstate community is hoping to tackle this nationwide problem in a unique way. The Bureau of Justice Statistics reported that 1 in 5 students between 12 to 18 years old had been bullied during the school year. So,...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed on US 25 in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was struck and killed by a truck Tuesday night in Greenville County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. along U.S. 25 in Travelers Rest, Pye said. A WYFF 4 photographer said it was...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Schools finding vapes with weapon detection system
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate school district is finding that its new weapon detection system is uncovering a different kind of threat. For almost a decade, electronic cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco products among middle and high school students in the U.S., according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WYFF4.com
Deputy in South Carolina distributed marijuana to confidential informant on video, warrant says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A now-former Greenville County deputy is facing a charge after he distributed marijuana to a confidential informant on video, according to an arrest warrant. Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, of Easley, is charged with first-offense distribution of marijuana. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the...
gsabusiness.com
Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works
A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Animal Care waiving adoption fees through Halloween
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Animal Care is waiving all adoption fees through Halloween. Starting Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, you and your family can “Find your BOO.”. The facility says each adoption includes free spay/neutering, up-to-date vaccines and testing, microchipping and registration as well...
Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announces new student trauma awareness program
A joint initiative was announced between the Laurens County Sheriff’s, DHEC, and the Laurens County School District to support students dealing with trauma.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
City of Landrum gets new police chief
Jason Coffin sworn in at last week’s council meeting. LANDRUM––At the City of Landrum’s October council meeting, Jason Coffin was sworn in as the new police chief for Landrum Police Department. Coffin, 25, is a veteran law enforcement officer and has served as a patrolman, PFC,...
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County to present draft Master Plan for Monkey Park, Timmerman Landing
Anderson County Parks and Recreation will present a draft Master Plan for Timmerman Landing and the Pelzer Monkey Park today (Oct. 25) at 6 p.m. at the Pelzer Gym. The public is invited to attend the community input meeting and see what recreation improvements county and local officials are proposing for the area. (Pictured is the Timmerman kayak launch and landing on the Saluda River.)
South Carolina woman scammed out of $93,000 by scammer pretending to be high school classmate
An Upstate woman lost $93,000 to a scammer pretending to be her high school classmate.
