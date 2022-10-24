The City of Clinton is looking into how to have growth but not having its current residents forced to pay for it. Fast-growing states like Arizona and Florida have known for decades that impact fees are the way to make this happen. More recently, areas of South Carolina like Fort Mill south of Charlotte have adopted these fees. Woodruff is doing it by an annexation fee, and Laurens School District 55 is examining a fee with the same consultant that the Clinton City Council heard from Monday night.

CLINTON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO