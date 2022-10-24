ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golaurens.com

County Council commends PC, Cornelson on new free tuition initiative

In a brief meeting Tuesday, Laurens County Council made appointments and commended Presbyterian College and local benefactor Ann Cornelson, from a new location. The council is meeting in the training room of the Voter Registration and Elections Office on Bolt Drive in Laurens, while its normal meeting place - the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens - is undergoing more than $3 Million in renovations. The building is fenced-off while the extensive exterior renovations are taking place, supervised by Mashburn Construction.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Growth paying for growth: City of Clinton commissions study on impact fees

The City of Clinton is looking into how to have growth but not having its current residents forced to pay for it. Fast-growing states like Arizona and Florida have known for decades that impact fees are the way to make this happen. More recently, areas of South Carolina like Fort Mill south of Charlotte have adopted these fees. Woodruff is doing it by an annexation fee, and Laurens School District 55 is examining a fee with the same consultant that the Clinton City Council heard from Monday night.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Westminster community leaders holds an anti-bullying event

WESTMINSTER, S.C. — It’s national bullying prevention month and one upstate community is hoping to tackle this nationwide problem in a unique way. The Bureau of Justice Statistics reported that 1 in 5 students between 12 to 18 years old had been bullied during the school year. So,...
WESTMINSTER, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County Schools finding vapes with weapon detection system

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate school district is finding that its new weapon detection system is uncovering a different kind of threat. For almost a decade, electronic cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco products among middle and high school students in the U.S., according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
gsabusiness.com

Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works

A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Animal Care waiving adoption fees through Halloween

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Animal Care is waiving all adoption fees through Halloween. Starting Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, you and your family can “Find your BOO.”. The facility says each adoption includes free spay/neutering, up-to-date vaccines and testing, microchipping and registration as well...
Tryon Daily Bulletin

City of Landrum gets new police chief

Jason Coffin sworn in at last week’s council meeting. LANDRUM––At the City of Landrum’s October council meeting, Jason Coffin was sworn in as the new police chief for Landrum Police Department. Coffin, 25, is a veteran law enforcement officer and has served as a patrolman, PFC,...
LANDRUM, SC
thejournalonline.com

Anderson County to present draft Master Plan for Monkey Park, Timmerman Landing

Anderson County Parks and Recreation will present a draft Master Plan for Timmerman Landing and the Pelzer Monkey Park today (Oct. 25) at 6 p.m. at the Pelzer Gym. The public is invited to attend the community input meeting and see what recreation improvements county and local officials are proposing for the area. (Pictured is the Timmerman kayak launch and landing on the Saluda River.)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

